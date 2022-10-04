Leicester beat Forest & Champions League build-up

Right, shall we have a dip into the back pages of today's national newspapers?
Analysis: Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest
Here is Simon Stone's analysis of last night's result and performance from Leicester:
Monday's match was significant enough for Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha to fly in from Thailand to watch the team his family bankrolled to their memorable Premier League title in 2016 but cut spending on this summer, something he described as a "difficult short-term decision".
In his programme notes, he spoke of how a positive result could "galvanise" the club, but as the game started, he had the expression of a man who could be a couple of hours away from having to make a very big decision.
However, by half-time, the man affectionately known as Khun Top by Foxes fans was high-fiving supporters, who were ecstatic at how the evening was turning out.
Leicester's opening goal required a couple of bits of fortune - Jesse Lingard's mis-control and Scott McKenna's deflection - but the efforts that followed were moments of unquestioned quality, with Patson Daka's flick from James Maddison's cross to round off the scoring 17 minutes from time particularly impressive.
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Tom Baron: I don't think last night showed us if Rodgers used the international break to improve much. We've got attacking talent and have shown that all season. Our problem is defence and Forest, despite being very poor, were gifted chances. Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth will tell us more.
Tom is not getting carried away after last night - perfectly understandable. What do you think Foxes fans?
Can Maddison earn a World Cup call?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
James Maddison's two goals and an assist in Leicester's victory over Nottingham Forest could also potentially put England manager Gareth Southgate in a difficult position. How can he leave the Foxes midfielder out of his World Cup squad?
Maddison has now scored five goals and picked up two assists in seven Premier League matches this season.
That form is not a recent phenomenon. In terms of English players, he is second only to Harry Kane in terms of goal involvements in the Premier League since the start of the 2021-22 season, with 17 goals and 10 assists from 42 appearances.
So with just seven weeks until the start of the World Cup, is Maddison hoping to make a late dash for Southgate's squad for Qatar?
Looking further ahead, it is clear both Leicester City and Nottingham Forest face a difficult few weeks and months ahead.
What chances do Brendan Rodgers and Steve Cooper have of steering their sides away from trouble?
BBC Sport's Simon Stone assessed the longer-term impact of last night's result for both clubs:
Whereas Rodgers can look forward with optimism, saying "tonight feels like the first game of the season," for opposite number Cooper it looks set to be a difficult few days.
Cooper spoke rationally and calmly about the position Forest find themselves in. "I am not thinking about my personal situation," he said.
But the key question is not about Cooper. It is about what Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is thinking. And what his response to seeing a team he invested so much in, emotionally and financially, on their top flight return, only for them to drop to the foot of the table after eight games will be.
There is no hiding the fact Cooper is in a difficult position.
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
As ever, we would love to hear your opinions on all the issues of the day.
Leicester fans - can your club kick on now after a nightmare start to the season?
Nottingham Forest supporters - can Steve Cooper mould a side capable of avoiding relegation following all those new arrivals over the summer?
Can Rangers heap further pressure on Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool's inconsistent start to the campaign?
Which of the British teams in Europe will fair best in the Champions League this week?
Send us your views in the usual way.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What's coming up?
There's plenty to get through this morning.
We will be hearing from Pep Guardiola later - a manager who must still be walking on air after the Manchester derby - and looking ahead to the next two days of Champions League action.
A massive game coming up tonight as Rangers travel to Liverpool, while Tottenham visit Frankfurt.
But let's stick with the Premier League for now, looking back at last night's talking points as well as some hot topics of the day, such as where next for Cristiano Ronaldo and why does Gary Neville believe Trent Alexander-Arnold could be the greatest ever right-back?
Good morning
Ever woken up with the weight of the world on your shoulders? Well I imagine Steve Cooper must be this morning after Nottingham Forest fell to the bottom of the Premier League table following last night's 4-0 defeat at Leicester City.
And has that weight shifted from the furrowed brow of Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers? I am sure James Maddison's match-winning performance for Leicester will have brightened his mood considerably.
Live Reporting
Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
TimesCopyright: Times Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Maddison lifts Leicester gloom'
Tuesday's back pages
The Times
Post update
Right, shall we have a dip into the back pages of today's national newspapers?
Analysis: Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest
Here is Simon Stone's analysis of last night's result and performance from Leicester:
Monday's match was significant enough for Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha to fly in from Thailand to watch the team his family bankrolled to their memorable Premier League title in 2016 but cut spending on this summer, something he described as a "difficult short-term decision".
In his programme notes, he spoke of how a positive result could "galvanise" the club, but as the game started, he had the expression of a man who could be a couple of hours away from having to make a very big decision.
