Irish Premiership Live

Watch: Portadown 1-1 Glenavon; Oval match abandoned

Watch: Portadown v Glenavon

  1. Over and out

    Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

    That's all for tonight folks.

    It's honours even and spoils shared at Shamrock Park as Portadown secure their first point of the season and Glenavon move above Newry City into eighth position in the table.

    Rain stopped play at the Oval however as Glentoran's game against Ballymena fell victim to the torrential rain and play was halted after 16 minutes.

    Join us tomorrow for live coverage of four more Premiership matches courtesy of Sportsound audio coverage and text updates and in-play clips.

    Until then, bye for now.

  2. FULL-TIME

    Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

    It finishes all square in the mid-Ulster derby after Mark Haughey equalised Oisin Conaty's 42nd-minute strike.

    Probably a fair result on the balance of play.

    The Ports had better of the first half, Glenavon much improved after the interval.

  3. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

    Eoin Bradley hits the post for Glenavon!

    Great strong hold up play from the former Coleraine forward allows him the chance to shoot inside the area and his effort comes off the post and rebounds perfectly for Barr.

  4. GREAT SAVE!

    Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

    Glenavon go close to scoring their second.

    Midfielder Jack Malone unleashes a long-range shot from 35 yards that's well tipped over the bar by Barr.

  5. CLOSE!

    Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

    Portadown create their best chance of the second half.

    Mark Russell rifles a powerful strike from the edge of the area that is pushed over the bar by Rory Brown.

    Can either side find a winner?

  6. Close contest

    Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

    Midway through the second half and it's a good even contest at Shamrock Park and anyone's game to win.

    Glenavon have lifted themselves from their tepid first half display.

  7. Post update

    Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

    Watch Glenavon level in the mid-Ulster derby courtesy of Mark Haughey's overhead kick.

    Video content

    Haughey equalises against Portadown
  8. Post update

    Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

    Glenavon are growing in confidence from that equaliser.

    They are awarded a free-kick from 30 yards and Michael O'Connor steps up but he can't keep his effort below the crossbar.

  9. GOAL

    Portadown 1-1 Glenavon

    Mark Haughey equalises for Glenavon!

    Haughey scores with an overhead kick from inside the area after Ports keeper Jethren Barr fails to clear his lines from a Micheal Glynn in-swinging free-kick.

  10. GREAT SAVE!

    Portadown 1-0 Glenavon

    Rory Brown is forced into making a save from Leo Donnellan's low free kick.

    The home side have started the second half well!

    BBC Sports Personality of the year: Nominations for Unsung Hero
  12. Clinical from Conaty

    Portadown 1-0 Glentoran

    Watch Oisin Conaty drill a drive low into the bottom corner to put Portadown in front.

    Video content

    Oisin Conaty scores for Portadown
  13. Weather the winner

    Glentoran v Ballymena Utd

    Play was abandoned after 16 minutes at the Oval because persistent heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.

    Glentoran match called off
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Glentoran match called off
  14. HALF-TIME

    Portadown 1-0 Glenavon

    Portadown go in at half-time a goal to the good thanks to Oisin Conaty's super finish a couple of minutes before the break.

    The scoreline is probably a fair reflection of how the first half went.

    Glenavon have been disappointing and will have very little to take encouragement from the first half performance.

    Could the Ports be on their way to their first points of the season?

    We must wait to find out.

  15. GOAL

    Portadown 1-0 Glenavon

    Oisin Conaty puts Portadown in front with a tremendous finish!

    Conaty fires hard and low into the bottom left corner to give the basement side the lead. Clinical and you have to say a lead that the home side deserve.

  16. Post update

    Portadown 0-0 Glenavon

    Another chance for Portadown from the edge of the box. Jordan Jenkins has a strike that is always rising over the crossbar.

  17. Post update

    Portadown 0-0 Glenavon

    Glenavon come forward down the right wing, however Jack Malone's cross is saved at the front post by Jethren Barr.

    Another opportunity goes begging.

  18. Match abandoned

    Glentoran 0-0 Ballymena Utd

    Tonight's match at the Oval has been abandoned after 16 minutes because parts of the pitch are deemed unplayable by referee Lee Tavinder.

    Rain has been falling heavily for the last while so it seems the weather is the winner tonight in this one!

  19. CLOSE!

    Portadown 0-0 Glenavon

    Portadown attack down the right wing and another shooting opportunity falls for Billy Stedman but this time he scuffs his shot which goes wide of the right post.

