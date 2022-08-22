Premier League reaction & transfer news latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

An incredible game of football at St James' Park as Manchester City showed the character and fight that has seen them become English champions four times in the past five seasons.

However, boss Pep Guardiola would have mixed thoughts as City could have been two or three goals clear inside 20 minutes, only for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, beaten after five minutes by Ilkay Gundogan, to keep the game within the hosts' reach.

City, who lost defender Nathan Ake to injury midway through the first half, struggled to deal with the impressive Allan Saint-Maximin, with the Frenchman instrumental in Newcastle's first two goals as the hosts went in with the half-time lead.

Their advantage stretched to 3-1 after 54 minutes as Kieran Trippier, sold by City in 2012 after never making a senior appearance for them, curled in a brilliant free-kick.

But City never gave up hope and Erling Haaland scored for the third time since his move from Borussia Dortmund before Bernardo Silva, wanted by Barcelona, again showed his worth to City with a calmly-taken equaliser after Kevin de Bruyne's brilliant through ball.

Guardiola's side would have gone top with a two-goal victory, but will be pleased to have got something from this match and the point leaves them second and still unbeaten in the league.