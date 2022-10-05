Live

Champions League reaction

Craig Nelson

  1. Report: Liverpool cruise past Rangers

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Liverpool cruised to a confidence-building 2-0 victory in the Champions League as Rangers were comfortably dismissed at Anfield.

    Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled for form this season but a disappointing Scottish team represented the perfect opposition to return to winning ways as Liverpool moved closer to a place in the knockout phase.

    Rangers fans travelled to Merseyside in their thousands and backed their side noisily throughout an embarrassingly one-sided encounter which Liverpool should have won far more emphatically.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold put Liverpool ahead after only seven minutes when he clipped a perfect 25-yard free-kick into the top corner and only veteran keeper Allan McGregor kept the Rangers in range with a succession of saves, frustrating Darwin Nunez in particular.

    Liverpool finally got the second goal they deserved eight minutes after the break when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot after Leon King fouled Luis Diaz.

    Rangers, who have not won a point from three games in Group A, had a late chance when Kostas Tsimikas cleared off the line from Rabbi Matondo but they were outclassed by a Liverpool side who did not need to hit top gear to win.

    Read Phil's full report here.

    Mo Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Picture this

    Liverpool's 2-0 win against Rangers was more dominant than the scoreline suggests.

    These graphics tell the story...

    Liverpool v Rangers possession
    Copyright: Opta
    Liverpool v Rangers possession
    Copyright: Opta
    Image caption: Rangers' shots on and off target are on the left, Liverpool's are on the right
  3. Good morning

    The pressure was on for Liverpool on an emotional night at Anfield. Rangers and Liverpool fans combined to produce a vibrant, crackling atmosphere.

    It was a setting that promised nerve-shredding drama but delivered a confidence-building victory for Jurgen Klopp's side to calm the tension building around the club following a less than impressive start to the season.

    For Rangers, they will be hoping to put up more of a fight back at Ibrox on 12 October.

    Liverpool & Rangers fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Liverpool and Rangers fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson
    Copyright: Reuters
    Rangers players
    Copyright: Reuters
