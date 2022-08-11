Transfer news and Premier League news conferences

Karim Benzema is coming off the most prolific season in his career, scoring 44 times in 46 games for Real Madrid to help his side win a Champions League and La Liga double - and he looks set to continue that form.

The 34-year-old, who captained Real in the Super Cup final, said this week former team-mate Ronaldo "helped me on and off the pitch", but admitted he was able to adapt his game and score more goals once the Portugal star left.

After his goal on Wednesday, Benzema is second only to Ronaldo as Real's all-time leading scorer and staring at individual accolades as well as team prizes, becoming the frontrunner to win the Ballon d'Or in October.

"Benzema is very important, our leader," Ancelotti told Movistar."We are here mostly because of him - he scored many important goals.

"There are no doubts about who should win the Ballon d'Or, it should be Karim."