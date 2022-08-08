Premier League reaction and transfers latest

There was a moment halfway through the first-half at Old Trafford yesterday that summed up Manchester United's day.
Christian Eriksen had dropped out of his false nine station into a deeper role and took possession. He looked forward and to the side, decided nothing was on and went back to Harry Maguire.
Eriksen immediately rounded on Diogo Dalot, then Fred and gestured as if to say they had not given him the option of a pass, even though they had moved into attacking spaces, because they were covered by defenders.
At that level, movement in itself is not enough. It has to be the right movement.
'Clubs will come knocking for Potter'
A great start for Brighton to open the new season and plenty of plaudits for boss Graham Potter.
He might not have the 'sexy name' of other managers, but former Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff told the Football Daily podcast the big clubs will be looking in Potters direction now.
"Brighton look like a side that are organised, have been coached, have a game plan and identity, and that comes down to Graham Potter and the work that he's done," said McAnuff.
"There are going to be some clubs knocking, I'm sure, very soon. He's doing some fantastic work where he is, but it's two clubs at different ends of the spectrum in terms of how they are run at the top level."
'United haven't done enough in the transfer market'
On the Football Daily podcast, The Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards says while it's too early to judge Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag, there are signs of concern around Old Trafford:
"Erik
energy as he made his introduction to Old Trafford.
"The
"The
Manchester United we saw was the Manchester United of last season. There are so many problems there to fix; I don't think they have done enough in the transfer market this summer so far.
"It is ridiculous and ludicrous and all the words like that to start judging Ten Hag on today. It's one game. But what I will say is as introductions go, it didn't go to plan but on the positive, it can only get better from here.
"But we can already start picking holes in it. I've seen teams play with a false nine before but I've not seen them play with a vanishing nine - which is what we saw today."
'Enjoy it, Albion fans'
Brighton will be hoping that actually, days like that do happen often from now on.
A famous win back at his old stomping ground - and an excellent performance to go with it - will have put a smile on Danny Welbeck's face on this Monday morning.
Even more so, given the fact the Brighton forward was said to have been suffering with a stomach bug prior to the game at Old Trafford.
Graham Potter had the perfect response when asked if Welbeck could potentially have missed Sunday's opener against his old club. ""No. He would have strapped the toilet on to his backside to play," said the Seagulls boss.
Brighton manager Graham Potter joked last season that his name meant he would never be regarded as a 'sexy' manager and instead he needed to concentrate on being a good coach.
Well, he is doing a pretty good job at that.
Potter was never seriously considered as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement at Manchester United but watching Brighton rip their hosts apart during the first-half in particularly at Old Trafford yesterday, it made you wonder why.
Even the loss of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella to Tottenham and Chelsea respectively this summer didn't disrupt them.
After the best finish in the club's history (ninth in the top flight) last season, Brighton now have a first ever Old Trafford win to celebrate.
Potter has to be regarded as one of the Premier League's most effective managers. And he is English.
'No way Ten Hag wants to play Eriksen as a false nine'
Did Erik Ten Hag get his starting line up wrong against Brighton? Or did the Dutch boss have no choice given the fact Cristiano Ronaldo only had 10 days of pre-season? Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie on the Football Daily Podcast:
"There has evidently been issues with discipline and behaviour. There were stories of multiple players during pre-season leaving before the end of a game. That's behaviour that you don't do in amateur football. And the worst part is players know that, so it's intentional.
"I think Erik Ten Hag has selected that starting XI because there has been a portion of that squad that he's felt, I can't pick you for the start of the season. And he's taking a risk because people will point the finger at him and people will criticise him. But there is no way he wants to play Christian Eriksen as a false nine - he's brought in to be a midfielder.
"But we also know that he's probably done that because Fred and Scott McTominay are probably not good enough to be starting midfielder every single week for United.
"I think there's a lot more to this, so if you're a Manchester United fan, you need to expect there are not going to be many games in the first portion of this season that you can turn up and say, we will win this game."
'A great way to start'
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton
Brighton manager Graham Potter speaking to Sky Sports: “It was a great performance and a deserved win. A great way to start.
"I thought we had an idea of how to attack and when we could we tried to press and put them under pressure. We were positive, brave and the boys gave everything. Our performance in the first-half was really strong.
"I’ve not seen it back but the guys seem to think there was a chance of it [a penalty]. We can’t complain too much, we had enough of them on our side today. They are going to put you under pressure we had chances to attack better and make it three but we were able to stick in there at the end. It’s a nice start for us.
"It’s not easy [losing Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella] because as the transfer fees suggests they were two really key players. In any team you miss good players. We have got a good group, they are ambitious they are not perfect but they give everything and when you’re a coach it gives you a chance."
'We have to take the lessons'
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to BBC MOTD2: “First of all I'm disappointed that’s clear.
"We have to take the lessons. We could have been better on the ball, making too many easy mistakes. Also out of possession the organisation, [they were] goals they should not have scored.
