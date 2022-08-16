Premier League reaction & transfer latest - 10-man Liverpool salvage Palace draw

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger.

As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

He became only the second player to be sent off in their first Premier League game for Liverpool at Anfield, after Joe Cole against Arsenal in 2010.

"Darwin knows he let his team-mates down. I will leave him alone for a night and then talk to him tomorrow," said Klopp.

The Uruguay forward will not relish that awkward conversation, perhaps made a little easier by Luis Diaz's stunning second-half equaliser just minutes after Nunez saw red.

Nunez, who scored on his debut on opening day in a 2-2 draw at Fulham, will now miss the next three games - but how costly could his moment of madness be?

"Of course it was a red, he was provoked but that is not how he should behave," said Klopp.

"It was not a reaction we want to see. He knows he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want.

"But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong - not a punishment but to make him stronger."