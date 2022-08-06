Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Kilmarnock

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "Of course we want to have a much better performance than we did on Tuesday [2-0 defeat at Union SG].
"We are very determined to get a good performance in today. It's good to have Alfredo (Morelos) back after five months.
"Ryan (Kent), it came too early today. We are pushing hard to get him ready for Tuesday."
Boyle signs three-year deal at Hibernian
A wee update on Martin Boyle's return to Hibernian, with BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin telling Sportsound listeners that the winger has agreed a three-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.
'Celtic have got so many options'
Ross County v Celtic (15:00)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: Celtic have got so many options now. The squad is really strong. County will play with a box of four in the middle to try and negate Celtic's full-backs cutting inside
Celtic have got so many options now. The squad is really strong. County will play with a box of four in the middle to try and negate Celtic's full-backs cutting inside
'When we play, we're hard to stop' - Postecoglou
Ross County v Celtic (15:00)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Scotland: "The pitch looks great and it'll be a cracking atmosphere.
"Our trips here last season were difficult games that we overcame, which was great to see.
"Overall, we still controlled the game comfortably but it's a different challenge today. We need to play our game, stick to the task and when we do that we are hard to stop.
"Moritz comes in as Stephen Welsh was a bit ill after training yesterday.
"This game came too quickly for Reo Hatate but Dave’s [Turnbull] had a strong pre-season."
'We need to play to our strengths' - Mackay
Ross County v Celtic (15:00)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells BBC Scotland: "The attendance will be huge, the pitch is like a bowling green, it will be a tough game today but it could be great for the club.
"I know the quality of Ange's team and the threat they pose, they were a great team last season but at the same time we need to make sure we come out and play to our strengths as well.
"The first half last week [against Hearts] was the best I felt that we'd played since I came to the club. We didn't take our chances but it gives me hope that this new group can gel together quickly.
"What we've managed to do this year is get more players under contract so the turnover with loans is much less for next season."
'County recruitment looks promising'
Ross County v Celtic (15:00)
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts midfielder on BBC Scotland
Quote Message: It's a huge turnover of players at Ross County again but it looks they have recruited well. They created a lot of opportunities at Tynecastle last week
It's a huge turnover of players at Ross County again but it looks they have recruited well. They created a lot of opportunities at Tynecastle last week
Two changes apiece in Dingwall, with debut for Jenz
Ross County v Celtic (15:00)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou makes two chances from the side that won 2-0 against Aberdeen last week.
Midfielder Reo Hatate is out due to an injury with David Turnbull coming into the starting XI. On-loan central defender Moritz Jenz also makes his first start after being an unused substitute last weekend, with Stephen Welsh dropping out due to illness.
Carl Starfelt returns to the bench too, along with James McCarthy.
Malky Mackay also makes two changes from the side that lost to Hearts last weekend.
David Cancola and Harry Paton are into the hosts' starting line-up with Owura Edwards and Josh Sims dropping to the bench.
Morelos on bench for Rangers, Dorsett debut for Kilmarnock
Rangers v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Much of the talk before today's match Ibrox was about whether Alfredo Morelos would feature for Rangers against Kilmarnock. If he does, it will be as a substitute.
Ridvan Yilmaz makes his full debut in one of four changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Union Saint Gilloise on Tuesday, with Steve Davis, Scott Wright and Tom Lawrence also coming in. Rabbi Matondo, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Borna Barisic drop to the bench.
For Killie, there are three changes. Jeriel Dorsett debuts in defence in place of Lewis Mayo, who cannot play against parent club, while, further up the park, Fraser Murray and Liam Donnelly take over from benched duo Kerr McInroy and Liam Polworth.
Scales starts for Aberdeen, three changes for St Mirren
Aberdeen v St Mirren (15:00)
Just the one change for Aberdeen, with Liam Scales coming in for Dante Polvara. The Irishman was ineligible to face his parent club, Celtic, last weekend, and as such makes his league debut for the Dons.
No place for midweek signing Shayden Morris, but this morning's arrival Leighton Clarkson is straight onto the bench.
Three changes for St Mirren. Richard Tait, Curtis Main and Greg Kiltie all start, with the latter returning from suspension. Mark O'Hara misses out through concussion protocols, Scott Tanser drops out completely, and Alex Greive is named on the bench.
19-year-old Fraser Taylor could make his league debut from the bench, having appeared in the League Cup group stages.
O'Donnell in for Motherwell, St Johnstone start MacPherson
Motherwell v St Johnstone (15:00)
Interim boss Steven Hammell makes two changes to his Motherwell line-up after his temporary stint in the dugout began with a hard-fought win at St Mirren.
Ricki Lamie was sent off in Paisley, so misses out today, while Jake Carroll also drops out of the squad.
