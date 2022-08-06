Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Kilmarnock

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "Of course we want to have a much better performance than we did on Tuesday [2-0 defeat at Union SG].

"We are very determined to get a good performance in today. It's good to have Alfredo (Morelos) back after five months.

"Ryan (Kent), it came too early today. We are pushing hard to get him ready for Tuesday."