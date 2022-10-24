Listen: Non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 BST unless stated

    National League

    Eastleigh v Torquay United - BBC Radio Solent

    Maidstone United v Southend United - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Essex

    Scunthorpe United v Gateshead - BBC Radio Humberside

    Wealdstone v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Woking v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Surrey

    Wrexham v Halifax Town - BBC Radio Wales

    Yeovil Town v Aldershot - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Surrey

    York City v Chesterfield - BBC Radio York

    National League North

    Brackley Town v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Hereford v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    Kidderminister Harries v Chorley - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    National League South

    Dover Athletic v Concord Rangers - BBC Radio Kent

    Ebbsfleet United v St Albans - BBC Radio Kent

