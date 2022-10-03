Reaction after Man City thrash Man Utd

A day to forget for Manchester United's former chief executive, David Gill and the club's current CEO Richard Arnold.
But then when you see the games have as many kick-offs as an under-nine's match well...
Man City's hat-trick heroes
Man City 6-3 Man Utd
These two enjoyed themselves yesterday.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks and Phil Foden became the first player to score a hat-trick in the Manchester derby since, well, Haaland, nine minutes earlier.
You can read Phil McNulty's blow-by-blow analysis of the Manchester derby in his match report.
What's on the menu?
Plenty to get through today. Manchester derby reaction obviously, who could be the man to take over at Wolves after they sacked Bruno Lage.
And we've got a Women's Champions League group stage draw involving Chelsea and Arsenal, plus a Liverpool/Jurgen Klopp news conference coming up later.
Good morning
Well, it is if you're a Manchester City fan. Pep Guardiola's side played some great stuff as they demolished their local rivals Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday.
Definitely not a good day at the office for Erik ten Hag's side.
Steve Sutcliffe
Anyway let's take a quick peep at Monday's national newspapers. I wonder what they might have led on...
Now then, former Manchester United and City goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel reckons that Erling Haaland is like a number of top strikers all rolled into one.
But in fantasy land which players would you merge to make your complete player?
And where next Manchester United fans? Did Erik ten Hag get his tactics and personnel correct and what needs to be done to move forward in the short, medium and long term?
Man Utd showed 'lack of belief'
Man City 6-3 Man Utd
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said there was a "lack of belief" from his side in their 6-3 defeat to rivals Manchester City.
Despite winning their four previous Premier League matches, United were heavily beaten by City and trailed 4-0 at half-time.
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks for City while Anthony Martial and Antony netted for United.
"When you don't believe on the pitch, you can't win games," said Ten Hag.
"It's quite simple, it's a lack of belief. That is unacceptable. We get undisciplined at following rules and you get hammered, that's what happened."
Watch: Man Utd's 'shocking' display
Man City 6-3 Man Utd
If you're a Manchester United fan you can probably forgive Manchester City's second goal from a corner, albeit that was quite naive.
But there a lot of players playing statues when they didn't have the ball and they received a pretty clinical punishment. Just have a look at this.
City 'could've had more goals' - Haaland
Man City 6-3 Man Utd
Clearly not content with a hat-trick...
Erling Haaland reckons Manchester City could have scored more goals during a 6-3 thumping of Manchester United.
Got to be honest I tend to agree. City looked like they were going to score with every attack didn't they?
Pep Guardiola's idea of perfect football' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
Man City 6-3 Man Utd
Jermaine Jenas
MOTD2 pundit & former Tottenham midfielder
Manchester City were so good in the first half of Sunday's Manchester derby,it was probably Pep Guardiola's idea of perfect football.
One of the things that makes the City boss so brilliant is that he never seems content. No matter how well his team plays, he always wants more from them.
But I was watching that first 45 minutes against Manchester United, with City 4-0 up, and thinking that this was an insight into what Pep is asking from his players on a daily basis.
In terms of a game where the vision he has in his mind is actually delivered on the pitch, I bet it was as close to perfection as he has got since he took charge at City in 2016.
City have put in plenty of incredible performances under Pep before, but Sunday still stood out.
On such a big occasion - like any game against United always is - each goal they scored in open play was almost like a work of art.
Read more.
Man City 6-3 Man Utd
