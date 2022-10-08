Rangers v St Mirren - listen to live commentary

One from the training ground? I'm not so sure, but it nearly pays off as Matt O'Riley curls a low free-kick round the defensive wall and it cannons off team-mate Daizen Maeda to send the ball spinning into the side-netting.
YELLOW CARD
St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
Another booking for the home side as Max Kucheriavyi leads with an elbow in a duel with Reo Hatate and catches the Japanese midfielder in the face.
Post update
St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
Daizen Maeda is ready for an overhead kick at the back post but the Celtic sub can't make a clean contact as defender James Brown comes charging in to save the day.
DISALLOWED GOAL
St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
Matt O'Riley curls the free-kick into a packed penalty area and Georgios Giakoumakis powers in a header.
The celebrations are cut short by an offside flag.
Tight, but the right call.
YELLOW CARD
St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
A strong run up the middle of the pitch takes Sead Haksabanovic past a couple of opponents before he's brought clattering down by Saints skipper Liam Gordon.
The caution may have been for some back-chat rather than the crude foul.
KICK-OFF
St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
Saints get the second half started. Will we see some attacking ambition from the home side now that they trail?
Maeda on for Jota
HT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
It looks like Celtic are withdrawing Jota, with Daizen Maeda ready to come on for the second half.
Bernabei catches the eye
HT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
The champions haven't had much defending to do, but left-back Alexander Bernabei has looked comfortable moving forward and delivered a couple of penetrating passes early on. He also pulled off a cute nutmeg, which got a big cheer from the visiting fans.
Post update
HT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
With the hosts sitting so deep, Celtic had been finding it hard to get a glimpse of goal, although there were a couple of near things before the breakthrough, with Matt O'Riley's deflected shot hitting the post.
HALF-TIME St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
The visitors trot off with an extra spring in their step after that Andy Considine own goal.
St Johnstone had been defending doggedly but will need to come out of their shell more after the interval.
'Change of game plan needed for Saints'
St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
Allan Preston
Ex-St Johnstone defender on BBC Sportsound
Goals change team talks. St Johnstone could have gotten in 0-0. It would've been a terrific 45 minutes for them. They now need to change the game plan to get back in it.
Goals change team talks. St Johnstone could have gotten in 0-0. It would've been a terrific 45 minutes for them. They now need to change the game plan to get back in it.
GOAL St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic
Andy Considine O.G
Out on the right, Reo Hatate finds a gap to slide a pass in for Sead Haksabanovic, who thrusts into the penalty area and slams in a low cross.
Andy Considine sticks out a foot to try and clear but can only divert the ball high into the net from the near post area.

Post update
St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic
Max Kucheriavyi's eyes light up as a St Johnstone corner breaks his way but the midfielder skies his shot from 20 yards.
'St Johnstone getting distances right'
St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
St Johnstone are making it really difficult for Celtic to break them down. They're very compact, five at the back, three in midfield. They're getting their distances right and it means Celtic are one-v-one, and when they've tried anything the timing of the runs hasn't quite been right.
St Johnstone are making it really difficult for Celtic to break them down. They're very compact, five at the back, three in midfield. They're getting their distances right and it means Celtic are one-v-one, and when they've tried anything the timing of the runs hasn't quite been right.
DISALLOWED GOAL
St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic
Another clear offside as Liel Abada bashes the ball in at the second attempt from a lofted pass over the top from Jota.
Post update
St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic
Celtic are hogging the ball, with 80% possession, but St Johnstone are digging in deep and working hard to close down the space.
Anthony Ralston does well to make a tackle and loop in an early cross but Jota is well offside as he nods just wide at the back post.
HITS THE WOODWORK
St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic
Liel Abada clips a cross over from near the byeline and it skiffs against the crossbar, with goalkeeper Remi Matthews looking perplexed.
Post update
St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic
A scare for Saints as defender Alex Mitchell hacks the ball over his own crossbar from inside the six yard box. I'm not sure he knew too much about it, but no harm done as the home side repel the corner.
Post update
St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic
Allan Preston
Ex-St Johnstone defender on BBC Sportsound
The referee has got that one wrong as well. He's booked Stephen Welsh for a nothing challenge and let Matt O'Riley off for one that was a bad challenge. That's poor consistency referee Euan Anderson, who had been doing well.
The referee has got that one wrong as well. He's booked Stephen Welsh for a nothing challenge and let Matt O'Riley off for one that was a bad challenge. That's poor consistency referee Euan Anderson, who had been doing well.
YELLOW CARD
St Johnstone 0-0 Celtc
Now Ryan McGowan is booked for sliding through the back of Sead Haksabanovic.
