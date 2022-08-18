Listen: Non-league commentaries
National League
Aldershot Town v Bromley - BBC Radio Surrey
Altrincham v Yeovil - BBC Radio Somerset
Barnet v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey
Dorking Wanderers v Gateshead - BBC Radio Kent
Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Humberside
Southend United v Oldham Athletic - BBC Radio Essex & BBC Radio Manchester
Torquay United v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Devon
Wrexham v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Kent
York City v Eastleigh - BBC Radio York
Notts County v Chesterfield (17:20 BST) - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Sheffield
National League North
AFC Telford United v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Shropshire
Boston United v Chorley - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Bradford (Park Avenue) v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Hereford v Buxton - BBC Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Ebbsfleet United v Farnborough - BBC Radio Kent
Tonbridge Angels v Hampton & Richmond - BBC Radio Kent