Premier League reaction & transfer latest as Chelsea lose again

The Serbia striker arrived at the back post just after half-time to fire Neeskens Kebano's low cross beyond Robert Sanchez.
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk diverted Andreas Pereira's cross past Sanchez as Fulham doubled their lead and made a drab first period seem a distant memory within 11 minutes of the second half starting.
Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in reply after Bobby Decordova-Reid brought down Pervis Estupinan, and Deniz Undav was denied his first goal for Brighton when his late strike came off a post.
Fourth-placed Brighton missed the chance to move top of the table before leaders Arsenal host Aston Villa on Wednesday, while victory lifted Fulham up to sixth and gave the Cottagers as many home wins as they managed in their 2020-21 Premier League relegation season.
Raheem Sterling is the Blues' top scorer and got Thomas Tuchel's side off to a promising start with his third goal in two games thanks to a calm swivel and finish in the 23rd minute.
But another former Manchester City player levelled moments later, with Romeo Lavia firing a superb effort beyond Edouard Mendy after Chelsea failed to properly clear a corner.
From then on Southampton were the better side and scored what proved to be the winner before the break, when Romain Perraud picked out Adam Armstrong and his effort deflected off Kalidou Koulibaly and into the net.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's outfit climb to seventh as a result of the deserved victory, level on seven points with Chelsea but above them on goals scored.
Ben Collins
- Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford
- Fulham 2-1 Brighton
- Southampton 2-1 Chelsea
- Leeds United 1-1 Everton
Sinisterra saves point for Leeds
Leeds 1-1 Everton
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport at Elland Road
Luis Sinisterra scored his first Premier League goal for Leeds as they came from a goal behind to draw with Everton in a pulsating encounter at Elland Road.
The Colombian winger, who hit his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup last week following a summer move from Feyenoord, drove in from 18 yards after the break as Leeds piled pressure on Everton.
They were much improved after a poor first half when Anthony Gordon scored for a second successive game, keeping his cool to slip the ball through Illan Meslier's legs following Alex Iwobi's through ball.
Leeds' top scorer Rodrigo also went off with what Jesse Marsch confirmed afterwards was a dislocated shoulder following an innocuous challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
But inspired by the impressive Jack Harrison and substitute Joe Gelhardt, Leeds tore into their opponents only to find Pickford in top form, denying both players and Brenden Aaronson.
As the game opened up, Everton had late chances to win it through Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson.
But with Leeds adding further pressure Everton's backline stayed firm, although the result leaves the Toffees searching for their first win of the season under Frank Lampard.
Mitrovic inspires Cottagers to another home win
Fulham 2-1 Brighton
Aleksandar Mitrovic pounced for his 100th goal for Fulham and fifth goal in five league games this season to inspire the Cottagers to victory over Brighton.
The Serbia striker arrived at the back post just after half-time to fire Neeskens Kebano's low cross beyond Robert Sanchez.
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk diverted Andreas Pereira's cross past Sanchez as Fulham doubled their lead and made a drab first period seem a distant memory within 11 minutes of the second half starting.
Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in reply after Bobby Decordova-Reid brought down Pervis Estupinan, and Deniz Undav was denied his first goal for Brighton when his late strike came off a post.
Fourth-placed Brighton missed the chance to move top of the table before leaders Arsenal host Aston Villa on Wednesday, while victory lifted Fulham up to sixth and gave the Cottagers as many home wins as they managed in their 2020-21 Premier League relegation season.
Saints come from behind to stun Chelsea
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea
Alex Bysouth
BBC Sport
Southampton came from behind to earn their second win of the fledgling Premier League season and move above a Chelsea side lacking cohesion and a cutting edge at St Mary's.
Raheem Sterling is the Blues' top scorer and got Thomas Tuchel's side off to a promising start with his third goal in two games thanks to a calm swivel and finish in the 23rd minute.
But another former Manchester City player levelled moments later, with Romeo Lavia firing a superb effort beyond Edouard Mendy after Chelsea failed to properly clear a corner.
From then on Southampton were the better side and scored what proved to be the winner before the break, when Romain Perraud picked out Adam Armstrong and his effort deflected off Kalidou Koulibaly and into the net.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's outfit climb to seventh as a result of the deserved victory, level on seven points with Chelsea but above them on goals scored.
Tuesday's Premier League results
