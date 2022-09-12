Listen: Non-league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST
National League
Altrincham v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside
Barnet v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Surrey
Chesterfield v Southend United - BBC Essex
Eastleigh v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset
Maidstone v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Kent
Notts County v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Nottingham
Torquay United v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Oldham Athletic - BBC Radio Surrey
Wrexham v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Wales
York City v Bromley - BBC Radio York
National League North
Boston United v Buxton - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Brackley Town v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Dover Athletic v Dartford - BBC Radio Kent
Ebbsfleet United v Braintree Town - BBC Radio Kent