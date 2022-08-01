Celebrations continue after England's historic win

Amidst the celebrations since last night's win, the conversation has centred around the lack of racial diversity within England's women's team.
The FA says it is doing more to improve diversity and has announced 17 new emerging talent centres to provide a pathway for "every talented girl" to play at an elite level by having access to a local performance centre.
"Historically, the lack of diversity with the team has been due to the talent pathway which has revolved largely around out-of-town centres, which hasn't led to the most diverse populations being able to access them," says Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the FA.
"So we want to build the grass roots and the professional game," Bullingham says.
A group of friends from Birmingham sing a tribute song for the team who won Euro 2022.
Women's football pioneers on history and impact of win
One of the leading lights in the early days of modern women's football, Patricia Gregory - a founding member of the Women's FA, was joined by Jean Sseninde, a former Uganda international now involved with training the next generation in her home country.
They spoke to Newshour about the impact of England's tournament win.
Euro 2022 winner Ella Toone and World 800m silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson go way back...
SMS Message: I started watching England women in the mid 90s when Hope Powell ran the midfield and we had 'Copey the Queen' in goal. To see the continual evolution and improvement in women's football is completely inspirational and testimony not only to this current brilliant crop of Lionesses but also to all those who went before and had to fight for their right to play the beautiful game. For me, this game changing triumph is for them as much as anyone. from Anon
I started watching England women in the mid 90s when Hope Powell ran the midfield and we had 'Copey the Queen' in goal. To see the continual evolution and improvement in women's football is completely inspirational and testimony not only to this current brilliant crop of Lionesses but also to all those who went before and had to fight for their right to play the beautiful game. For me, this game changing triumph is for them as much as anyone.
Three Lions anthem updated for the Lionesses
On top of getting their first major international trophy, England's Lionesses also now have their own 'football's coming home' lyrics.
The English footballing anthem Three Lions - with its famous chorus 'football's coming home' - was originally written by Frank Skinner and David Baddiel for Euro 1996, and performed with the Lightning Seeds.
The band were joined by Baddiel and singer Chelsee Grimes at Camden's Electric Ballroom on Saturday to sing an updated version of the fan favourite.
SMS Message: I'm still so emotional after England's win. It was a special night and to be at Wembley to witness it and cheer on the girls was incredible. I grew up having to fight to play football. My mum even had to set up a girls team at my junior school just so girls could play. And she's not even into football. She bought a book to learn the game and coach us! I hope now girls no longer have to fight to play the sport they love. from Anon
I'm still so emotional after England's win. It was a special night and to be at Wembley to witness it and cheer on the girls was incredible. I grew up having to fight to play football. My mum even had to set up a girls team at my junior school just so girls could play. And she's not even into football. She bought a book to learn the game and coach us! I hope now girls no longer have to fight to play the sport they love.
'I can see why winning is addictive'
Here's Lionesses stalwart Jill Scott talking about last night's victory.
Scott is, of course, the first English footballer - man or woman - to play in two major international finals.
And now she has a winners' medal to show for it too.
SMS Message: I have been following Womens football locally and internationally for over 10 years now.
I cannot begin to tell you the development and progression I have witnessed in that time.
Many laughed and jeered at me for following the Womens game, but it has been totally worth every second for that insanely sweet moment on 31st July 2022.
I can say it, LIONESSES ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS AND I AM SO PROUD.
Football is home!!!!! from Anon
I have been following Womens football locally and internationally for over 10 years now.
I cannot begin to tell you the development and progression I have witnessed in that time.
Many laughed and jeered at me for following the Womens game, but it has been totally worth every second for that insanely sweet moment on 31st July 2022.
I can say it, LIONESSES ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS AND I AM SO PROUD.
Football is home!!!!!
'It's a special moment for women's football'
Members of a women's football team give their reaction to England being crowned European champions.
SMS Message: My daughter has been playing football for Argyle since she was 5. For the first time yesterday she actually believed it was possible for her to make a real career from this. So thank you Lionesses past and present for paving the way! from Anon
My daughter has been playing football for Argyle since she was 5. For the first time yesterday she actually believed it was possible for her to make a real career from this. So thank you Lionesses past and present for paving the way!
Players and managers reaction to winning Euro 2022
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
How well did skipper Leah Williamson speak after the final?
SMS Message: I went to the Norway, Northern Ireland and Spain games and gave my semi final tickets to my cousin, so he could take his daughter. Couldn't get tickets to the final but really, who cares?! Just ordered a canvas of the Kelly celebration. Maybe by the time it turns up, it'll have sunk in! #Home #Lionesses from Anon
I went to the Norway, Northern Ireland and Spain games and gave my semi final tickets to my cousin, so he could take his daughter. Couldn't get tickets to the final but really, who cares?! Just ordered a canvas of the Kelly celebration. Maybe by the time it turns up, it'll have sunk in! #Home #Lionesses
Euro 2022 final highlights: England 2-1 Germany
England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)
'Where oh where are the Germans? And frankly, who cares?'
Post update
So there we have it, England are European champions.
From interviews to analysis to videos, there is plenty for you to get stuck into on the BBC Sport website.
The celebrations are still going on.
In the meantime, have a watch of how they did it. Again.
A star
'The legacy will continue and grow'
"Girl's and women's football will only grow stronger" tweeted former Birmingham City Women and Wolves Women defender Claire Hakeman after the Euros win.
She's taken to Twitter today to post about how she struggled to find a team to play for when she was young and having to push to start a girl's team at her secondary school.
"I went to Wolves Holiday coaching courses every holiday as the only girl. The coach would give my team two goals if I scored so the boys would pass to me."
Having worked to develop football in Staffordshire and the West Midlands alongside her playing career she said: "This is just the start, the legacy will continue and grow."
How much do women footballers get paid?
BBC analysis shows a wide gap between leading male and female players' wages but could that be able to change?
Read the full piece
Born winners
Euro 2022 winner Ella Toone and World 800m silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson go way back...
'It's a special moment for women's football'
Members of a women's football team give their reaction to England being crowned European champions.
Head here to read about Kent girls being inspired by the success
'It came home'
England win Euro 2022
Post update
13 of the top 14 stories on the BBC Sport football index are to do with women's football.
I've never seen anything like that before.
