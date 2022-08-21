SWPL
Watch Celtic v Spartans in SWPL1 plus Champions League updates

preview
Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. GREAT SAVE!

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Olivia Chance, back in the Celtic side, doing what she does best.

    Following silky footwork, she tees up Jacynta who is just looing to slide her shot inside the post.

    Destined for the bottom corner, Alicia Yates pulls off a wonderful save to deny her.

  2. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Summer signing Mya Bates has been lively for Spartans.

    Another looping ball leaves her foot but it's just a little overcooked for Becky Galbraith.

    She's on her own in the middle and so far, Celtic have her marshalled.

  3. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    First opportunity for Jacynta to test the Spartans backline.

    Her driving run is matched well by the visitors' defence and she fails to carve out a clear chance.

  4. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Katherine Smart with smart play for Spartans... I'll get my coat.

  5. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    On commentary, Gemma Fay is urging Spartans to address their right-hand side, and you can understand why. Lucy Ashworth-Clifford is finding so much joy and space down the flank, Spartans just can't contain her.

  6. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Celtic win a corner after Alicia Yates comes rushing off her line, allowing Clarissa Larisey a sight on goal.

    The corner, taken by Lisa Robertson is heading for Caitlin Hayes but the defender can't quite target her effort.

  7. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    That's twice in these opening five minutes Lucy Ashworth-Clifford has been flagged up for being offside on the near left-hand side...

  8. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    Mya Bates whips in a lucrative ball from the left but the onrushing Becky Galbraith can't quite get close to it.

  9. KICK-OFF

    Celtic 0-0 Spartans

    And we're off! Celtic get us going.

  10. Spartans' sisters return

    Celtic v Spartans (12:00)

    Defending duo, Dion and Simone McMahon return to Debbi McCulloch's bench, while Katie Frew is back in the starting line-up.

    Goal-scoring machine, Becky Galbraith leads the line while Scotland youth internationalist, Alicia Yates is between the sticks.

  11. Celtic team news

    Celtic v Spartans (12:00)

    There are debuts for goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar and midfielder Taylor Otto.

    Both have appeared as trialists at the start of the season but this is their first starts as official, Celtic players.

  14. Post update

    Celtic v Spartans (12:00)

    Now we all know the script, let's have a gander at those line-ups...

  15. What's on offer

    Celtic v Spartans (12:00)

    As always, we have SWPL1 action available for you right here on the BBC Sport Scotland website. All you have to do is hit the play button at the top of this page and your Celtic v Spartans needs will be catered for.

    Live text coverage to go alongside the game will also be provided and to make sure you don't miss a beat, there will be updates from Petershill Park, where City are in action, too.

    BBC Sport Scotland microphone
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Spartans trip along the M8 to face Celtic will be available at the top of the page
  16. A warm welcome

    Celtic v Spartans (12:00)

    Good morning, are we well?

    It's an early start today for our SWPL1 coverage as Fran Alonso's Celtic host Debbi McCulloch's Spartans in Airdrie.

    Also kicking-off this lunchtime are Glasgow City and Servette. The two meet in the third/fourth-place match in Round 1 of the Champions League after their defeats in the midweek.

    Rangers are in action later in the day, too, and we'll have all bases covered in their huge Champions League tie against PAOK in Greece.

    But for now, our focus is on Glasgow...

