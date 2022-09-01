Watch: FA Cup First Qualifying Round - Bury AFC v North Shields

The FA Cup returns this weekend, as newcomers to the competition Bury AFC play host to former FA Vase holders North Shields in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

It’s been three years since the original Bury FC, twice winners of the FA Cup, were expelled from the EFL, and the fan owned club which arose in the aftermath are now competing in the competition for the first time.

To extend their maiden run any further, the Shakers, who play in the North West Counties Premier Division, will have to cause an upset when they take on step four side North Shields, who enjoyed Wembley success in 2015’s FA Vase final and have reached the FA Cup first round proper twice in the clubs history.