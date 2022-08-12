Listen: Non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated

    National League

    Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Woking v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Surrey

    Yeovil Town v Wrexham - BBC Radio Somerset & Wales

    Maidenhead United v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside

    Maidstone United v York City - BBC Radio Kent

    Oldham Athletic v Dorking Wanderers ( 17:20 BST) - BBC Radio Manchester

    National League North

    Kidderminster Harriers v Leamington - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Scarborough Athletic v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Gloucester City v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    National League South

    Dover Athletic v Hungerford Town - BBC Radio Kent

    Dartford v Cheshunt - BBC Radio Kent