Scotland full-back Stephen O'Donnell and Bevis Mugabi are elevated from the bench.
A solitary alteration for St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, who saw his side sucker-punched by a late Hibernian goal on the opening day.
Murray Davidson is suspended after his red card, so Cammy MacPherson comes into midfield.
Can Killie rediscover Clarke's touch at Ibrox?
Rangers v Kilmarnock (15:00)
After a season in the second tier, this is Kilmarnock's first visit to Ibrox since February 2021.
The Ayrshire club have lost on their past three trips to sunny Govan but did manage two league draws in 2018-19 and a win and a draw in the previous campaign when Scotland gaffer Steve Clarke was at the helm.
Alfredo Morelos is back in the Rangers squad and that could be bad news for the visitors since the Colombian has racked up 11 goals against Killie over the years.
Will Celtic leave it late again?
Ross County v Celtic (15:00)
Celtic won all four meetings with Ross County last term, with an aggregate score of 11-1.
However, both games in Dingwall were close encounters. Anthony Ralston nodded in a 97th-minute winner in December, while Jota banged in a second goal after 87 minutes to make sure of the points in a 2-0 success in April.
'Aberdeen look for home comfort'
Aberdeen v St Mirren (15:00)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
After opening weekend defeats, Aberdeen and St
Mirren will be hoping to get themselves on the winning trail at Pittodrie.
After losing to Celtic, the new-look Dons will see the forthcoming run of games as an opportunity to
build some real momentum, while the Paisley side were frustrated at home to Motherwell hot on the heels of their hugely disappointing League Cup group exit.
Recent history favours the visitors, with Aberdeen
mustering just one win from the four meetings last term.
- Aberdeen v St Mirren
- Motherwell v St Johnstone
- Rangers v Kilmarnock
- Ross County v Celtic
LINE-UPS at Pittodrie
Aberdeen v St Mirren (15:00)
Aberdeen: Roos, McCrorie, Stewart, Scales, Coulson, Ramadani, Richardson, Besuijen, Hayes, Kennedy, Miovski.
Substitutes: Lewis, Duk, Watkins, Clarkson, Polvara, Duncan, Milne, Roberts, Ramirez.
St Mirren: Carson, Tait, Shaughnessy, Gallagher, Dunne, Strain, Baccus, Erhahon, Kiltie, Ayunga, Main.
Substitutes: Urminksy, Flynn, Reid, Taylor, Henderson, Olsuanya, Offord, Greive, Brophy.
LINE-UPS at Global Energy Stadium
Ross County v Celtic (15:00)
Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Purrington, Cancola, Tillson, Paton, D. Samuel, Hiwula.
Substitutes: Eastwood, Owura, Dhanda, Sims, Johnson, Loturi, Harmon, Olaigbe, White.
Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Jota, Maeda, Kyogo.
Substitutes: Siegrist, Startfelt, Giakoumakis, Abada, Mooy, McCarthy, Bernabei, Forrest, Ralston.
LINE-UPS at Fir Park
Motherwell v St Johnstone (15:00)
Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Solholm Johansen, Maguire, Goss, Spittal, Morris, Shields, Van Veen.
Substitutes: Fox, Efford, Ojala, Cornelius, Tierney, Mahon, Wilson, Spiers, Ferrie.
St Johnstone: Matthews, Wright, McGowan, Mitchell, Considine, Montgomery, MacPherson, Hallberg, Carey, Murphy, Bair.
Substitutes: Paris, Kucheriyavi, Mahon, Gordon, Crawford, Ballantyne, May, O'Halloran, Brown.
LINE-UPS at Ibrox
Rangers v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Yilmaz, Davis, Lundstram, Tillman, Wright, Colak, Lawrence.
Substitutes: McGregor, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Davies, Barisic, Arfield, King, Morelos.
Kilmarnock: Walker, Alebiosu, Taylor, Wright, Dorsett, Power, Donnelly, McKenzie, Murray, Shaw, Lafferty.
Substitutes: Woods, Armstrong, Hodson, Sanders, Lyons, Waters, McInroy, Cameron, Polworth.
Boyle is back at Hibs, Aberdeen add Clarkson
Aberdeen and Hibs have been the busiest Scottish Premiership clubs over the summer and they've both made further additions this morning, although one deal is for a familiar face.
The Dons have taken 20-year-old midfielder Leighton Clarkson on loan from Liverpool for the season.
And Martin Boyle is back at the Hibees following his January departure for Saudi Arabia.
Boyle, 29, was sold to Al-Faisaly in a deal worth £3m, but it's been a short-lived move, which will no doubt delight fans of the Edinburgh club.
Seconds out, round two...
Welcome to the second weekend of the new season. We have four Scottish Premiership games kicking off at 15:00, with two more to come tomorrow.
Let's get busy with the team news and build-up from around the grounds.