EFL Cup reaction and transfer latest

Harry De Cosemo

  1. Would you take Maguire to the World Cup?

    Harry Maguire
    It was also said Maguire is worried about his World Cup place.

    Would you take him to Qatar in November?

  2. Is Harry Maguire now third choice centre-back for Man Utd?

    Harry Maguire
    With the papers reporting Maguire's concerns, is he indeed set for a season on the bench?

  3. 'Chelsea bid £130m or two targets'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    In the Telegraph, they run with the story that Chelsea have bid £130m for Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon.

    More on that later...

    Telegraph back page
  4. 'Harry's world of pain'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    And in the Express, too...

    Express back page
  5. 'Harry: Red and buried'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    More on Maguire in the Mirror

    Mirror back page
  6. 'Captain hooked'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    We start with the Star, who run with Harry Maguire, claiming the Manchester United captain fears a season on the bench and missing out on the World Cup after being dropped for Monday's win over Liverpool.

    Star back page
  7. Good morning!

    We're back with another live text to keep you company throughout the day...

    We'll have transfer news for you, plus all the reaction to last night's EFL Cup action.

    There are a few stories to tell! Let's dive straight in with a look at the papers.