However, by half-time, the man affectionately known as Khun Top by Foxes fans was high-fiving supporters, who were ecstatic at how the evening was turning out.
Leicester's opening goal required a couple of bits of fortune - Jesse Lingard's mis-control and Scott McKenna's deflection - but the efforts that followed were moments of unquestioned quality, with Patson Daka's flick from James Maddison's cross to round off the scoring 17 minutes from time particularly impressive.
Manager Brendan Rodgers certainly enjoyed them as he hugged his coaching staff, the joy at gaining that precious win obvious.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Tom Baron: I don't think last night showed us if Rodgers used the international break to improve much. We've got attacking talent and have shown that all season. Our problem is defence and Forest, despite being very poor, were gifted chances. Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth will tell us more.
Tom is not getting carried away after last night - perfectly understandable. What do you think Foxes fans?
Can Maddison earn a World Cup call?
James Maddison's two goals and an assist in Leicester's victory over Nottingham Forest could also potentially put England manager Gareth Southgate in a difficult position. How can he leave the Foxes midfielder out of his World Cup squad?
Maddison has now scored five goals and picked up two assists in seven Premier League matches this season.
That form is not a recent phenomenon. In terms of English players, he is second only to Harry Kane in terms of goal involvements in the Premier League since the start of the 2021-22 season, with 17 goals and 10 assists from 42 appearances.
So with just seven weeks until the start of the World Cup, is Maddison hoping to make a late dash for Southgate's squad for Qatar?
We assess that question here.
'Cooper is in a difficult position'
Looking further ahead, it is clear both Leicester City and Nottingham Forest face a difficult few weeks and months ahead.
What chances do Brendan Rodgers and Steve Cooper have of steering their sides away from trouble?
BBC Sport's Simon Stone assessed the longer-term impact of last night's result for both clubs:
Whereas Rodgers can look forward with optimism, saying "tonight feels like the first game of the season," for opposite number Cooper it looks set to be a difficult few days.
Cooper spoke rationally and calmly about the position Forest find themselves in. "I am not thinking about my personal situation," he said.
But the key question is not about Cooper. It is about what Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is thinking. And what his response to seeing a team he invested so much in, emotionally and financially, on their top flight return, only for them to drop to the foot of the table after eight games will be.
There is no hiding the fact Cooper is in a difficult position.
Read more from Simon Stone here.
Where next?
Whether you are a Nottingham Forest supporter or Leicester City fan, there is no doubt that the Premier League table makes for uncomfortable reading.
The question is, where do both clubs go from here?
In the short-term, Leicester City travel to Bournemouth on Saturday (15:00 BST), while Nottingham Forest welcome another Midlands rival, Aston Villa, on Monday (20:00 BST).
A 'season-changing' victory for Leicester?
Leicester City
Cooper's 'difficult challenge'
Nottingham Forest
Post update
Shall we here what the two managers made of it all? Why not...
Leicester thrash Forest
It was a night of contrasting emotions at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester secured their first win of the season as they hammered Nottingham Forest 4-0 to dump their local rivals on the bottom of the Premier League and pile the pressure on manager Steve Cooper.
James Maddison scored twice and created another for substitute Patson Daka, with Harvey Barnes curling home a superb effort as Brendan Rodgers' side recorded their biggest home win since December.
For Forest, this first top flight East Midlands derby since 1999 was a night to forget.
Read Simon Stone's full match report here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
As ever, we would love to hear your opinions on all the issues of the day.
Leicester fans - can your club kick on now after a nightmare start to the season?
Nottingham Forest supporters - can Steve Cooper mould a side capable of avoiding relegation following all those new arrivals over the summer?
Can Rangers heap further pressure on Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool's inconsistent start to the campaign?
Which of the British teams in Europe will fair best in the Champions League this week?
Send us your views in the usual way.
What's coming up?
There's plenty to get through this morning.
We will be hearing from Pep Guardiola later - a manager who must still be walking on air after the Manchester derby - and looking ahead to the next two days of Champions League action.
A massive game coming up tonight as Rangers travel to Liverpool, while Tottenham visit Frankfurt.
But let's stick with the Premier League for now, looking back at last night's talking points as well as some hot topics of the day, such as where next for Cristiano Ronaldo and why does Gary Neville believe Trent Alexander-Arnold could be the greatest ever right-back?
Good morning
Ever woken up with the weight of the world on your shoulders? Well I imagine Steve Cooper must be this morning after Nottingham Forest fell to the bottom of the Premier League table following last night's 4-0 defeat at Leicester City.
And has that weight shifted from the furrowed brow of Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers? I am sure James Maddison's match-winning performance for Leicester will have brightened his mood considerably.