World Cup questions for England after dramatic draw with Germany

Gareth Southgate was stretching reality by claiming England's performance in defeat to Italy on Friday was "a step in the right direction" but there was much more to be satisfied about here despite having to settle for a draw and sixth game without a win.

England showed more attacking intent without the final flourish in the first half and demonstrated real character to battle back from two goals down, with the mood inside Wembley just starting to turn and Germany looking in command.

With nothing to lose and the handbrake off, and with substitutes Mount and Bukayo Saka prominent, England finally gathered the momentum they have lost in recent times and turned the match on its head, finally exerting pressure on Germany and reaping the rewards of those three quick goals.

If England had suffered another loss, it would have been a damaging finale before the World Cup gets under way but the manner in which they picked up the pace to punish a rocky Germany offered more optimism than in any recent performances.

It was another game without a win - but not another game without hope.