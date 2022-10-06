Live

Champions League reaction

preview
Live Reporting

Craig Nelson and Steve Sutcliffe

  1. 'Blues are Fof and running'

    Metro

    The Metro highlights Wesley Fofana's first goal as a Chelsea player in their 3-0 Champions League victory over AC Milan.

    Metro
    Metro
  2. 'No one can cope'

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express say "even half a dose of Haaland is too much" as the Norwegian striker adds another two goals to his tally before being substituted at half-time in Manchester City's 5-0 win at home to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

    Daily Express
    Daily Express
  3. Post update

    Right time to take a quick look at today's national newspapers...

  4. James stars in Chelsea win

    Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

    Graham Potter
    Chelsea's Champions League campaign kicked into gear with an emphatic and fully deserved win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

    New manager Graham Potter knew victory was essential after a poor start to their group phase with defeat away by Dinamo Zagreb finishing Thomas Tuchel's reign before a draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

    And Chelsea delivered in style, with England right-back Reece James the star man as they eventually overpowered Milan.

    Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the club after 24 minutes when Milan failed to clear a corner, although the £70m defender's night was soon ended by injury.

  5. Outrageous Haaland

    Man City 5-0 Copenhagen

    This fella. Honestly. Competitive matches played for Manchester City = 11. Goals = 19.

    Average: 1.73 per game.

    Not quite as effective when it comes to the Champions League mind. Ahem.

    Erling Haaland
  6. 'He's not human'

    Man City 5-0 FC Copenhagen

    Watching Manchester City playing the Premier League and Champions League feels a bit like playing a computer game in cheat mode doesn't it. Code: Haaland.

  7. Post update

    Honestly what is Chris Bevan on about? Erling Haaland had 13 minutes to score a hat-trick after scoring his second.

  8. Post update

    Man City 5-0 FC Copenhagen

    Chris Bevan

    BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

    Erling Haaland
    Erling Haaland was taken off at half-time on Wednesday evening and so missed an attempt at what would have been a fourth hat-trick for Manchester City.

    With or without him, City were far too quick and clever for their Danish opponents and would have ended up with more than five goals from a totally one-sided match if not for Copenhagen keeper Kamil Grabara.

  9. Wednesday's Champions League results

    Group E: FC Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

    Group F: RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic, Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

    Group G: Manchester City 5-0 FC Copenhagen, Sevilla 1-4 Borussia Dortmund

    Group H: Benfica 1-1 Paris St-Germain, Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

    You know what to do to read all the reports on these matches.

  10. Good morning

    Haaland
    Reece James celebrates
    Joe Hart
    Karim Adeyemi & Jude Bellingham
    Can you believe Erling Haaland only got two goals last night? Only joking.

    Yep, the Norwegian forward played another big part in another thumping Manchester City victory, this time at home in the Champions League to Copenhagen.

    Elsewhere, Graham Potter looks to be in the groove at Chelsea, with the new boss seeing his side play some good stuff in an emphatic win over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

    A night to forget for Joe Hart and Celtic at RB Leipzig but another that England's rising midfield star Jude Bellingham will remember fondly after delivering a captain's performance, with a goal and assist in a comprehensive Borussia Dortmund win.

