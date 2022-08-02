Premier League build-up, Euro 2022 reaction & transfers

World Cup 2022: Which Wales players have been on the move?
Michael Pearlman
BBC Sport Wales
Wales' qualification for a first World Cup appearance in 64 years has had a big impact on the transfer market.
The need for Wales' players to be playing as much as possible - and for the biggest clubs - has never been greater.
In total 14 players in and around Robert Page's squad have made switches this summer in pursuit of a ticket to Qatar, with many others facing uncertain futures as the clock ticks towards the transfer deadline.
From homecomings to new beginnings in new leagues, there have already been several eye-catching moves. Here's a recap.
Wales internationals Ramsey & Rodon both on the move
The Mail is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sell six defenders before the end of the transfer window this month.
Benni McCarthy: New Manchester United role will 'inspire kids back home'
Mohammed Allie
BBC Africa, Cape Town
As a boyhood Manchester United fan, Benni McCarthy may not have fulfilled his dream of playing for his favourite club but he has now managed to secure a coaching job with the record 20-time English champions.
The former striker has been recruited by new manager Erik ten Hag to join his first team coaching staff in a move that has sent South African social media users into a spin.
The appointment of the 44-year-old has been hailed as "massive" by McCarthy's former international team-mate Quinton Fortune, who himself played for United between 1999 and 2006.
"This is so good because it will inspire the kids back home who can see one of their own now being part of the coaching staff at a club as big as Manchester United, who have a huge following in South Africa and across the world.
"It's a great move by the manager because Benni can speak Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish."
Gossip - Huddlestone in Man Utd talks over Under-21s role
The Arsenal forward claimed six goals as England won their first major women's trophy but she reflected on ITV about the need
for her and mum June to both work in a pub at different points in their lives to
pay for football boots and petrol to get to training, which was almost an hour
away from their Yorkshire home.
"I worked a job to pay for them," said Mead. "It was in a local pub near to
where I lived. I waitressed and worked behind the bar just to get my first boots
so I could train at the weekend.
"That is what makes you appreciate them moments more and the things we are
getting now. Yes, it is becoming the norm but when I was younger I had to work
hard to get a pair of boots.
"My mum worked in a pub as well. She did that so we could pay the petrol to
get me to training because obviously it wasn't close, so I appreciate that a
lot.
"It has been a long time coming but now I am so proud of the game and how far
it has come. Now it is getting the recognition it deserves. It is a lasting legacy and hopefully it is the start of something special for
the women's game."
'They would do it in men's football, why can't we?'
ITV
Chloe Kelly has said she was always going to take
off her shirt to celebrate Sunday's iconic match-winner but was briefly worried VAR may
ruin the moment.
After scoring in extra time, Kelly went to take her shirt off before
hesitating as referee Kateryna Monzul communicated with her other officials but,
once the goal was awarded, the England forward whipped off her jersey in scenes
reminiscent of Sergio Aguero's celebrations in 2012 to create a lasting image.
"It's the best yellow card I have ever received," Kelly told ITV's Good
Morning Britain.
"I was looking at the ref and thinking, 'what is she calling here, is it a
free-kick or a goal?' And everything to do with VAR and things like that, you
are thinking I don't want to celebrate too much, I want to make sure.
"I was still holding my shirt then thinking 'is this coming off or what?' I
didn't want to take it off and they cancel the goal, so I was ready to take it
off and go crazy.
"I think that moment, everything is a blur and you celebrate for what the
moment is and not 'am I allowed to take my shirt off?' Because as you know, I am
taking my shirt off and going crazy.
"In men's football they would be doing exactly the same so, as a woman, why
can't we? I think in that moment every England player and every England fan was
in it."
Is England's Euro 2022 success just the start of more silverware?
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport
Watching England dancing, singing and showing off the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands at Trafalgar Square was enough to satisfy supporters for years to come.
A first major trophy in their history, a fine 20-match unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman and a record-breaking home Euros on several fronts. Well, it doesn't get much better, does it?
However, despite all the deserved accolades and praise thrown their way, defender Lucy Bronze has already started thinking about the World Cup in 2023.
"I feel on top of Europe, but there's still one more we can get our hands on," said Bronze, speaking on stage in London's iconic square.
"There's a little star missing from our crest on the England shirt," added Bronze, referring to the star that signifies a team has won the World Cup. "That's definitely a mission of ours to get that star there."
The Foxes are yet to make any signings - despite key players being linked with moves - while midfielder James Maddison has been the subject of a second bid from Newcastle.
French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, is also a reported target for Chelsea and Paris St-Germain.
Although he is "not a player we want to lose", Rodgers added: "I became aware towards the end of the season that the club would have to balance its books, then of course that becomes very difficult.
"This club will not look to spend money they don't have and that is where the club is stable and they will always be very sensible."
Rob Millward: Said yesterday Leicester are going to struggle this season, then I hear Kasper, Fofana and Maddison might be out the door too, they must be absolutely desperate to keep the latter 2 or this could be a longggg season for them.
Gossip - Newcastle linked with Slovenia teenager Sesko
Michael Chopra's former club Newcastle United have reportedly been told by Leicester they will need to pay £60m if they want to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 25.
Newcastle have also been linked with Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko and Red Bull Salzburg are said to be open to offers in excess of £45m for the 19-year-old, who has been listed as a transfer target by Manchester United and Chelsea too.
Ex-Newcastle striker Chopra on gambling addiction and turning his life around
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
"My name is one of the first that pops up when you Google 'professional footballers and gambling addiction', so I've had people reach out to me on social media for help," says Michael Chopra.
