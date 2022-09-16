Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

Craig Dawson returned from injury last night and manager David Moyes gave an update post-match on whether the player is ready to play in the Premier League.
"I think he can start if we needed him. I think he’s still probably a bit behind fitness wise but he’s an old warrior, Daws. He knows how to get through the games, he knows the jobs.
"As you can see, we’ve been struggling to score from a corner kick at times and right away, Daws comes in and finds the spot and gets it right away. He’s invaluable for those sort of actions and those moments.
"I was pleased in the main how he played, there was one action at the end where the boy got inside him and they got a shot and we made a save. Apart from that, I thought he sort of came through the game pretty well."
Moyes happy with new signing
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca scored for his new club last night and David Moyes says fans are beginning to see the reasons he signed the forward.
Scamacca joined West Ham in July on a five-year deal.
Moyes said: "You are beginning to see a little bit of what we are seeing regularly in training and what he’s got in his locker. I thought his performance wasn’t so good in the opening part, but I thought that later in the first half he held up the ball better, got it wide, bought people into the game better.
"At the start, I wasn’t so sure about that. His goal will give him confidence, he has scored a goal in just about every game he has started in this competition, maybe not the last one.
"He’s made a good contribution but we are still looking to find maybe our best rhythm at the moment and the reasons are trying to introduce players, give young players games, getting over injuries. Obviously a lot of new players and trying to get them in and to see exactly what they can do."
'We didn't take our opportunities'
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham
West Ham manager David Moyes says his side didn't take their opportunities, despite winning 3-2.
The Hammers were 3-1 up at half-time but failed the score in the second 45.
When asked if the performance was efficient enough at the post-match press conference, Moyes said: "I wouldn’t give it a bigger title than that, that’s for sure. But like all of the games in Europe, they are pretty difficult.
"There are other reasons tonight. The difference in the pitch, us not being used to it like they are. We controlled lots of parts of the game, got ourselves quite comfortably in front and really abused our opportunities after that to go four or five one up and we didn’t take them. We ended up nearly suffering for it."
Hammers come from behind to win
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham
It was also a successful night for West Ham in the Europa Conference League - though they survived a late scare as they came from behind to beat Danish side Silkeborg IF.
The visitors dominated in Denmark but fell behind in the fifth minute when Kasper Kusk netted a first-time finish.
The Hammers levelled eight minutes later through a Manuel Lanzini penalty after Maxwel Cornet was fouled in the box.
Gianluca Scamacca completed the turnaround in the 25th minute with a thumping finish before a Craig Dawson header had West Ham 3-1 up shortly before half-time.
Silkeborg set up a tense finale with 15 minutes remaining when Soren Tengstedt netted on the rebound from Tonni Adamsen's shot after Jarrod Bowen had squandered possession.
The result means West Ham stay top of Group B, with Romanian side FCSB drawing 0-0 with Belgium outfit Anderlecht in the group's other fixture.
Sancho sends Southgate a message
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport
Jadon Sancho has been in good form recently but failed to make the England squad for the forthcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany and his World Cup place is now in serious doubt.
But he sent manager Gareth Southgate a reminder of his capabilities by turning a defender and calmly converting his third goal of the season and should have had another but for Stjepan Radeljic's last gasp interception.
"It is disappointing not to get a call-up but I have to keep working hard and hopefully I do get the call-up for the World Cup," the 22-year-old said afterwards.
"I just have to focus on myself an carry on working hard."
Meanwhile, Sancho might owe his latest goal to some 'lucky' new shinpads which were shown being gifted to him by a young fan on a video on social media.
Sancho explained to BT Sport afterwards: "He asked me to wear them and I said 'yeah, no problem'.
"It was a little gesture from me to show I was wearing the shinpads he gave me."
Ronaldo key to Red Devils win
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport
United's revival following a poor start to the season was brought to a halt at home by Real Sociedad last week, but the side got back to winning ways with a professional job against Sheriff.
Portuguese star Ronaldo played a key part in the triumph, having requested to leave Old Trafford during the transfer window for Champions League football, but ending up staying as no club came in for his services.
The 37-year-old had not scored in his previous eight games for United, a run stretching back to the end of last season, but he showed signs of ending that goal drought when he blazed over from an angle.
He did get off the mark of the campaign by slotting in a spot-kick - which was the 699th club goal of his career - but will not get the chance to add to that until 2 October against rivals Manchester City, as Sunday's scheduled Premier League game against Leeds has been postponed.
Ten Hag's squad will then be tested to its limits after the international break with a gruelling period of 13 games in the space of 43 days before the season stops in November for the Qatar World Cup.
Ronaldo scores first Europa goal in Man Utd win
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Manchester United
We will start with Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first Europa League goal of his career to help earn the Red Devils victory at Sheriff Tiraspol.
Erik ten Hag's men suffered defeat at Old Trafford in their Group E opener against Real Sociedad but responded by claiming all three points in Moldova.
United opened the scoring in the first half as a lovely team move was coolly finished off by Jadon Sancho from Christian Eriksen's reverse pass.
The Premier League side doubled their advantage before half-time courtesy of Ronaldo's penalty, awarded after Patrick Kpozo tripped Diogo Dalot in the box.
Last night's results
Europa League:
Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United
Europa Conference League:
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham
RFS 0-2 Hearts
Good morning
What an evening for British clubs in European football last night with Manchester United, Hearts and West Ham all winning - stand by for all the reaction from those games.
We will also look ahead to this weekend as the Premier League returns, with updates from manager news conferences.
But for now here's a list of those results from last night...
-
Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United
-
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham
-
RFS 0-2 Hearts
