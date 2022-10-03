Reaction after Man City thrash Man Utd

Manchester City were so good in the first half of Sunday's Manchester derby,it was probably Pep Guardiola's idea of perfect football.

One of the things that makes the City boss so brilliant is that he never seems content. No matter how well his team plays, he always wants more from them.

But I was watching that first 45 minutes against Manchester United, with City 4-0 up, and thinking that this was an insight into what Pep is asking from his players on a daily basis.

In terms of a game where the vision he has in his mind is actually delivered on the pitch, I bet it was as close to perfection as he has got since he took charge at City in 2016.

City have put in plenty of incredible performances under Pep before, but Sunday still stood out.

On such a big occasion - like any game against United always is - each goal they scored in open play was almost like a work of art.

