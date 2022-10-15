Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian

It's been a bit of a canter in this second half with Celtic having opportunities to extend their lead before, from nowhere, Hibs scored.
Well it looked like they simply poked the bear as Celtic hit back instantaneously, with James Forrest netting his hat-trick to a rapturous response.
That's how to make an impact when you have struggled for game time. First start of the season and a treble already. He might not be finished as the hunger is pouring out of him.
GOAL Ross County 1-1 Dundee United
Tony Watt
United have been better since the break and are level.
Watt has been a bit wasteful so far, but this time he makes no mistake from a few yards out.
The hard work was done out on the left by Glen Middleton, who went at Jack Baldwin and got a bit of luck with a deflection before squaring the ball to Watt to finish.
GOAL Celtic 4-1 Hibernian
James Forrest
So much for the Hibs revival!
A woeful mis-kick from Nohan Kenneh in the middle of the park puts his side in a world of trouble and in the blink of an eye James Forrest is powering in the right to hammer a shot into the far corner via a big deflection from a sliding defender.
A hat-trick for Forrest on his first start of the season. Quite a statement!
GOAL Celtic 3-1 Hibernian
Elie Youan
Hibs reduce the deficit as Kyle Magennis picks out Martin Boyle in acres of space and the winger slips in Elie Youan. The French forward keeps a cool head to slide the ball past James Hart at the goalkeeper's near post.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Plenty of open football as the rain continues to fall in Paisley and Danny Armstrong is the latest to try a long-range effort.
But the winger finds the power but not the accuracy required as the ball just runs wide of the post.
CLOSE!
Ross County 1-0 Dundee United
United are on the front foot and there's another chance for Tony Watt.
Dylan Levitt's lofted pass is chested beautifully by Glenn Middleton into the striker's path, but he lashes wide with his left foot.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 1-1 Partick Thistle
Andy Ryan
Championship leaders Thistle are pegged back as striker Andy Ryan equalises for Hamilton.
Accies could be edging back off the bottom.
CLOSE!
Ross County 1-0 Dundee United
The ball falls to Tony Watt from a United corner and the striker smashes the ball towards goal, but it flies over the crossbar off Jordan White's crucial block.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Saints kick off the second half and the ball is blocked as they attempt to play it forward, falling into the path of Kyle Lafferty.
The striker races in on goal, but his shot is hit straight against goalkeeper Trevor Carson. A glorious early chance for the striker.
GOAL Dundee 2-0 Ayr United
Zach Robinson
Ayr's hopes of staying tied at the top of the Championship appear to be fading as on-loan Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson puts Dundee two ahead.
Livi lose Montano
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
A change for Livingston at the break. Jackson Longridge is on for winger Cristian Montano, who took a heavy dunt off Theo Bair in the first-half.
Four half-time changes for Hibs
Celtic 3-0 Hibernian
Kyle Magennis, Rocky Bushiri, Marijan Cabraja and Elie Youan are on for the visitors at Celtic Park.
Chris Cadden, Ryan Stevenson, Harry McKirdy and Mykola Kuharevich are the players making way.
Celtic withdraw the impressive Sead Haksabanovic, sending on Daizen Maeda up front.
Djoum makes United debut
Ross County 1-0 Dundee United
United head coach Liam Fox has made two changes at the break. New signing Arnaud Djoum is on for his debut and fellow midfielder Archie Meekison will join him on the pitch.
Jamie McGrath and Craig Sibbald make way.
KICK-OFF
We're getting under way again around the country and the big news is that Celtic are well on their way to increasing their lead at the top of the Premiership to five points.
Stay with us for more action and goals in the second 45s...
No signs of Forrest wilting
HT: Celtic 3-0 Hibernian
HALF-TIME SCORES
Scottish League 2
Fourth-tier leaders Dumbarton's struggles continue as they are being held at home by out-of-form Albion Rovers.
And it's also all square between second and third, with Stenhousemuir drawing with Stirling.
In-form Elgin are surprisingly behind at home to bottom side Forfar.
HALF-TIME SCORES
Scottish League 1
It's almost as we were in the third tier, with the top two - Dunfermline and Edinburgh - drawing at East End Park.
HALF-TIME SCORES
Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle are presently staying top of the second tier on goal difference from Inverness Caley Thistle with Ayr losing ground as they are behind in Dundee.
HALF-TIME St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock started the game well, but in-form Saints slowly fought their way back in and saw more of the ball in the second part of the half.
The last two meetings of these sides have produced six goals, but a repeat is looking unlikely as the half ends goalless.
HALF-TIME Celtic 3-0 Hibernian
Celtic are strolling to victory, with James Forrest scoring twice, either side of a Giorgos Giakoumakis strike.
The league leaders have been strong down the left, with Sead Haksabanovic really catching the eye.
Hibs have been ripped open far too easily and haven't been able to hold on to the ball at all.
Even captain David Marshall is having an off day, fumbling a straightforward shot to gift Forrest his second goal.
