Watch: Portadown 1-1 Glenavon; Oval match abandoned

That's all for tonight folks. It's honours even and spoils shared at Shamrock Park as Portadown secure their first point of the season and Glenavon move above Newry City into eighth position in the table. Rain stopped play at the Oval however as Glentoran's game against Ballymena fell victim to the torrential rain and play was halted after 16 minutes. Join us tomorrow for live coverage of four more Premiership matches courtesy of Sportsound audio coverage and text updates and in-play clips. Until then, bye for now.
FULL-TIME
Portadown 1-1 Glenavon
It finishes all square in the mid-Ulster derby after Mark Haughey equalised Oisin Conaty's 42nd-minute strike.
Probably a fair result on the balance of play.
The Ports had better of the first half, Glenavon much improved after the interval.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Portadown 1-1 Glenavon
Eoin Bradley hits the post for Glenavon!
Great strong hold up play from the former Coleraine forward allows him the chance to shoot inside the area and his effort comes off the post and rebounds perfectly for Barr.
GREAT SAVE!
Portadown 1-1 Glenavon
Glenavon go close to scoring their second.
Midfielder Jack Malone unleashes a long-range shot from 35 yards that's well tipped over the bar by Barr.
CLOSE!
Portadown 1-1 Glenavon
Portadown create their best chance of the second half.
Mark Russell rifles a powerful strike from the edge of the area that is pushed over the bar by Rory Brown.
Can either side find a winner?
Close contest
Portadown 1-1 Glenavon
Midway through the second half and it's a good even contest at Shamrock Park and anyone's game to win.
Glenavon have lifted themselves from their tepid first half display.
Portadown 1-1 Glenavon
Watch Glenavon level in the mid-Ulster derby courtesy of Mark Haughey's overhead kick.
Portadown 1-1 Glenavon
Glenavon are growing in confidence from that equaliser.
They are awarded a free-kick from 30 yards and Michael O'Connor steps up but he can't keep his effort below the crossbar.
GOAL
Portadown 1-1 Glenavon
Mark Haughey equalises for Glenavon!
Haughey scores with an overhead kick from inside the area after Ports keeper Jethren Barr fails to clear his lines from a Micheal Glynn in-swinging free-kick.
GREAT SAVE!
Portadown 1-0 Glenavon
Rory Brown is forced into making a save from Leo Donnellan's low free kick.
The home side have started the second half well!
Clinical from Conaty
Portadown 1-0 Glentoran
Watch Oisin Conaty drill a drive low into the bottom corner to put Portadown in front.
Weather the winner
Glentoran v Ballymena Utd
Play was abandoned after 16 minutes at the Oval because persistent heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.
HALF-TIME
Portadown 1-0 Glenavon
Portadown go in at half-time a goal to the good thanks to Oisin Conaty's super finish a couple of minutes before the break.
The scoreline is probably a fair reflection of how the first half went.
Glenavon have been disappointing and will have very little to take encouragement from the first half performance.
Could the Ports be on their way to their first points of the season?
We must wait to find out.
GOAL
Portadown 1-0 Glenavon
Oisin Conaty puts Portadown in front with a tremendous finish!
Conaty fires hard and low into the bottom left corner to give the basement side the lead. Clinical and you have to say a lead that the home side deserve.
Portadown 0-0 Glenavon
Another chance for Portadown from the edge of the box. Jordan Jenkins has a strike that is always rising over the crossbar.
Portadown 0-0 Glenavon
Glenavon come forward down the right wing, however Jack Malone's cross is saved at the front post by Jethren Barr.
Another opportunity goes begging.
Match abandoned
Glentoran 0-0 Ballymena Utd
Tonight's match at the Oval has been abandoned after 16 minutes because parts of the pitch are deemed unplayable by referee Lee Tavinder.
Rain has been falling heavily for the last while so it seems the weather is the winner tonight in this one!
CLOSE!
Portadown 0-0 Glenavon
Portadown attack down the right wing and another shooting opportunity falls for Billy Stedman but this time he scuffs his shot which goes wide of the right post.
Pitch 'not' perfect
Glentoran 0-0 Ballymena Utd