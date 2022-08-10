Live

Transfer window latest and Champions League reaction

  1. Rousing Rangers stun Union to keep CL flame burning

    Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (3-2 Agg)

    Malik Tilman
    Rangers roared into the Champions League play-offs after they overcame Union Saint-Gilloise and a two-goal first-leg defeat in a rousing showing.

    The hosts had it all to do after losing in Belgium, but goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman gave Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side a spirited victory at Ibrox.

    While blunt in the first leg, Rangers were by far the better team in Glasgow against a Union side who had Lazare Amani sent off late on.

    Tavernier's penalty and Colak's close-range header set up a tense finale, before Tillman's fantastic 79th-minute header put Rangers ahead in the tie for the very first time during a strong second half.

    They will now face PSV Eindhoven in the play-offs as they bid to return to the group stage for the first time since 2010.

    It is the first time Rangers have ever overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit to progress in Europe.

    Match report

  2. What's on today?

    We've got a jam-packed live page for you today...

    • We'll start with Rangers reaction, plus other games in the Champions League.
    • All the latest talking points from the Premier League. Will Man Utd make a breakthrough in the transfer market before Brentford?
    • Rounding up all the gossip and deals that happen today.

    And more!

  3. 'Marko no go'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

  4. 'Arn't you meant to be the boss?'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

  5. 'Arnotovic'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

  6. Good morning!

    We’re half way through the working week and with much more transfer news and gossip to bring you, we are back once again!

    Manchester United continue to dominate the column inches in the aftermath of that defeat to Brighton at the weekend, and as you’ll see with our paper round up, Marko Arnautovic’ name is prominent after the Red Devils stepped away from their pursuit of the Austrian.

    Plus, we’ll bring you all the Champions League reaction as Rangers progress to the playoff round.

    We’ll get going properly after a glance at the back pages.

