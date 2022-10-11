Live

Premier League reaction

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Bad Diaz on the Kop'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    And finally, in the Star, they say Diaz's injury is causing 'more Anfield anguish'.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  2. 'Van Dijk: Reds confidence is ebbing away'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    In the Express, Virgil van Dijk admits defeat to Arsenal has dented Liverpool's confidence as they fall further behind the title chasers.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  3. 'Red ache'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    More on Luis Diaz in today's Mirror...

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
  4. 'Martinelli jackpot!'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    In the Mail, it is said Arsenal will need to treble in-form Gabriel Martinelli's wages to £200,000-per-week if they are to convince him to renew his contract.

    Is Martinelli worth it? Vote with the thumbs below.

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Mail
  5. 'Forever Young'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph writes how Ashley Young has spared Aston Villa Steven Gerrard 'for now' after his equaliser at Forest.

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
  6. 'Diaz blow rocks Reds'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Metro

    We start with the Metro, who report that Liverpool will be without influential winger Luis Diaz until December after his injury in Sunday's defeat to Arsenal.

    It isn't raining, it's pouring for the Reds right now!

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
  7. Good morning

    Well... it was hardly a classic at the City Ground last night.

    Aston Villa's form is a bit of a worry and speculation won't go away for manager Steven Gerrard, but Nottingham Forest showed fight to take a draw and climb off the bottom of the Premier League in the first game since Steve Cooper signed a new contract.

    We'll take a deep dive into what happened after checking in with the papers.

    Morgan Gibbs-White and Emmanuel Dennis
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Asley Young
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Steven Gerrard
    Copyright: Getty Images
