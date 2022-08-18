Transfer window latest

Ratcliffe features heavily in the Telegraph , too.
Harry De Cosemo
'Let me buy United'
Thursday's back page
The Daily Telegraph
Ratcliffe features heavily in the Telegraph, too.
'Panic buying'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express run with rumours of a loan move for Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, claiming that United are panicking in the market.
'Glazers looking to sell United'
Thursday's back pages
Metro
More takeover talk in the Metro...
'Gold Trafford'
Thursday's back pages
The Sun
The Sun are running with Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, making his interest in buying Man Utd clear.
Good morning!
Welcome back to the BBC Sport live page. More transfer news and gossip coming up, plus reports on the ownership of Manchester United.
We'll kick off with a look at what the morning papers are saying and then get going.
Let's go...