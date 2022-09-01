Bury AFC celebrate goal against Widnes in the FA Cup preliminary rounds

Watch: FA Cup First Qualifying Round - Bury AFC v North Shields

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the FA Cup?

    BBC Sport

    The FA Cup returns this weekend, as newcomers to the competition Bury AFC play host to former FA Vase holders North Shields in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

    It’s been three years since the original Bury FC, twice winners of the FA Cup, were expelled from the EFL, and the fan owned club which arose in the aftermath are now competing in the competition for the first time.

    To extend their maiden run any further, the Shakers, who play in the North West Counties Premier Division, will have to cause an upset when they take on step four side North Shields, who enjoyed Wembley success in 2015’s FA Vase final and have reached the FA Cup first round proper twice in the clubs history.

  2. How can I watch the FA Cup?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Coverage will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

    Saturday 3 August - Bury AFC v North Shields

    12:30 - 14:30 BST - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

    All live coverage also available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

  3. How to get into football

    BBC Sport

    The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.

    Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

    But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.

    Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.

    Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.

    • you don't fancy getting muddy, you could try five-a-side .Played on a smaller pitch, it's a good way to make sure you get on the ball more often - and run less ! Click here to find out where you can play in England.
    • Futsalis similar to five-a-side, only played with a smaller, heavier ball. It places greater emphasis on individual skill and ball control, and is popular in both Brazil and Mediterranean Europe.
    • Struggle to get the joints moving? Walking Football could be the answer. Check it out here, and here.
    • If you're more interested in stepovers than Sunday league, then freestyle could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but to get started click here.
    • If you're worried about your weight - no problem! Sign up for the Man v Fat, program to help you shed those pounds and make some mates at the same time.

    Video caption: Gareth Southgate on Football Foundation community schemes
