Premier League reaction and transfers latest

Another quality weekend of Premier League action to look back on today, with so many talking points!

As the dust has settled more on Saturday's games, our main focus will be Sunday as West Ham piled the pressure on Aston Villa boss Steen Gerrard, Harry Kane took a giant leap towards Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record as he inspired Spurs at Nottingham Forest and it was the battle of the screamers as Wolves drew with Newcastle.

Ruben Neves and Allan Saint-Maximin had their own Goal of the Month competition at Molineux.

Of course, we can't completely forget about Saturday, with many great storylines including Liverpool's record-equalling win over Bournemouth and another Man City comeback, this time at home to Crystal Palace.

It doesn't stop there either... there is a full mid-week fixture list, and we'll be hearing from a number of Premier League bosses this afternoon.

Let's check-in with the papers and get on with it!

