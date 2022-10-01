Scottish Premiership: Dundee United v St Johnstone - commentary

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou makes four changes from the defeat by St Mirren.
With Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt injured, Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh continue at centre-back.
But Tony Ralston drops to the bench as Josip Juranovic returns at right-back, while Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate are back alongside Callum McGregor in midfield. Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull are among the substitutes.
Jota is preferred to Liel Abada in the front three. Giorgos Giakoumakis misses out through injury.
Motherwell boss Stevie Hammell only makes two alterations to the side beaten 3-0 by Hearts last time.
Joe Efford misses out so Connor Shields comes into the forward line, while Dean Cornelius replaces Ross Tierney in midfield.
FT: Heart of Midlothian 0-4 Rangers
So, a big win for Rangers at the start of today's SPFL fixture card. There will be reaction from Tynecastle shortly but let's look ahead to today's other Scottish Premiership matches.
'Tremendous goal'
Heart of Midlothian 0-4 Rangers
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on Sportsound
Quote Message: What a goal that was. He just whips it into the far corner. Craig Gordon no chance, tremendous goal from Ryan Kent
What a goal that was. He just whips it into the far corner. Craig Gordon no chance, tremendous goal from Ryan Kent
FULL-TIME Heart of Midlothian 0-4 Rangers
Rangers sandwich the international break with Scottish Premiership wins and this one at Hearts takes them top of the table - at least until later today.
Antonio Colak's first-half double and Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent's strike in the second period also takes Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side six points clear of third-placed Hearts.
An impressive performance all round from the visitors - perhaps their best of the season so far.
Nothing but disappointment for Robbie Neilson's Hearts, compounded by a first-half red card for Cammy Devlin.
GOAL Hearts 0-4 Rangers
Ryan Kent
Ryan Kent breaks his duck for the season.
The winger has been on form today and he rounds out the performance with a typical feint and chop back on to his right foot on the left and piercing shot into the far corner.
A first league goal since December for Kent.
CLOSE!
Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers
Fashion Sakala receives Alfredo Morelos' pass and returns the ball low to the striker, who strikes wide. Another good move from the hosts.
O'Riley, Hatate & Jota start for Celtic
Celtic v Motherwell (15:00)
LINE-UPS from Tannadice
Dundee United v St Johnstone
Dundee United: Eriksson, Freeman, Graham, Edwards, Smith, Behich, Levitt, McGrath, Harkes, Anaku, Fletcher.
Substitutes: Birighitti, McMann, Sibbald, Middleton, Meekison, Cudjoe, Watt, Cleall-Harding.
St Johnstone: Matthews, Wright, Mitchell, Gordon, Considine, Montgomery, McGowan, Hallberg, Murphy, May, Clark.
Substitutes: Parish, Kucheriavyi, Crawford, Gallacher, Mahon, Bair, O'Halloran, McLennan, Brown.
Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers
Another save from Craig Gordon after an offside flag has been raised, a double save in fact.
Fashion Sakala's shot deflects into the path of Steven Davis but his two efforts are blocked by the Scotland stopper.
These saves don't technically count because of the flag but it's still great work from Gordon - still a class act.
Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers
Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers
Hearts are tiring as Alfredo Morelos just lets a teasing pass from Connor Goldson slip under his boot. The Rangers striker could have been in for a quick second there.
Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on Sportsound
Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Rangers
Final change for Rangers as Fashion Sakala takes over from Rabbi Matondo.
GOAL Hearts 0-3 Rangers
Alfredo Morelos
It's been coming and now Rangers have a third.
Alfredo Morelos exchanges passes with James Tavernier and runs into a gap in the inside right channel before lashing the ball past Craig Gordon. A second goal of the season for Morelos.
GREAT SAVE!
Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers
A great chance for Rangers as Ryan Kent meets James Tavernier's cross and heads towards goal only for Craig Gordon to make the save. Malik Tillman cannot reach the rebound.
CLOSE!
Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers
Josh Ginnelly swerves a shot wide of the Rangers goal. Decent effort from the Hearts winger.
LINE-UPS from Pittodrie
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Aberdeen: Roos, McCrorie, Stewart, Miovski, Besuijen, Watkins, Ramadani, Hayes, Coulson, Richardson, Kennedy.
Substitutes: Lewis, MacKenzie, Morris, Duk, Polvara, Duncan, Milne, Lobban, Ramirez.
Kilmarnock: Hemming, Mayo, Taylor, Wright, Chrisene, Jones, Power, Polworth, Lyons, Shaw, Doidge.
Substitutes: Walker, Dorsett, McKenzie, Alston, Armstrong, McInroy, Cameron, Lafferty, Warnock.
Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers
The weather has taken a turn in Edinburgh with the rain now lasing down.
LINE-UPS from Dingwall
Ross County v Hibernian (15:00)
Ross County: Laidlaw, Johnson, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Purrington, Cancola, Paton, Callachan, Akio, Owura, White.
Substitutes: Eastwood, D. Samuel, Dhanda, Sims, Loturi, Watson, Olaigbe, Hiwula, Tillson.
Hibernian: Marshall, Cadden, Porteous, Hanlon, Cabraja, Kenneh, Newell, Boyle, Campbell, Youan, Kuharevich.
Substitutes: Schofield, Miller, Magennis, Jair, Stevenson, Henderson, McKirdy, McGregor, Fish.
Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers
Malik Tillman leads a Rangers advance from halfway and feeds fellow substitute Alfredo Morelos on the right.
The forward has options in the middle but elects to shoot across the face of goal and wide.
Heart of Midlothian 0-2 Rangers
Alfredo Morelos' header is blocked well by Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon at a free-kick but the offside flag was up.