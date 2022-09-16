Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

Craig Dawson returned from injury last night and manager David Moyes gave an update post-match on whether the player is ready to play in the Premier League.

"I think he can start if we needed him. I think he’s still probably a bit behind fitness wise but he’s an old warrior, Daws. He knows how to get through the games, he knows the jobs.

"As you can see, we’ve been struggling to score from a corner kick at times and right away, Daws comes in and finds the spot and gets it right away. He’s invaluable for those sort of actions and those moments.

"I was pleased in the main how he played, there was one action at the end where the boy got inside him and they got a shot and we made a save. Apart from that, I thought he sort of came through the game pretty well."