Premier League reaction & transfer news latest

An incredible game of football at St James' Park as Manchester City showed the character and fight that has seen them become English champions four times in the past five seasons.
However, boss Pep Guardiola would have mixed thoughts as City could have been two or three goals clear inside 20 minutes, only for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, beaten after five minutes by Ilkay Gundogan, to keep the game within the hosts' reach.
City, who lost defender Nathan Ake to injury midway through the first half, struggled to deal with the impressive Allan Saint-Maximin, with the Frenchman instrumental in Newcastle's first two goals as the hosts went in with the half-time lead.
Their advantage stretched to 3-1 after 54 minutes as Kieran Trippier, sold by City in 2012 after never making a senior appearance for them, curled in a brilliant free-kick.
But City never gave up hope and Erling Haaland scored for the third time since his move from Borussia Dortmund before Bernardo Silva, wanted by Barcelona, again showed his worth to City with a calmly-taken equaliser after Kevin de Bruyne's brilliant through ball.
Guardiola's side would have gone top with a two-goal victory, but will be pleased to have got something from this match and the point leaves them second and still unbeaten in the league.
'Breathless and thrilling'
Newcastle 3-3 Man City
Michael Emons
BBC Sport
A breathless, thrilling match at St James' Park as Newcastle gave Manchester City a huge fright before the champions showed their class to fight back from 3-1 behind to ensure a point apiece.
But there will be so much for Eddie Howe to be pleased about as this was another sign of the huge progress the club is making.
Allan Saint-Maximin was superb throughout, setting up both Newcastle's first two goals after the hosts had conceded within five minutes and had goalkeeper Nick Pope to thank for a number of fine saves to keep the deficit at one-goal.
Miguel Almiron, publicly mocked by City's Jack Grealish a few months ago, slid in to get on the end of Saint-Maximin's cross for the equaliser, before Callum Wilson's excellent touch from another Saint-Maximin pass was crucial in the second.
When Kieran Trippier curled in an excellent free-kick to give Newcastle a 3-1 lead after 54 minutes, St James' Park was rocking as the home fans sensed a memorable victory.
It was not to be as Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored within four minutes of each other to make sure it ended 3-3 but the team is still heading in the right direction.
Unbeaten after their opening three matches and sixth in the table, this was another good day for the Newcastle fans, who were treated to a brilliant afternoon's entertainment.
'A proper football game'
Newcastle 3-3 Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes.
"The team showed who we are.
"Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous.
"We should take more time in the final third."
On the overturned red card: "I didn’t watch it. The referee and VAR said it was not. I saw it in front of me but after I didn’t watch it."
“That atmosphere after the game, that is what football is all about.”
'We committed everything'
Newcastle 3-3 Man City
Speaking to BBC Sport, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "We started poorly and we weren't quite playing how we wanted to. Maybe the goal took the pressure off and then before half time we were excellent and we committed everything we had to the game and it's a valuable point for us.
"You need the mentality first, the bravery and the willingness to take a risk. The alternative is to sit back and you think you are safe in numbers but you're not. The players executed it brilliantly and some of our counter-attacking was a real threat.
"I'm very pleased to see Almiron score. He was excellent and his pre-season was good. A fitting reward for him.
"You need performances but you need the result at the end of the day so I'm pleased for the players we got something today."
Newcastle and Man City play out six-goal thriller
Newcastle 3-3 Man City
English champions Manchester City produced a brilliant fightback as they came from 3-1 down to draw at Newcastle in a pulsating match featuring six goals and an overturned red card.
Newcastle were two goals ahead after 54 minutes but Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored within four minutes of each other to preserve City's unbeaten start to their Premier League title defence.
City took a fifth-minute lead as Ilkay Gundogan was left unmarked from Silva's pass and was able to take a touch before slotting past Nick Pope.
The England goalkeeper made a number of saves before the hosts equalised with Miguel Almiron sliding in to meet Allan Saint-Maximin's cross, with the goal given after a video assistant review overruled an original offside decision.
The excellent Saint-Maximin ran at the City defence before finding Callum Wilson, who took a touch to create space and shot Newcastle into the lead.
The visitors had a chance to equalise but Pope pushed Haaland's effort on to the post and Kieran Trippier, sold by City in 2012 after coming through their academy, grabbed a brilliant third with a stunning 25-yard free-kick.
Haaland pulled one back, finishing from inside the six-yard box after Rodri's pass, before Silva equalised following Kevin de Bruyne's superb through ball.
Newcastle thought they had gone down to 10 men with Trippier shown a red card for a knee-high trip on De Bruyne. But referee Jarred Gillett downgraded it to a yellow after watching the incident again on a pitchside monitor - and both teams finished with a point.
-
BBC Sport at Stadium MK
