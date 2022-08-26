Listen: Non-League commentaries

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated

    Bromley v Scunthorpe United – BBC Radio Humberside

    Eastleigh v Southend United – BBC Radio Essex

    FC Halifax Town v Notts County – BBC Radio Nottingham

    Maidenhead United v York City – BBC Radio York

    Maidstone United v Torquay United – BBC Radio Devon & Kent

    Yeovil Town v Dagenham & Redbridge – BBC Radio Somerset

    Banbury United v Hereford – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Kidderminster Harriers v Peterborough Sports – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Scarborough Athletic v Boston United – BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Southport v AFC Telford United – BBC Radio Shropshire

    Dartford v Worthing – BBC Radio Kent

    Dover Athletic v Hemel Hempstead – BBC Radio Kent

    Working v Wrexham –BBC Radio Surrey & Wales (17:20 BST)

