Listen: Non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST unless stated
National League
Eastleigh v Torquay United - BBC Radio Solent
Maidstone United v Southend United - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Essex
Scunthorpe United v Gateshead - BBC Radio Humberside
Wealdstone v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham
Woking v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Surrey
Wrexham v Halifax Town - BBC Radio Wales
Yeovil Town v Aldershot - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Surrey
York City v Chesterfield - BBC Radio York
National League North
Brackley Town v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Hereford v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester
Kidderminister Harries v Chorley - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester
National League South
Dover Athletic v Concord Rangers - BBC Radio Kent
Ebbsfleet United v St Albans - BBC Radio Kent