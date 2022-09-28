Live

International football reaction - Scotland promoted

Harry De Cosemo

  1. 'Hurry up Harry'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star is urging Maguire to find form before the World Cup in just over 50 days time...

  2. 'Help Harry help us'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express run with Southgate's rallying cry for Maguire's critics to back him ahead of Qatar.

  3. 'Get help, Harry'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    In the Mail, former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has encouraged Maguire to see a psychologist as the discourse grows around him.

  4. 'We need Maguire to win it'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    It is a similar message ahead of the World Cup in today's Times.

  5. 'Undroppable'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    In the Mirror, Southgate explains why he maintains faith in Harry Maguire despite growing calls for him to be dropped.

  6. 'Great expectations'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    We start in the Guardian, where England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted his players are feeling the pressure.

  7. To the papers...

    Before we do anything else... lets check in with the back pages.

  8. Good morning

    Well, hello there!

    It is especially a good morning for all the Scotland fans.

    A 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Krakow has seen Steve Clarke's side promoted to the Nations League top division, a welcome moment of positivity after disappointing campaigns for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

    We'll react to that today, plus bring you more international football chat as a debate rages on for England boss Gareth Southgate.