The former Newcastle United and Sunderland forward is piecing his life back together since admitting at the height of his addiction he was gambling as much as £20,000 a day and being pursued by loan sharks.
Ten years down the road, Chopra is turning his life around.
In addition to speaking openly about his addiction in an attempt to help others, he has recently returned from the Maldives, where he spent time with vulnerable young people in his role as ambassador for the Football for Peace foundation.
Here's more from Neil on Chopra, who aged 38 has joined West Allotment Celtic, a team in the ninth tier of English football who make the 150-mile round trip to play at Penrith in the FA Cup on Saturday.
After a number of false dawns in recent years when the Lionesses have made the semi-finals of major tournaments, it is a question the FA has been considering for some time.
The lesson of London 2012 - when the staging of a great event provided similar inspiration and record television audiences, but then failed to translate into a meaningful uplift in sports participation or activity levels across the country - seems to have been heeded by the governing body.
Plans to capture the enthusiasm generated by the hosting of this tournament have been in place for some time.
Ambitious targets have also been set with an aim of tripling current average WSL attendances - currently averaging below 2,000 - by 2024.
The celebratory and friendly atmosphere at Euro 2022 matches stood in stark contrast to the disorder that tainted the men's Euros final at Wembley last summer, and the pitch invasions that marred a growing number of Premier League and EFL matches last season.
That may well start to persuade more families to give WSL matches a chance next season, and already there seems to be signs of a surge in demand for tickets.
And an Ipsos online poll of 1,000 British adults this summer found 44% of the British public - and 64% of self-identified football fans - say they're more interested in watching women's football in the future.
Jota signs new contract to 2027
As we said earlier, the Daily Telegraph reported this was imminent. Now it's a done deal...
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer.
The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July.
The ex-Arsenal man had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
His move to the Ligue 1 club comes before Wales' appearance at the World Cup finals later this year.
He was the second Welshman to sign for a French club on Monday after Tottenham defender Joe Rodon's loan move to Rennes.
Mohammed Allie
BBC Africa, Cape Town
As a boyhood Manchester United fan, Benni McCarthy may not have fulfilled his dream of playing for his favourite club but he has now managed to secure a coaching job with the record 20-time English champions.
The former striker has been recruited by new manager Erik ten Hag to join his first team coaching staff in a move that has sent South African social media users into a spin.
The appointment of the 44-year-old has been hailed as "massive" by McCarthy's former international team-mate Quinton Fortune, who himself played for United between 1999 and 2006.
"This will be an out-of-this-world experience for Benni," Fortune told BBC Sport Africa.
"This is so good because it will inspire the kids back home who can see one of their own now being part of the coaching staff at a club as big as Manchester United, who have a huge following in South Africa and across the world.
"It's a great move by the manager because Benni can speak Dutch, Portuguese and Spanish."
Champions League draw
Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers (19:45 BST)
The winner of Rangers' tie with Union Saint-Gilloise will face French side Monaco or Dutch team PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round.
The Ibrox side take on Belgians Union SG in Leuven later with the return leg in Glasgow on 9 August.
The eventual winner of that tie will be at home for the first leg of the play-off on 16 or 17 August. The return leg will be on 23 and 24 August.
Monaco host PSV later (19:00 BST) and the sides meet again in Eindhoven on 9 August (19:30).
After 23 years, Forest are back in the big time
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Fulham and Bournemouth have returned to the Premier League this season along with Nottingham Forest, although Forest's absence from England's top flight has been far longer.
Gossip - Fulham & Bournemouth keen on Phillips
Goal is reporting that Fulham and Bournemouth are keen to sign Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips but the Reds want more than £10m for the 25-year-old Englishman.
Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says that Liverpool are to reward Portugal striker Diogo Jota for his efforts last season with a lucrative new deal.
Transfer Gossip Daily
Euro 2022 victory is 'a powerful thing' - ex-England boss Hope Powell
BBC Radio 5 Live
England's victory in the Euro 2022 final is "a powerful thing" for the future of women's football, says their former manager Hope Powell.
The Lionesses won their first major trophy as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time.
And the Brighton boss thinks their success will have a major impact and change views - not just in football.
"This gives us a fantastic platform to launch even further than where we are now," Powell told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"Today at Brighton, I was told season ticket sales have gone up by 222%.
"So the impact it's already had on the domestic league is there and visible. The challenge going forward is that it has to be sustainable over a period of time."
The final on Sunday was watched by a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley, an all-time Uefa tournament record.
It also reached a peak BBC One television audience of 17.4 million, making it the most-watched women's football game on UK television.
How can England's Euro 2022 triumph be harnessed to help grow the game?
Dan Roan
BBC Sports editor
After a number of false dawns in recent years when the Lionesses have made the semi-finals of major tournaments, it is a question the FA has been considering for some time.
The lesson of London 2012 - when the staging of a great event provided similar inspiration and record television audiences, but then failed to translate into a meaningful uplift in sports participation or activity levels across the country - seems to have been heeded by the governing body.
Plans to capture the enthusiasm generated by the hosting of this tournament have been in place for some time.
Ambitious targets have also been set with an aim of tripling current average WSL attendances - currently averaging below 2,000 - by 2024.
The celebratory and friendly atmosphere at Euro 2022 matches stood in stark contrast to the disorder that tainted the men's Euros final at Wembley last summer, and the pitch invasions that marred a growing number of Premier League and EFL matches last season.
That may well start to persuade more families to give WSL matches a chance next season, and already there seems to be signs of a surge in demand for tickets.
And an Ipsos online poll of 1,000 British adults this summer found 44% of the British public - and 64% of self-identified football fans - say they're more interested in watching women's football in the future.
Here's more on the legacy of England's Euro 2022 win.