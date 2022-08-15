Listen: Non-League commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 BST

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Bromley v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

    Chesterfield v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    FC Halifax Town v Southend United - BBC Radio Essex

    Gateshead v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Maidstone United v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Kent

    Woking v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside & BBC Radio Surrey

    Yeovil Town v Barnet - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    Banbury United v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Chester v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford and Worchester

    Kettering Town v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    National League South

    Dover Athletic v Tonbridge Angels - BBC Radio Kent

    Eastbourne Borough v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent

