Champions League reaction & latest football news

Here's what we've got coming up today, then.
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Champions League reaction
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Two stunning goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland see City overcome Dortmund.
Chelsea 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg: Graham Potter left frustrated as his Blues side can't make winning start.
Brave Rangers fall to Napoli, Celtic draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.
Premier League news conferences.
England squad announcement, set for 14:00 BST.
Today's agenda
Good morning
It was another busy night of Champions League action on Wednesday.
Man City completed a late comeback against Borussia Dortmund thanks to goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland, after Jude Bellingham scored for the visitors.
Graham Potter's Chelsea were held to a draw by Red Bull Salzburg on his debut at Stamford Bridge, while Celtic drew with Shakhtar Donetsk and Rangers were beaten by Napoli.
We'll go through all the games before covering Premier League news conferences and this afternoon's England squad announcement.
We'll start with a look at the papers and how the saw the Champions League games unfold.