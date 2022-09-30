Live

Premier League build-up & news conferences

preview
Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Which of the Premier League's fiercest derbies is the most entertaining?

    Wayne Rooney
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Premier League is home to some of the world's biggest sporting rivalries - but which local derby is the most entertaining?

    This weekend offers a mouth-watering schedule as Arsenal host north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday, before Manchester City take on Manchester United on Sunday.

    Both derbies have a history of drama - from last-minute title swings and iconic goals, to unforgettable red cards and high-scoring encounters.

    Supporters of those clubs just want to win, but for the neutral, 'derby day' often tees up plenty of entertainment.

    But which of the Premier League's derbies has delivered the most so far?

    Read Emma Sanders' piece here.

  2. Dale Stephens still looking for a club

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    There are still a few potential signings out there, with players who are out of contract and are yet to get themselves sorted out.

    Diego Costa arrived at Wolves as an out of contract signing and former Burnley midfielder Dale Stephens is another player still on the market.

    The 33-year-old has spoken to a few clubs and trained at Middlesbrough for a spell.

    However, he is still to agree a deal for a return to the game and his search for a club goes on.

  3. 'I want to train hard and play hard'

    Garang Kuol
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Australian striker Kuol, 18, joins from A-League side Central Coast Mariners and will arrive in January.

    He said: "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing.

    "Now that I've signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here."

  5. Gary O'Neil still in charge at Bournemouth

    Bournemouth v Brentford (Sat, 15:00BST)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Gary O'Neil will be back in the dug-out for Bournemouth tomorrow.

    O'Neil stood in after Scott Parker was sacked at the end of last month and picked up a very creditable five points in three games before the international break.

    Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was heavily linked with the job a couple of weeks ago but nothing has happened and O'Neil has been told to continue as he has been.

    There is takeover uncertainty at the club, which is not helping, but O'Neil is making a very good claim for getting the job on a permanent basis.

  6. Today's agenda...

    Just a light way to start the chat today... keep voting!

    Here's what we have for you.

    • Premier League build-up... so much to talk about ahead of the weekend and the domestic football return.
    • News conferences - we'll hear from a number of the bosses today, with Robeto de Zerbi first up at 08:30 BST ahead of his first Brighton game.
    • International fall-out... and more.
  7. And finally... Farhad Moshiri

    Should Moshiri sell Everton? Straight yes or no.

    Farhad Moshiri
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. The all-star game conundrum...

    We know Todd Boehly suggested an inward-looking all-star game for the Premier League, but what about this? Would you back an all-star tournament with the top European leagues, for example?

    Up yes, down no, obviously

    Virgil van Dijk and Kevin de Bruyne
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. Should Conte stay at Spurs?

    He's made his own position clear as we heard, but what do you think? Is he on to something at Spurs or should he be tempted to go back and rebuild Juventus?

    Antonio Conte
    Copyright: Getty Images
  10. Is David de Gea the man for Man Utd?

    First up, is David de Gea still the right man to be Manchester United's number one? Should he sign a new contract?

    Vote with the thumbs, and let me know any alternatives you have in mind using #bbcfootball.

    David de Gea
    Copyright: Getty Images
  11. Post update

    Actually, I'll give you the agenda around 08:00 BST.

    First, there are four very interesting stories in the papers today so I want you to vote on whether you think they could happen... using the thumbs of course.

  12. 'Moshiri holds talks with Kaminski over Everton deal'

    Friday's back pages

    The Guardian

    And finally, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in talks with American businessman Maciek Kaminski over a potential sale. That's in the Guardian.

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  13. 'Plan for league all-stars'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    The Times discuss potential plans for an all-star game, and how a Premier League XI could face the best from the Bundesliga and La Liga among other top leagues.

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
  14. 'So happy in the hot seat'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Meanwhile, in the Express, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has dismissed speculation of a return to Juventus.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  15. 'De Gea's ten questions'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    We start with the Star, who say Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is looking for clarification on his Old Trafford future.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  16. Good morning

    It's Friday, and the Premier League is almost back. Not long to wait now...

    It's a huge weekend, too, with massive derbies in North London and Manchester. We'll be building up to both.

    And of course, it is that time of the week, a busy day filled with news conferences. Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi is first up in an hour, followed by Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

    I'll get into the agenda after the papers.

