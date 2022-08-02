Premier League build-up, Euro 2022 reaction & transfers

Beth Mead was named Euro 2022's best player after winning the Golden Boot award given to the tournament's top scorer.

The Arsenal forward claimed six goals as England won their first major women's trophy but she reflected on ITV about the need for her and mum June to both work in a pub at different points in their lives to pay for football boots and petrol to get to training, which was almost an hour away from their Yorkshire home.

"I worked a job to pay for them," said Mead. "It was in a local pub near to where I lived. I waitressed and worked behind the bar just to get my first boots so I could train at the weekend.

"That is what makes you appreciate them moments more and the things we are getting now. Yes, it is becoming the norm but when I was younger I had to work hard to get a pair of boots.

"My mum worked in a pub as well. She did that so we could pay the petrol to get me to training because obviously it wasn't close, so I appreciate that a lot.

"It has been a long time coming but now I am so proud of the game and how far it has come. Now it is getting the recognition it deserves. It is a lasting legacy and hopefully it is the start of something special for the women's game."