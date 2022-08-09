Transfer window latest - Rabiot, Werner, Arnautovic

Man Utd have been linked with a whole host of midfielders in today's gossip column.
As we mentioned in the paper round-up, the Guardian are saying a deal with Rabiot is agreed, but Frenkie de Jong remains on the radar.
Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (AS - in Spanish)
Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is also still on Manchester United's list of options. (Telegraph - subscription)
'It's come from nowhere'
Anautovic previously played in the Premier League with Stoke and West Ham before moving to China and then Italy.
Daily Telegraph journalist Jim White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast a couple of days ago: "This is absolutely out of nowhere. Nobody was thinking that.
"Ronaldo wants out and Martial is injured. They haven't really got a focal point to the front line. Arnautovic did a great job for Stoke and West Ham back in the day.
"What is hilarious about this is Manchester United’s total incompetence in the transfer market. Frenkie de Jong is still ongoing, they can’t get that one over the line. And now they can’t get Arnautovic over the line. Bologna said you’ll have to fork out more. They can’t even make a quiet, under-the-radar, quick signing like that.
"If you're looking for an early-30s striker who will do a good job, and he's a free agent, Edinson Cavani is available..."
Shurman: United need Milinkovic Savic. It’s clear as day. He is everything they are missing, strength, presence, calmness and technicality
Alex: I do not get why Man Utd are looking at players who haven't played in the Prem. Go for someone like Ward-Prowse. Quality midfielder and proven in the Prem.
Midfield a long-term issue at Old Trafford
This is not news for Manchester United fans.
Replacing Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick has been a difficult task, as you may expect.
Remember failed bids for Cesc Fabregas? Links with Thiago Alcantara? Bastian Schweinsteiger, Paul Pogba and Fred have not solved the problem either.
The issue has been there for almost 10 years.
Who is the right man for Man Utd's midfield?
And now we want your comments...
If Rabiot is not the right man, and De Jong is unattainable, let us know who YOU want Erik ten Hag to look at between now and the window closing.
Could Rabiot help United improve?
The response when we asked for initial thoughts on Rabiot was negative in the main.
But could he work out this season if he signs?
Thumbs up yes, and down for no.
Should Man Utd give up on De Jong?
Is there still a deal to be done here? With less than a month to go until the transfer deadline, should Manchester United admit defeat?
Thumbs up yes, down no.
De Jong wants Barca stay
As reported yesterday...
Frenkie de Jong "wants to stay" at Barcelona despite interest from Manchester United, says the club's president Joan Laporta.
The Premier League side agreed a £63.5m deal for the Netherlands midfielder, 25, last month, but the move is yet to be finalised.
De Jong came on at half-time and scored in Barcelona's 6-0 friendly win over Pumas UNAM on Sunday.
"He is a Barca player of great quality and we want him to stay," said Laporta.
Full story.
Scattergun approach to midfield reinforcements?
Listen to talk on Arnautovic from seven minutes into the podcast here
Man Utd's Marko Arnautovic interest 'a PR disaster', says Sutton
More on Rabiot in a moment, but we'll start with Arnautovic...
BBC pundit Chris Sutton says news of Manchester United's move for Marko Arnautovic is "a PR disaster".
United are interested in signing ex-West Ham and Stoke forward Arnautovic, who is now 33 and playing for Bologna.
Since new manager Erik ten Hag's tenure began with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton on Sunday, United have also been linked with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
"That's madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic]," said Sutton. "I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous."
Full story.
'United close in on Rabiot while still chasing De Jong'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
Finally, in the Guardian, they say Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains a target despite the Rabiot deal being on the table.
'Squeaky mum time'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star say United are chasing a double deal with Arnautovic wanted too, and are working with Rabiot's mother and agent to get the deal done.
'Desperate Unnited make £15m Rabiot bid'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph describe United as 'desperate' as they attempt to broker a £15m deal for Rabiot.
Good morning!
Well here we are... back again.
We'll be focussing on all the latest transfer deals as more and more go through, with Conor Coady and Goncalo Guedes on the move yesterday.
We'll also bring you the latest from Manchester United's pursuit of new signings with Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic on the list...
But first, a check in with the papers, where one topic is dominant.