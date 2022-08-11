Live

Transfer news and Premier League news conferences

preview
Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Get Involved - should Benzema win the Ballon d'Or?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)

    You can have your say on whether you think Karim Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or by answering our poll here.

    Who is Benzema's closest rival? Is it the end of Messi and Ronaldo's dominance?

    You can also Get Involved in the debate by Tweeting #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)

    Benzema
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Only one contender for Ballon d'Or?

    Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Alex Bysouth

    BBC Sport

    Karim Benzema is coming off the most prolific season in his career, scoring 44 times in 46 games for Real Madrid to help his side win a Champions League and La Liga double - and he looks set to continue that form.

    The 34-year-old, who captained Real in the Super Cup final, said this week former team-mate Ronaldo "helped me on and off the pitch", but admitted he was able to adapt his game and score more goals once the Portugal star left.

    After his goal on Wednesday, Benzema is second only to Ronaldo as Real's all-time leading scorer and staring at individual accolades as well as team prizes, becoming the frontrunner to win the Ballon d'Or in October.

    "Benzema is very important, our leader," Ancelotti told Movistar."We are here mostly because of him - he scored many important goals.

    "There are no doubts about who should win the Ballon d'Or, it should be Karim."

  3. Benzema stars in victory

    Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Karim Benzema continued his Ballon d'Or pursuit with a 324th goal for European champions Real Madrid as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt to lift the Uefa Super Cup in Helsinki.

    Carlo Ancelotti's side, who beat Liverpool to win the Champions League in May, took the lead when David Alaba tapped into an empty net, with Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp stranded following Casemiro's header back across goal.

    Benzema doubled the Spanish giants' lead after the break with a first-time finish from Vinicius Jr's cross to move second on Real's all-time goalscoring list, overtaking Raul and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo who has 450 goals.

    Frankfurt, making their Super Cup debut, had moments of their own - the best when Daichi Kamada was sent through early on, but the Europa League winners looked second best once Real hit their stride.

    Read more here.

    Benzema
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Madrid continue to conquer Europe

    Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Moving away from the papers now...

    It was another dominant night for Real Madrid in Europe as they added the Super Cup to their Champions League crown.

    Real Madrid
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. 'De Jong and winding road'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  6. 'Get me Auba'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
  7. 'Uknighted'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  8. 'Even I'm better than Glazers'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  9. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  10. Good morning

    Real Madrid continue to conquer in Europe and the Premier League is nearing its second gameweek.

    Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from across the football world...