"Brighton is a good team but I look to my team and we should have done things better and I thought it was unnecessary to give two easy goals away if we are better on the ball and make better decisions, not only with technical skills but with our choices and then we could have dominated the game.
"[In the second half] I saw a team that sticks together, who battles and also creates chances. We came back in the game but it was also about execution I think we had really good chances with [Marcus] Rashford. At least we created chances.
On the scale of the job: "I’m aware of it from before and this game does not change it. It’s a hell of a job and we have to work really hard, analyse, learn the lessons and move forward.
On Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness: "This game will help [Cristiano Ronaldo] get a better fitness level but not only Cristiano the whole team has to work. The team has to learn especially on the execution of the game plan, we could have done things better."
'Same old, same old'
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
It felt like same-old, same-old for Manchester United.
There was a lack of movement up front, lack of speed in the passing and not enough communication to track runners.
To hear manager Erik ten Hag speak afterwards about the belief draining away from his squad after an encouraging early start was a concern.
In addition, the absence of a number nine, in this instance Cristiano Ronaldo, created a problem Ten Hag couldn't work around and it appears certain Christian Eriksen will not be used in this role at former club Brentford next weekend.
Obviously it is far too early to make judgements but Ten Hag has plenty of work in front of him to get United to anywhere near what he wants them to be.
Ronaldo started on the bench...
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton
With so much speculation over his future this summer after he asked to leave the club, Cristiano Ronaldo was only named as a substitute.
He had come in for criticism after leaving the pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano early.
He was called upon in the 53rd minute, replacing Fred, but could not inspire a comeback.
Brighton condemn Ten Hag to first defeat
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton
Brighton survived a late onslaught to secure a first win at Old Trafford and condemn Erik ten Hag to a losing start as Manchester United manager.
Pascal Gross' first-half double stunned the home supporters, who were desperate to see their team put a miserable end to last season behind them.
However, United were totally outplayed in that opening period by Graham Potter's side, who beat them 4-0 at the Amex Stadium in May on their way to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League, their highest in history.
Not even the second-half introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo could deny Brighton, although United did threaten a comeback when a scramble inside the visitors box ended with Alexis Mac Allister turning the ball into his own net after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had touched it into his path under pressure from Harry Maguire.
The Daily Mail sounds a warning to the rest of the Premier League that they should 'be afraid' of Manchester City's new striker Erling Haaland, after the Norway international's two goals against West Ham.
'Hell of a job'
The Guardian
The Guardian highlights the 'reality check' new Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag received during his opening Premier League game in charge at Old Trafford.
Also, Erling Haaland was 'born to score goals', according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
'Double trouble'
Highlighting the contrasting fortunes for both Manchester sides is the direction of the Mirror back page this morning.
While City are joyous and goalscorer Erling Haaland turns the air blue in his post-match interview, United boss Erik ten Hag defends his decision not to start Cristiano Ronaldo against Brighton.
The Daily Telegraph leads with former Manchester United midfielders Roy Keane and Paul Scholes strong words and fans' protests after the defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.
There's also a little nod to Manchester City's Erling Haaland too...
Good morning
It's Monday and for the first time this season, there are Premier League games to look back on!
Our main focus will be Sunday... Erik ten Hag suffered defeat on his Manchester United debut as Brighton took all three points at Old Trafford, while Erling Haaland stole the show with a double as Man City beat West Ham.
There was also a huge comeback for Brentford, who snatched a draw at Leicester to add to Brendan Rodgers' frustrations...
Plus, we'll being you all the latest transfer news and gossip as Wolves close in on a new forward and Manchester United target a former Premier League star.
All will be revealed after a quick dive into the back pages.
'Enjoy it, Albion fans'
Brighton will be hoping that actually, days like that do happen often from now on.
'Hometown glory'
A famous win back at his old stomping ground - and an excellent performance to go with it - will have put a smile on Danny Welbeck's face on this Monday morning.
Even more so, given the fact the Brighton forward was said to have been suffering with a stomach bug prior to the game at Old Trafford.
Graham Potter had the perfect response when asked if Welbeck could potentially have missed Sunday's opener against his old club. ""No. He would have strapped the toilet on to his backside to play," said the Seagulls boss.
Graham Potter's superb job
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Brighton manager Graham Potter joked last season that his name meant he would never be regarded as a 'sexy' manager and instead he needed to concentrate on being a good coach.
Well, he is doing a pretty good job at that.
Potter was never seriously considered as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement at Manchester United but watching Brighton rip their hosts apart during the first-half in particularly at Old Trafford yesterday, it made you wonder why.
Even the loss of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella to Tottenham and Chelsea respectively this summer didn't disrupt them.
After the best finish in the club's history (ninth in the top flight) last season, Brighton now have a first ever Old Trafford win to celebrate.
Potter has to be regarded as one of the Premier League's most effective managers. And he is English.
