Transfer window latest and Champions League reaction

Rousing Rangers stun Union to keep CL flame burning
Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (3-2 Agg)
Rangers roared into the Champions League play-offs after they overcame Union Saint-Gilloise and a two-goal first-leg defeat in a rousing showing.
The hosts had it all to do after losing in Belgium, but goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman gave Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side a spirited victory at Ibrox.
While blunt in the first leg, Rangers were by far the better team in Glasgow against a Union side who had Lazare Amani sent off late on.
Tavernier's penalty and Colak's close-range header set up a tense finale, before Tillman's fantastic 79th-minute header put Rangers ahead in the tie for the very first time during a strong second half.
They will now face PSV Eindhoven in the play-offs as they bid to return to the group stage for the first time since 2010.
It is the first time Rangers have ever overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit to progress in Europe.
'Marko no go'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Arn't you meant to be the boss?'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Arnotovic'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
We'll start with Rangers reaction, plus other games in the Champions League.
All the latest talking points from the Premier League. Will Man Utd make a breakthrough in the transfer market before Brentford?
Rounding up all the gossip and deals that happen today.
Match report
'Marko no go'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Arn't you meant to be the boss?'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Arnotovic'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
