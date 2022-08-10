Transfer window latest and Champions League reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Rangers roared into the Champions League play-offs after they overcame Union Saint-Gilloise and a two-goal first-leg defeat in a rousing showing.

The hosts had it all to do after losing in Belgium, but goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman gave Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side a spirited victory at Ibrox.

While blunt in the first leg, Rangers were by far the better team in Glasgow against a Union side who had Lazare Amani sent off late on.

Tavernier's penalty and Colak's close-range header set up a tense finale, before Tillman's fantastic 79th-minute header put Rangers ahead in the tie for the very first time during a strong second half.

They will now face PSV Eindhoven in the play-offs as they bid to return to the group stage for the first time since 2010.

It is the first time Rangers have ever overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit to progress in Europe.

Match report