International football reaction - Scotland promoted

In the Mail, former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has encouraged Maguire to see a psychologist as the discourse grows around him.
'We need Maguire to win it'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
It is a similar message ahead of the World Cup in today's Times.
'Undroppable'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
In the Mirror, Southgate explains why he maintains faith in Harry Maguire despite growing calls for him to be dropped.
'Great expectations'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
We start in the Guardian, where England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted his players are feeling the pressure.
To the papers...
Before we do anything else... lets check in with the back pages.
Good morning
Well, hello there!
It is especially a good morning for all the Scotland fans.
A 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Krakow has seen Steve Clarke's side promoted to the Nations League top division, a welcome moment of positivity after disappointing campaigns for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
We'll react to that today, plus bring you more international football chat as a debate rages on for England boss Gareth Southgate.
