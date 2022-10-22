Hearts manager Robbie Neilson tells BBC Sportsound: "It's great to get Ginnelly and Smith back in. Bringing Smith back in allows us to get players back into their natural positions. The last few weeks, it's been square pegs in round holes to try and get back fours put together.

"Celtic are very strong in the wide areas, especially with Giakoumakis in there, so we need to get tight and with two natural full-backs.

"The league will be tight this year. The end goal for us is to try and compete against the Old Firm and get European football. As long as we're in that position at the end of the season, it's been a success."