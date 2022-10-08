Rangers v St Mirren - listen to live commentary

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. CLOSE!

    St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    One from the training ground? I'm not so sure, but it nearly pays off as Matt O'Riley curls a low free-kick round the defensive wall and it cannons off team-mate Daizen Maeda to send the ball spinning into the side-netting.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. YELLOW CARD

    St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Another booking for the home side as Max Kucheriavyi leads with an elbow in a duel with Reo Hatate and catches the Japanese midfielder in the face.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Daizen Maeda is ready for an overhead kick at the back post but the Celtic sub can't make a clean contact as defender James Brown comes charging in to save the day.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. DISALLOWED GOAL

    St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Matt O'Riley curls the free-kick into a packed penalty area and Georgios Giakoumakis powers in a header.

    The celebrations are cut short by an offside flag.

    Tight, but the right call.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. YELLOW CARD

    St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    A strong run up the middle of the pitch takes Sead Haksabanovic past a couple of opponents before he's brought clattering down by Saints skipper Liam Gordon.

    The caution may have been for some back-chat rather than the crude foul.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. KICK-OFF

    St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Saints get the second half started. Will we see some attacking ambition from the home side now that they trail?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Maeda on for Jota

    HT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    It looks like Celtic are withdrawing Jota, with Daizen Maeda ready to come on for the second half.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Bernabei catches the eye

    HT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    The champions haven't had much defending to do, but left-back Alexander Bernabei has looked comfortable moving forward and delivered a couple of penetrating passes early on. He also pulled off a cute nutmeg, which got a big cheer from the visiting fans.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    HT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    With the hosts sitting so deep, Celtic had been finding it hard to get a glimpse of goal, although there were a couple of near things before the breakthrough, with Matt O'Riley's deflected shot hitting the post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. HALF-TIME St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    The visitors trot off with an extra spring in their step after that Andy Considine own goal.

    St Johnstone had been defending doggedly but will need to come out of their shell more after the interval.

    Andy Considine looks on as his attempted interception flies into the net
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Andy Considine (left) looks on as his attempted interception flies into the net
    The goal came from Sead Haksabanovic's driven cross
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: The goal came from Sead Haksabanovic's driven cross
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. 'Change of game plan needed for Saints'

    St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Allan Preston

    Ex-St Johnstone defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Goals change team talks. St Johnstone could have gotten in 0-0. It would've been a terrific 45 minutes for them. They now need to change the game plan to get back in it.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. GOAL St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Andy Considine O.G

    Out on the right, Reo Hatate finds a gap to slide a pass in for Sead Haksabanovic, who thrusts into the penalty area and slams in a low cross.

    Andy Considine sticks out a foot to try and clear but can only divert the ball high into the net from the near post area.

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Max Kucheriavyi's eyes light up as a St Johnstone corner breaks his way but the midfielder skies his shot from 20 yards.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. 'St Johnstone getting distances right'

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: St Johnstone are making it really difficult for Celtic to break them down. They're very compact, five at the back, three in midfield. They're getting their distances right and it means Celtic are one-v-one, and when they've tried anything the timing of the runs hasn't quite been right.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. DISALLOWED GOAL

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Another clear offside as Liel Abada bashes the ball in at the second attempt from a lofted pass over the top from Jota.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Celtic are hogging the ball, with 80% possession, but St Johnstone are digging in deep and working hard to close down the space.

    Anthony Ralston does well to make a tackle and loop in an early cross but Jota is well offside as he nods just wide at the back post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. HITS THE WOODWORK

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Liel Abada clips a cross over from near the byeline and it skiffs against the crossbar, with goalkeeper Remi Matthews looking perplexed.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    A scare for Saints as defender Alex Mitchell hacks the ball over his own crossbar from inside the six yard box. I'm not sure he knew too much about it, but no harm done as the home side repel the corner.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Allan Preston

    Ex-St Johnstone defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: The referee has got that one wrong as well. He's booked Stephen Welsh for a nothing challenge and let Matt O'Riley off for one that was a bad challenge. That's poor consistency referee Euan Anderson, who had been doing well.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. YELLOW CARD

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtc

    Now Ryan McGowan is booked for sliding through the back of Sead Haksabanovic.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top