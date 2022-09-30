Premier League build-up & news conferences

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Premier League is home to some of the world's biggest sporting rivalries - but which local derby is the most entertaining?

This weekend offers a mouth-watering schedule as Arsenal host north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday, before Manchester City take on Manchester United on Sunday.

Both derbies have a history of drama - from last-minute title swings and iconic goals, to unforgettable red cards and high-scoring encounters.

Supporters of those clubs just want to win, but for the neutral, 'derby day' often tees up plenty of entertainment.

But which of the Premier League's derbies has delivered the most so far?

Read Emma Sanders' piece here.