Scottish Premiership: Ross County v Celtic

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Sportsound: "The performance last week was excellent. So many positives, so many good things. Our lessons are you have to take your chances, obviously. We're creating a lot, very organised without the ball, and we'll need to be again because this is a tough test.

"Aberdeen have spent a lot of money getting in a really good squad. We have to be as disciplined as we were last week and try and play when we get the opportunity.

"They've brought in some very good players, knowing the market in England quite well. Good players don't take that long to bed in. I don't think it will make a blind bit of difference."

"We've signed well, brought some good players in. Jim has done exactly the same. We both now have a pre-season under our belts, we're both hoping to see improved performances and improved results."