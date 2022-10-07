Watch: Inverness CT v Partick Thistle

While Partick are out in first in the Scottish Championship standings, with Inverness in fourth, they're only separated by three points. Goal difference will keep Partick on top if Caley win tonight, though.
Unless it's 8-0...
Sportscene coming up shortly 📺
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
We'll have live text updates throughout right here and you can click play at the top of this page from 19:30 to watch Sportscene live.
All of your viewing needs are covered ⚽️
Team news for Partick Thistle
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Lee Hodson is a late withdrawal from the squad through illness, with Scott Tiffoney returning to the starting line-up
Mason McCready has been recalled to take a place on the bench due to Jamie Sneddon dropping out with a knock.
Live Reporting
Jack Herrall
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Last five form guide
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Both teams come into this one in pretty decent form.
Partick Thistle have won four of their last five, with a 2-2 draw coming two matches ago against Cove Rangers.
Inverness have won their last three match, with two losses before this impressive run they're currently on.
You'd be brave to call this one ahead of time...
Last time out...
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Evenly matched (ish)
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
While Partick are out in first in the Scottish Championship standings, with Inverness in fourth, they're only separated by three points. Goal difference will keep Partick on top if Caley win tonight, though.
Unless it's 8-0...
Sportscene coming up shortly 📺
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
We'll have live text updates throughout right here and you can click play at the top of this page from 19:30 to watch Sportscene live.
All of your viewing needs are covered ⚽️
Team news for Partick Thistle
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Lee Hodson is a late withdrawal from the squad through illness, with Scott Tiffoney returning to the starting line-up
Mason McCready has been recalled to take a place on the bench due to Jamie Sneddon dropping out with a knock.
LINE-UPS
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Good evening
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Hello and welcome to our live online coverage of tonight's Scottish Championship clash.
What a cracker we have in store this evening as first-placed Partick Thistle make the journey up north to face fourth-placed Inverness.
Team news and build-up on the way shortly.