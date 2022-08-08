Premier League reaction and transfers latest

There was a moment halfway through the first-half at Old Trafford yesterday that summed up Manchester United's day.

Christian Eriksen had dropped out of his false nine station into a deeper role and took possession. He looked forward and to the side, decided nothing was on and went back to Harry Maguire.

Eriksen immediately rounded on Diogo Dalot, then Fred and gestured as if to say they had not given him the option of a pass, even though they had moved into attacking spaces, because they were covered by defenders.

At that level, movement in itself is not enough. It has to be the right movement.