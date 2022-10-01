Dundee United v St Johnstone

Scottish Premiership: Dundee United v St Johnstone - commentary

Live Reporting

Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

  1. O'Riley, Hatate & Jota start for Celtic

    Celtic v Motherwell (15:00)

    Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou makes four changes from the defeat by St Mirren.

    With Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt injured, Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh continue at centre-back.

    But Tony Ralston drops to the bench as Josip Juranovic returns at right-back, while Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate are back alongside Callum McGregor in midfield. Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull are among the substitutes.

    Jota is preferred to Liel Abada in the front three. Giorgos Giakoumakis misses out through injury.

    Motherwell boss Stevie Hammell only makes two alterations to the side beaten 3-0 by Hearts last time.

    Joe Efford misses out so Connor Shields comes into the forward line, while Dean Cornelius replaces Ross Tierney in midfield.

    Jota arrives at Celtic Park
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Jota is back in the Celtic starting line-up
  2. Post update

    FT: Heart of Midlothian 0-4 Rangers

    So, a big win for Rangers at the start of today's SPFL fixture card. There will be reaction from Tynecastle shortly but let's look ahead to today's other Scottish Premiership matches.

  3. 'Tremendous goal'

    Heart of Midlothian 0-4 Rangers

    James McFadden

    Former Scotland forward on Sportsound

    Quote Message: What a goal that was. He just whips it into the far corner. Craig Gordon no chance, tremendous goal from Ryan Kent
  4. FULL-TIME Heart of Midlothian 0-4 Rangers

    Rangers sandwich the international break with Scottish Premiership wins and this one at Hearts takes them top of the table - at least until later today.

    Antonio Colak's first-half double and Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent's strike in the second period also takes Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side six points clear of third-placed Hearts.

    An impressive performance all round from the visitors - perhaps their best of the season so far.

    Nothing but disappointment for Robbie Neilson's Hearts, compounded by a first-half red card for Cammy Devlin.

    Rangers celebrate
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Antonio Colak took his season's tally of goals to 11
  5. GOAL Hearts 0-4 Rangers

    Ryan Kent

    Ryan Kent breaks his duck for the season.

    The winger has been on form today and he rounds out the performance with a typical feint and chop back on to his right foot on the left and piercing shot into the far corner.

    A first league goal since December for Kent.

    Rangers goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  6. CLOSE!

    Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers

    Fashion Sakala receives Alfredo Morelos' pass and returns the ball low to the striker, who strikes wide. Another good move from the hosts.

  7. LINE-UPS from Tannadice

    Dundee United v St Johnstone

    Dundee United: Eriksson, Freeman, Graham, Edwards, Smith, Behich, Levitt, McGrath, Harkes, Anaku, Fletcher.

    Substitutes: Birighitti, McMann, Sibbald, Middleton, Meekison, Cudjoe, Watt, Cleall-Harding.

    St Johnstone: Matthews, Wright, Mitchell, Gordon, Considine, Montgomery, McGowan, Hallberg, Murphy, May, Clark.

    Substitutes: Parish, Kucheriavyi, Crawford, Gallacher, Mahon, Bair, O'Halloran, McLennan, Brown.

  8. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers

    Another save from Craig Gordon after an offside flag has been raised, a double save in fact.

    Fashion Sakala's shot deflects into the path of Steven Davis but his two efforts are blocked by the Scotland stopper.

    These saves don't technically count because of the flag but it's still great work from Gordon - still a class act.

  9. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers

    Rangers celebrate
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Alfredo Morelos (third from left) has scored 10 goals in his past nine games against Hearts
  10. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers

    Hearts are tiring as Alfredo Morelos just lets a teasing pass from Connor Goldson slip under his boot. The Rangers striker could have been in for a quick second there.

  11. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers

    James McFadden

    Former Scotland forward on Sportsound

    Quote Message: It was a dangerous scoreline for Rangers at 2-0 but the third goal ends all that
  12. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers

    Final change for Rangers as Fashion Sakala takes over from Rabbi Matondo.

  13. GOAL Hearts 0-3 Rangers

    Alfredo Morelos

    It's been coming and now Rangers have a third.

    Alfredo Morelos exchanges passes with James Tavernier and runs into a gap in the inside right channel before lashing the ball past Craig Gordon. A second goal of the season for Morelos.

    Rangers goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  14. GREAT SAVE!

    Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers

    A great chance for Rangers as Ryan Kent meets James Tavernier's cross and heads towards goal only for Craig Gordon to make the save. Malik Tillman cannot reach the rebound.

  15. CLOSE!

    Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers

    Josh Ginnelly swerves a shot wide of the Rangers goal. Decent effort from the Hearts winger.

  16. LINE-UPS from Pittodrie

    Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)

    Aberdeen: Roos, McCrorie, Stewart, Miovski, Besuijen, Watkins, Ramadani, Hayes, Coulson, Richardson, Kennedy.

    Substitutes: Lewis, MacKenzie, Morris, Duk, Polvara, Duncan, Milne, Lobban, Ramirez.

    Kilmarnock: Hemming, Mayo, Taylor, Wright, Chrisene, Jones, Power, Polworth, Lyons, Shaw, Doidge.

    Substitutes: Walker, Dorsett, McKenzie, Alston, Armstrong, McInroy, Cameron, Lafferty, Warnock.

  17. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers

    The weather has taken a turn in Edinburgh with the rain now lasing down.

  18. LINE-UPS from Dingwall

    Ross County v Hibernian (15:00)

    Ross County: Laidlaw, Johnson, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Purrington, Cancola, Paton, Callachan, Akio, Owura, White.

    Substitutes: Eastwood, D. Samuel, Dhanda, Sims, Loturi, Watson, Olaigbe, Hiwula, Tillson.

    Hibernian: Marshall, Cadden, Porteous, Hanlon, Cabraja, Kenneh, Newell, Boyle, Campbell, Youan, Kuharevich.

    Substitutes: Schofield, Miller, Magennis, Jair, Stevenson, Henderson, McKirdy, McGregor, Fish.

  19. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers

    Malik Tillman leads a Rangers advance from halfway and feeds fellow substitute Alfredo Morelos on the right.

    The forward has options in the middle but elects to shoot across the face of goal and wide.

  20. Post update

    Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers

    Alfredo Morelos' header is blocked well by Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon at a free-kick but the offside flag was up.

