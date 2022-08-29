Live

Premier League reaction and transfers latest

preview
Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Breaking mad'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    In the Star, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves takes aim at Newcastle's Fabian Schar for his tackle on Pedro Neto, which some believe should have been a red card.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  2. 'Ant's on deck'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    More on Antony to Manchester United in the Mirror.

    Clever headline too, I must say.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
  3. 'Harry's double hundred'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    In the Mail, they run with Harry Kane reaching and surpassing 200 league goals in his career.

    He's level with Andrew Cole in third on the all-time Premier League goalscorers' list with 187.

    Alan Shearer is 73 ahead.

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Mail
  4. 'United close in on Antony'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    A similar line in the Times...

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
  5. 'Old Trafford breakthrough'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Manchester United agreed an £80m deal for Ajax's Antony last night, and that is big in the Guardian.

    We'll have more on that later, too.

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
  6. To the papers

    Harry Kane dominates most of the back pages, but Antony and Steven Gerrard also feature...

    Let's run the rule.

  7. Good morning

    Another quality weekend of Premier League action to look back on today, with so many talking points!

    As the dust has settled more on Saturday's games, our main focus will be Sunday as West Ham piled the pressure on Aston Villa boss Steen Gerrard, Harry Kane took a giant leap towards Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record as he inspired Spurs at Nottingham Forest and it was the battle of the screamers as Wolves drew with Newcastle.

    Ruben Neves and Allan Saint-Maximin had their own Goal of the Month competition at Molineux.

    Of course, we can't completely forget about Saturday, with many great storylines including Liverpool's record-equalling win over Bournemouth and another Man City comeback, this time at home to Crystal Palace.

    It doesn't stop there either... there is a full mid-week fixture list, and we'll be hearing from a number of Premier League bosses this afternoon.

    Let's check-in with the papers and get on with it!

    Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Nottingham Forest
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Pablo Fornals
    Copyright: Getty Images
