Listen: Non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 BST

    National League

    Altrincham v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside

    Barnet v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Surrey

    Chesterfield v Southend United - BBC Essex

    Eastleigh v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset

    Maidstone v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Kent

    Notts County v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Torquay United v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Oldham Athletic - BBC Radio Surrey

    Wrexham v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Wales

    York City v Bromley - BBC Radio York

    National League North

    Boston United v Buxton - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Brackley Town v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Dover Athletic v Dartford - BBC Radio Kent

    Ebbsfleet United v Braintree Town - BBC Radio Kent

