Premier League reaction

The Telegraph writes how Ashley Young has spared Aston Villa Steven Gerrard 'for now' after his equaliser at Forest.
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'Diaz blow rocks Reds'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
We start with the Metro, who report that Liverpool will be without influential winger Luis Diaz until December after his injury in Sunday's defeat to Arsenal.
It isn't raining, it's pouring for the Reds right now!
MetroCopyright: Metro
Good morning
Well... it was hardly a classic at the City Ground last night.
Aston Villa's form is a bit of a worry and speculation won't go away for manager Steven Gerrard, but Nottingham Forest showed fight to take a draw and climb off the bottom of the Premier League in the first game since Steve Cooper signed a new contract.
We'll take a deep dive into what happened after checking in with the papers.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
StarCopyright: Star ExpressCopyright: Express MirrorCopyright: Mirror MailCopyright: Mail TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph MetroCopyright: Metro Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Bad Diaz on the Kop'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
And finally, in the Star, they say Diaz's injury is causing 'more Anfield anguish'.
'Van Dijk: Reds confidence is ebbing away'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
In the Express, Virgil van Dijk admits defeat to Arsenal has dented Liverpool's confidence as they fall further behind the title chasers.
'Red ache'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
More on Luis Diaz in today's Mirror...
'Martinelli jackpot!'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
In the Mail, it is said Arsenal will need to treble in-form Gabriel Martinelli's wages to £200,000-per-week if they are to convince him to renew his contract.
Is Martinelli worth it? Vote with the thumbs below.
'Forever Young'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph writes how Ashley Young has spared Aston Villa Steven Gerrard 'for now' after his equaliser at Forest.
'Diaz blow rocks Reds'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
We start with the Metro, who report that Liverpool will be without influential winger Luis Diaz until December after his injury in Sunday's defeat to Arsenal.
It isn't raining, it's pouring for the Reds right now!
Good morning
Well... it was hardly a classic at the City Ground last night.
Aston Villa's form is a bit of a worry and speculation won't go away for manager Steven Gerrard, but Nottingham Forest showed fight to take a draw and climb off the bottom of the Premier League in the first game since Steve Cooper signed a new contract.
We'll take a deep dive into what happened after checking in with the papers.