Champions League & Women's World Cup qualifying build-up

Ajax v Rangers (17:45 BST) Napoli v Liverpool Atlético Madrid v FC Porto Club Bruges v Bayer 04 Leverkusen Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen Inter Milan v Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting Lisbon (17:45 BST) Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille
All fixtures 20:00 BST unless stated
Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea(17:45 BST)
Celtic v Real Madrid
Sevilla v Man City
B Dortmund v FC Copenhagen (17:45 BST)
RB Salzburg v AC Milan
RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk
Benfica v Maccabi Haifa
PSG v Juventus
'Haaland can't shoulder Man City's CL bid'
Sevilla v Man City (20:00 BST)
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City cannot put all their Champions League title hopes on Erling Haaland.
The striker has made an incredible start to his career at Etihad Stadium, scoring 10 goals in just six games.
Haaland is seen by many as being the final piece of the jigsaw as City chase European glory, but Guardiola stressed the importance of the whole team.
"If we rely all on Erling's shoulders we don't win the Champions League," said the City boss.
"I understand everyone talks about Erling but I have three, four, five new players and it's important they all settle.
"We don't win just for Erling and don't lose just for Erling. He has a special quality and might be able to solve some problems.
"[But] if we don't play good we aren't going to win games."
Aubameyang debut?
Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea (17:45 BST)
Chelsea
Let's start with some team news for tonight's games.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his debut from the start in Chelsea's opening Champions League Group E game against Dinamo Zagreb.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel says his new signing is "invited to prove a point" after moving from Barcelona in a £10.3m deal on transfer deadline day.
Aubameyang will need to play in a mask after suffering a jaw injury during a violent robbery at his home last week.
He only played eight minutes for Barca this season.
Tuchel says the Gabonese striker, 33, has to be "managed" and "needs minutes to get his full fitness and rhythm".
The German added: "He cannot play 90 minutes so it's on us to find a solution if he comes from the bench or he starts."
Good morning
It's hard to believe that four months have flown by since the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.
It was a disappointing night on so many levels for Liverpool and their supporters as Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe for a 14th time.
Both clubs return for another crack at Europe's biggest prize.
Madrid travel to Scottish champions Celtic tonight, while Liverpool are in action at Napoli on Wednesday.
Manchester City and Chelsea kick off their Champions League campaigns tonight with tricky away ties.
While Tottenham host Marseilles on Wednesday and Rangers travel to Ajax.
So let's get this European show on the road with a look at the latest Champions League news and previews.