Scottish League Cup: Reaction as Kilmarnock book last-four spot

So Kilmarnock finish part one of Scottish League Cup quarter-final midweek with a first spot in the last four of a national competition since they lifted the trophy 10 years ago.
Join us tomorrow for three more ties that hopefully will be just as dramatic.
Holders Celtic visit top-flight rivals Motherwell, while two Championship sides aim for major shocks as second-tier leaders Partick Thistle visit Aberdeen and Dundee travel to take on Rangers.
Join us then for those three ties followed by the semi-final draw...
'Massively disappointed' - Fox
FT: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox tells BBC Sportsound: "Disappointing, really disappointing opportunity that we’ve passed up to get to Hampden.
"I thought it was a nervy game - didn’t think there was much in it. We’ve switched off from a cross ball, which has ultimately cost us.
"I thought we were a bit better in the second half, we passed the ball better. We didn't threaten their goalkeeper as much as I’d have liked.
"I’m learning about the players every single day, I’m pleased with how they responded to going a goal down. Still need more from the players, still need more from them, still expect more from them, still need to demand more from them.
"We can't feel sorry for ourselves, we need to dust ourselves down and get back to work - and that’s my job."
Caley Thistle falter where Pars succeed
In the Championship, Caley Thistle missed a big opportunity to establish a three-point lead as their six-game winning streak was surprisingly ended after a 1-0 home defeat by Hamilton.
Accies move off the bottom of the table, three points ahead of Arbroath.
Meanwhile, Dunfermline are four points clear at the top after a 2-0 win away to second-bottom Clyde, who have now lost eight league games on the trot.
Falkirk move above FC Edinburgh into second after their 3-1 derby win over Alloa.
'Fox can be proud'
FT: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Craig Levein
Former Dundee United manager on BBC Sportsound
I think Liam Fox can be fairly proud of his team. I don't think they lost for lack of effort. I think they put enough into the game. There is enough there for Liam to be positive about
I think Liam Fox can be fairly proud of his team. I don't think they lost for lack of effort. I think they put enough into the game. There is enough there for Liam to be positive about
Cup run brings 'feel-good factor'
FT: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Derek McInnes says reaching a first cup semi-final in 10 years will lift everyone at Kilmarnock, who are currently tied for bottom of the Premiership.
"Kilmarnock haven't had a good cup run for a number of years and it's good the players to have that focus," he tells Sportsound.
"We now can focus on the league, but a good cup run can help. Financially it is good, but the feel-good factor is important too."
McInnes explains winning strategy
FT: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland "it was a special night".
"United have been in good form and we watched them closely and they have a good counter-attacking threat, but what we set up to do was play with two traditional centre forwards, which not many do these days, to take advantage of them at centre-half," he explains.
"We hoped we'd have opportunities with our wide players to put balls in the box, but I wasn't expecting Danny Armstrong at 5ft 4 to get his head on the ball."
'Absolutely massive' - Armstrong
FT: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Kilmarnock match winner Daniel Armstrong tells BBC Radio Scotland he is "absolutely amazing, I'm absolutely buzzing".
"It was tight game, but we took the lead and, athough they got one back, we were the better team," the winger says. "I think we dominated the game and I think the right team went through at the end of the day."
Armstrong thanks manager Derek McInnes for "putting trust in me" by handing him regular starts this season and says it is "absolutely massive" for Kilmarnock to reach their first national semi-final in 10 years.
Energy comes from McInnes
FT: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Craig Levein
Former Dundee United manager on BBC Sportsound
I think things did go a little bit stale for Derek McInnes at Aberdeen, but he really has gone away, had a little break, regained his energy and I had no doubt he would do a good job at Kilmarnock
I think things did go a little bit stale for Derek McInnes at Aberdeen, but he really has gone away, had a little break, regained his energy and I had no doubt he would do a good job at Kilmarnock
'Fantastic performance'
FT: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Cammy Bell
Former Kilmarnock goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
It was a fantastic performance and you can see how much it means to all these fans here and you can see how much it means to Derek McInnes. A trip to Hampden and you never know what happens
It was a fantastic performance and you can see how much it means to all these fans here and you can see how much it means to Derek McInnes. A trip to Hampden and you never know what happens
FULL-TIME SCORES
Scottish Championship
Inverness CT 0-1 Hamilton Academical
Scottish League 1
Clyde 0-2 Dunfermline Athletic
Falkirk 3-1 Alloa Athletic
FULL-TIME Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Kilmarnock are into a League Cup semi-final for the first since they lifted the trophy for the first time back in 2012.
A penalty from Kyle Lafferty was quickly cancelled out by United's Glenn Middleton before the break, but Daniel Armstrong's second-half header deservedly sends the Ayrshire side to Hampden in January.
Post update
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Time is fast running out for United and they are not getting near the Kilmarnock penalty box...yet!
Post update
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
United have four minutes of stoppage time to save their League Cup skins, but it is Kilmarnock who are on the attack and earn a corner.
Post update
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
United continue to press and Arnaud Djoum's drive takes a wicked deflection but loops over the crossbar and the visitors can't make anything from the corner.
CLOSE!
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Kilmarnock can see the finishing line, but they can't clear their lines.
And, when it falls to Steven Fletcher, the veteran former Scotland striker sends a wicked dipping volley just over the bar and on to the roof of the net.
Double change for Killie
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Derek McInnes looks to take the sting out the game with a couple more changes.
Daniel Armstrong, whose goal is making the difference, in replaced with Liam Polworth in midfield, with Christian Doidge off and Innes Cameron on up front.
Armstrong puts Killie in strong position
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Sibbald replaces Levitt
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
Another change for United as Craig Sibbald replaces Dylan Levitt in midfield.
Taylor replaces Lafferty
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United
It's a return to a back three for Kilmarnock as Derek McInnes looks to protect that lead.
Off comes striker Kyle Lafferty and on comes centre-half Ash Taylor.
Double change for United
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United (19:45 BST)
United boss Liam Fox responds to that goal with a double change.
Steven Fletcher is sent on up front along with midfielder Mathew Anim Cudjoe and off go Jamie McGrath and Kieran Freeman.
