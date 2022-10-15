Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian

It's been a bit of a canter in this second half with Celtic having opportunities to extend their lead before, from nowhere, Hibs scored.

Well it looked like they simply poked the bear as Celtic hit back instantaneously, with James Forrest netting his hat-trick to a rapturous response.

That's how to make an impact when you have struggled for game time. First start of the season and a treble already. He might not be finished as the hunger is pouring out of him.