Champions League reaction & latest football news

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's agenda

    Here's what we've got coming up today, then.

    • Champions League reaction
    • Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Two stunning goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland see City overcome Dortmund.
    • Chelsea 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg: Graham Potter left frustrated as his Blues side can't make winning start.
    • Brave Rangers fall to Napoli, Celtic draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.
    • Premier League news conferences.
    • England squad announcement, set for 14:00 BST.

  2. 'Flying Machine'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express back page
  3. 'Haaland hits back'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian back page
  4. 'Erly riser'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror back page
  5. 'Haamazing'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star back page
  6. Good morning

    It was another busy night of Champions League action on Wednesday.

    Man City completed a late comeback against Borussia Dortmund thanks to goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland, after Jude Bellingham scored for the visitors.

    Graham Potter's Chelsea were held to a draw by Red Bull Salzburg on his debut at Stamford Bridge, while Celtic drew with Shakhtar Donetsk and Rangers were beaten by Napoli.

    We'll go through all the games before covering Premier League news conferences and this afternoon's England squad announcement.

    We'll start with a look at the papers and how the saw the Champions League games unfold.

    Erling Haaland
    Raheem Sterling
    Tanguy Ndombele
