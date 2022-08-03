Premier League build-up, Euro 2022 reaction and transfers latest

Government communications regulator Ofcom released a key report into on-line abuse of Premier League footballers yesterday, highlighting there were 60,000 instances of abusive messages being sent to Premier League players in the first five months of last season.
PFA chief executive Maheta Molango was part of a panel discussion around the report.
He wants action now.
"This report is good in it gives more sophistication to what
we are trying to do. It gives data to back up some of the arguments," he said.
"But we
need to move from analysing to action. We want to see real life
consequences.
"Some of the things we have done in the past show we can identify
the people behind the comments. That means you can do three things – report to
the police, report to the clubs and take down the comments, and from that, block them from participating on
the social media platform."
Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire most abused players on Twitter - report
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have received the most Twitter abuse of any Premier League players, a new report has found.
Ofcom analysis of 2.3 million tweets in the first half of last season found nearly 60,000 abusive posts, affecting seven in 10 top-flight players.
Half of that abuse was directed at just 12 individuals - eight from United.
However, the study by the Alan Turing Institute also found the vast majority of fans use social media responsibly.
Arsenal boss Arteta reveals he had open-heart surgery as a child
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to BBC Breakfast's John Watson about open-heart surgery as a toddler shaping his football career and about being filmed for Amazon Prime's new documentary about the club, All or Nothing.
Post update
England 2-1 Germany (AET)
We're going to move on for a bit, but we'll have much much more Lionesses reaction throughout the morning...
Why not relive the match again here with our highlights?
RECAP: FA to open talks with Wiegman over new contract
England 2-1 Germany (AET)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England are to open talks with Euro 2022-winning manager Sarina Wiegman over a new contract.
The Football Association is keen to extend a deal that runs until 2025.
'It has been a fantastic summer of football, not women's football'
England 2-1 Germany (AET)
England
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
And finally, Earps on the future of women's football and opportunities for girls in schools: "Ian Wright and a few of the girls have been really vocal about the issue, it is really important. This has been such a fantastic summer of football, not women's football, football in general. That is the key thing to highlight. Hopefully we'll see a change.
"I'm having so many messages from so many people saying how great it was and how their daughter especially, but son's too, are in the garden practicing their goalkeeping or playing football. That is what we want. We want girls to have have access. Football is the best sport in the world, everyone just wants to play.
"I was fortunate that the schools I went to were quite facilitating, I was also quite stubborn, playing football with the boys. Girls and boys were separated, girls played netball and tennis, what were seen as more "feminine" sports. Women can do whatever we want; we need to break out of the boxes and moulds people have been putting us in for years. We can achieve great things."
'I was just celebrating with the girls...'
England 2-1 Germany (AET)
England
Earps on THAT news conference invasion...
"It sounds bizarre but I didn't think anybody was in there. I thought I was just celebrating with the girls. I honestly didn't think about it... I wouldn't have done it if I'd realised because those dance moves shouldn't have been shown to millions of people.
"It was just the realisation of 'oh my gosh, we've done it', this is what everybody wanted. An incredible feeling!"
Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps has just appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning...
"[Winning the Euros] definitely doesn't feel real. We've not spent much time reflecting over the past two days. It has been pretty full on and unbelievable.
"I look back with immense pride because I definitely didn't expect to be doing this over the summer. I think people who know me the last couple of years have not been easy; I'd made peace with not being an England player any longer. Then Sarina [Wiegman] came in and it all changed. It has been such a privilege and this summer has been the best summer ever.
"I'm now on holiday. I get a couple of weeks off to relax but the 48 hours after the win were heavy, a lot of partying! I think I'm getting a bit too old for it. I need 10 days to unwind from that!"
Four Lionesses and five Germany players make team of the tournament
England 2-1 Germany (AET)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Four England players have been named in the Euro 2022 team of the tournament, while runners-up Germany have five players selected.
The Lionesses were crowned champions after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final.
Beth Mead is joined by England team-mates Keira Walsh, captain Leah Williamson and goalkeeper Mary Earps.
France's Sakina Karchaoui and Spain's Aitana Bonmati complete the line-up dominated by England and Germany.
How can England's Euro 2022 triumph be harnessed to help grow the game?
After a number of false dawns in recent years when the Lionesses have made the semi-finals of major tournaments, it is a question the FA has been considering for some time.
The lesson of London 2012 - when the staging of a great event provided similar inspiration and record television audiences, but then failed to translate into a meaningful uplift in sports participation or activity levels across the country - seems to have been heeded by the governing body.
Plans to capture the enthusiasm generated by the hosting of this tournament have been in place for some time.
Finally, the Guardian says that the FA's website crashed after announcing tickets for a friendly at Wembley between the Lionesses and the USA in October.
That leads us nicely onto our first topic of the day.
GuardianCopyright: Guardian
'Agueroh'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
In the Mirror, former Man City striker Sergio Aguero said he couldn't understand why they sold Raheem Sterling and that Erling Haaland was 'too used' to the Bundesliga before facing Virgil van Dijk in the Community Shield on Saturday.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'End the hate'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
The Metro goes with a report that announced Manchester United pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are the most abused Premier League footballers on social media.
MetroCopyright: Metro
'We've Jot what it takes'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
Another new deal is reported in the Express, this time Liverpool's Diogo Jota, who is confident the Reds can win the Premier League this term.
Chelsea seal Chukwuemeka deal
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka for £20m.
The midfielder, 18, was left out of Villa's pre-season tour to Australia after refusing to sign a new contract, which expires next summer.
Chukwuemeka, who starred for England in their Under-19 European Championship triumph last month, made 12 Premier League appearances for Villa last term.
He would become Chelsea's third signing of the summer.
Full story.
'Phil your boots!'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
We start with the Mail, who run with Man City star Phil Foden agreeing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Good morning!
We're at the halfway point of the week and you know what that means...
Only TWO more days until the Premier League returns.
Of course we'll be building up to that and discussing the latest transfer news and gossip.
But with more reaction still coming through to England's stunning victory on Sunday, we'll also be bringing you that.
Let's check in with the papers to begin with, shall we?