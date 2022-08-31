Scottish League Cup: Celtic, Motherwell, Dundee Utd & Kilmarnock lead

You don't get first halves much better than that for Motherwell.
Two Kevin van Veen strikes, the second a penalty, and a Danny Devine own goal in the middle has given the Steelmen a very comfortable lead.
Is it unassailable? Inverness Caledonian Thistle have 45 minutes to prove otherwise.
HALF-TIME Livingston 0-2 Dundee United
Goals from Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes give United a half-time lead away to Livingston under caretaker boss Liam Fox.
What a difference a few days make after the 9-0 thumping by Celtic that led to Jack Ross being sacked.
HALF-TIME Heart of Midlothian 0-1 KIlmarnock
Work to do for Hearts at Tynecastle as Kilmarnock end the first half in the lead.
Innes Cameron's header is the difference between the sides in Edinburgh.
Post update
Heart of Midlothian 0-1 Kilmarnock
Hearts continue to push for an equaliser.
Andy Halliday's in-swinging cross is met by striker Lawrence Shankland, who heads towards goal but is denied by Sam Walker in the Killie goal.
Well on top
Motherwell 3-0 Inverness CT
Jane Lewis
BBC Sport Scotland at Global Energy Stadium
Motherwell are looking so comfortable in this League Cup tie.
They are playing some lovely stuff, getting a lot of joy down either flanks. Debut boy Matt Penney looks like a valuable addition to the side and Kevin Van Veen, who's grabbed two goals, is also having a real influence on this game.
Caley Thihstle have offered very little so far. They've not been allowed to by a Motherwell side full of intent.
Easy does it for holders
Ross County 0-2 Celtic
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Celtic
Should be three for Celtic - and Giorgos Giakoumakis' second.
Daizen Maeda's cross finds the striker's head, but he is leaning back slightly and it is over the crossbar from 12 yards.
GOAL! Motherwell 3-0 Inverness CT
Kevin van Veen (penalty)
Kevin van Veen converts from 12 yards for the Well striker's second goal of the game.
PENALTY TO MOTHERWELL
Motherwell 2-0 Inverness CT
Sean Goss is fouled by Cameron Harper and Motherwell have a penalty.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Celtic
Giorgos Giakoumakis is back on, but the Greek striker is limping again as he rises to meet a deep cross and heads just wide of County's back post from 10 yards.
Ouch!
Ross County 0-2 Celtic
Celtic scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis limps off, and winger Liel Abada took a knock earlier.
Not what manager Ange Postecoglou will want to see given the forthcoming big games against Rangers and Real Madrid.
GOAL! Livingston 0-2 Dundee Utd
Ian Harkes
Ian Harkes lobs in a second goal for Dundee United from the edge of the box.
Done and dusted in three games?
Scottish League Cup, second round
It looks certain that holders Celtic, managerless Dundee United and Motherwell are going to be joining Aberdeen, Dundee, Partick Thistle and Rangers in this evening's quarter-final draw.
It's tighter at Tyncecastle, where Kilmarnock are 1-0 ahead despite Hearts having the majority of the play in front of their home fans.
HALF-TIME Ross County 0-2 Celtic
Holders Celtic are easing into the League quarter-finals.
Despite nine changes from the 9-0 thumping of Dundee United, it has been one-way traffic with goals coming from midfielder Callum McGregor and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
HALF-TIME Motherwell 3-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Post update
Well on top
Easy does it for holders
Post update
Ouch!
Fletcher in the mood for United
Livingston 0-1 Dundee United
Post update
Heart of Midlothian 0-1 Kilmarnock
Hearts look for a leveller as line-up play between Barrie McKay and Lawrence Shankland sees the Scotland striker have a go, but goalkeeper Sam Walker gets a firm grip of the ball.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Celtic
County threaten a reply, with captain Keith Watson getting on the end of a throw into the Celtic penalty box.
However, the defender's prodded effort is a couple of feet wide of the far post.
GOAL! Motherwell 2-0 Inverness CT
Danny Devine (own goal)
Kevin van Veen may have not scored this one, but he certainly had an influence over it.
Ross Tierney cuts the ball back in the direction of the striker and defender Danny Devine's intervention results in an own goal.
GOAL! Ross County 0-2 Celtic
Giorgos Giakoumakis
The Celtic support will be screaming for nine as they score two within four minutes.
A clever back-heel on the edge of the penalty box from Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis curls a fine finish into the corner of the net for the Greece striker's third goal in three appearances.
GOAL! Heart of Midlothian 0-1 Kilmarnock
Innes Cameron
The away side break the deadlock!
Innes Cameron peels off his man and plants a header into the far corner beyond goalkeeper Craig Gordon.