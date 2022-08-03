Premier League build-up, Euro 2022 reaction and transfers latest

Government communications regulator Ofcom released a key report into on-line abuse of Premier League footballers yesterday, highlighting there were 60,000 instances of abusive messages being sent to Premier League players in the first five months of last season.

PFA chief executive Maheta Molango was part of a panel discussion around the report.

He wants action now.

"This report is good in it gives more sophistication to what we are trying to do. It gives data to back up some of the arguments," he said.

"But we need to move from analysing to action. We want to see real life consequences.

"Some of the things we have done in the past show we can identify the people behind the comments. That means you can do three things – report to the police, report to the clubs and take down the comments, and from that, block them from participating on the social media platform."