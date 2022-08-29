Premier League reaction and transfers latest

In the Mail, they run with Harry Kane reaching and surpassing 200 league goals in his career.



Good morning
Another quality weekend of Premier League action to look back on today, with so many talking points!
As the dust has settled more on Saturday's games, our main focus will be Sunday as West Ham piled the pressure on Aston Villa boss Steen Gerrard, Harry Kane took a giant leap towards Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record as he inspired Spurs at Nottingham Forest and it was the battle of the screamers as Wolves drew with Newcastle.
Ruben Neves and Allan Saint-Maximin had their own Goal of the Month competition at Molineux.
Of course, we can't completely forget about Saturday, with many great storylines including Liverpool's record-equalling win over Bournemouth and another Man City comeback, this time at home to Crystal Palace.
It doesn't stop there either... there is a full mid-week fixture list, and we'll be hearing from a number of Premier League bosses this afternoon.
Let's check-in with the papers and get on with it!
'Breaking mad'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
In the Star, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves takes aim at Newcastle's Fabian Schar for his tackle on Pedro Neto, which some believe should have been a red card.
'Ant's on deck'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
More on Antony to Manchester United in the Mirror.
Clever headline too, I must say.
'Harry's double hundred'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Mail
In the Mail, they run with Harry Kane reaching and surpassing 200 league goals in his career.
He's level with Andrew Cole in third on the all-time Premier League goalscorers' list with 187.
Alan Shearer is 73 ahead.
'United close in on Antony'
Monday's back pages
The Times
A similar line in the Times...
'Old Trafford breakthrough'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
Manchester United agreed an £80m deal for Ajax's Antony last night, and that is big in the Guardian.
We'll have more on that later, too.
To the papers
Harry Kane dominates most of the back pages, but Antony and Steven Gerrard also feature...
Let's run the rule.
Good morning
Another quality weekend of Premier League action to look back on today, with so many talking points!
As the dust has settled more on Saturday's games, our main focus will be Sunday as West Ham piled the pressure on Aston Villa boss Steen Gerrard, Harry Kane took a giant leap towards Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record as he inspired Spurs at Nottingham Forest and it was the battle of the screamers as Wolves drew with Newcastle.
Ruben Neves and Allan Saint-Maximin had their own Goal of the Month competition at Molineux.
Of course, we can't completely forget about Saturday, with many great storylines including Liverpool's record-equalling win over Bournemouth and another Man City comeback, this time at home to Crystal Palace.
It doesn't stop there either... there is a full mid-week fixture list, and we'll be hearing from a number of Premier League bosses this afternoon.
Let's check-in with the papers and get on with it!