Listen: Non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated
National League
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey
Woking v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Surrey
Yeovil Town v Wrexham - BBC Radio Somerset & Wales
Maidenhead United v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside
Maidstone United v York City - BBC Radio Kent
Oldham Athletic v Dorking Wanderers ( 17:20 BST) - BBC Radio Manchester
National League North
Kidderminster Harriers v Leamington - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Scarborough Athletic v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Gloucester City v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
National League South
Dover Athletic v Hungerford Town - BBC Radio Kent
Dartford v Cheshunt - BBC Radio Kent