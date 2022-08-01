England lift the Euro 2022 trophy

Celebrations continue after England's historic win

'An inspiration' - Queen leads tributes to England

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2022: Lionesses' victory party in Trafalgar Square

    So there we have it, England are European champions.

    From interviews to analysis to videos, there is plenty for you to get stuck into on the BBC Sport website.

    The celebrations are still going on.

    In the meantime, have a watch of how they did it. Again.

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2022 highlights: England 2-1 Germany
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. FA recognises need to improve racial diversity

    England's celebrate victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium
    Copyright: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

    Amidst the celebrations since last night's win, the conversation has centred around the lack of racial diversity within England's women's team.

    The FA says it is doing more to improve diversity and has announced 17 new emerging talent centres to provide a pathway for "every talented girl" to play at an elite level by having access to a local performance centre.

    "Historically, the lack of diversity with the team has been due to the talent pathway which has revolved largely around out-of-town centres, which hasn't led to the most diverse populations being able to access them," says Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the FA.

    "So we want to build the grass roots and the professional game," Bullingham says.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Girl writes 'joyful, cheesy' song for Lionesses

    Video content

    Video caption: Girl writes 'joyful, cheesy' song for Lionesses

    A group of friends from Birmingham sing a tribute song for the team who won Euro 2022.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Women's football pioneers on history and impact of win

    One of the leading lights in the early days of modern women's football, Patricia Gregory - a founding member of the Women's FA, was joined by Jean Sseninde, a former Uganda international now involved with training the next generation in her home country.

    They spoke to Newshour about the impact of England's tournament win.

    Listen below.

    Video content

    Video caption: England Women's Euro 2022 win: What's the legacy of the tournament going to be?
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'The legacy will continue and grow'

    "Girl's and women's football will only grow stronger" tweeted former Birmingham City Women and Wolves Women defender Claire Hakeman after the Euros win.

    She's taken to Twitter today to post about how she struggled to find a team to play for when she was young and having to push to start a girl's team at her secondary school.

    "I went to Wolves Holiday coaching courses every holiday as the only girl. The coach would give my team two goals if I scored so the boys would pass to me."

    Having worked to develop football in Staffordshire and the West Midlands alongside her playing career she said: "This is just the start, the legacy will continue and grow."

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. How much do women footballers get paid?

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch full-time scenes as England beat Germany to become Euro 2022 champions

    BBC analysis shows a wide gap between leading male and female players' wages but could that be able to change?

    Read the full piece

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Born winners

    Euro 2022 winner Ella Toone and World 800m silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson go way back...

    Toone and Keely
    Copyright: .
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Get Involved - How did you follow England's Euro 2022 success?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    SMS Message: I started watching England women in the mid 90s when Hope Powell ran the midfield and we had 'Copey the Queen' in goal. To see the continual evolution and improvement in women's football is completely inspirational and testimony not only to this current brilliant crop of Lionesses but also to all those who went before and had to fight for their right to play the beautiful game. For me, this game changing triumph is for them as much as anyone. from Anon
    Anon
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Three Lions anthem updated for the Lionesses

    On top of getting their first major international trophy, England's Lionesses also now have their own 'football's coming home' lyrics.

    The English footballing anthem Three Lions - with its famous chorus 'football's coming home' - was originally written by Frank Skinner and David Baddiel for Euro 1996, and performed with the Lightning Seeds.

    The band were joined by Baddiel and singer Chelsee Grimes at Camden's Electric Ballroom on Saturday to sing an updated version of the fan favourite.

    Have you learnt the new lyrics yet?

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Get Involved - How did you follow England's Euro 2022 success?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    SMS Message: I'm still so emotional after England's win. It was a special night and to be at Wembley to witness it and cheer on the girls was incredible. I grew up having to fight to play football. My mum even had to set up a girls team at my junior school just so girls could play. And she's not even into football. She bought a book to learn the game and coach us! I hope now girls no longer have to fight to play the sport they love. from Anon
    Anon
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. 'I can see why winning is addictive'

    Here's Lionesses stalwart Jill Scott talking about last night's victory.

    Scott is, of course, the first English footballer - man or woman - to play in two major international finals.

    And now she has a winners' medal to show for it too.

    Video content

    Video caption: I can see why they say winning is addictive! - Jill Scott on England's Euro 2022 triumph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Get Involved - How did you follow England's Euro 2022 success?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    SMS Message: I have been following Womens football locally and internationally for over 10 years now. I cannot begin to tell you the development and progression I have witnessed in that time. Many laughed and jeered at me for following the Womens game, but it has been totally worth every second for that insanely sweet moment on 31st July 2022. I can say it, LIONESSES ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS AND I AM SO PROUD. Football is home!!!!! from Anon
    Anon
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. 'It's a special moment for women's football'

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2022: 'It's a special moment for women's football'

    Members of a women's football team give their reaction to England being crowned European champions.

    Head here to read about Kent girls being inspired by the success

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    13 of the top 14 stories on the BBC Sport football index are to do with women's football.

    I've never seen anything like that before.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Get Involved - How did you follow England's Euro 2022 success?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    Leah Williamson
    Copyright: Getty Images
    SMS Message: My daughter has been playing football for Argyle since she was 5. For the first time yesterday she actually believed it was possible for her to make a real career from this. So thank you Lionesses past and present for paving the way! from Anon
    Anon
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Players and managers reaction to winning Euro 2022

    England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)

    How well did skipper Leah Williamson speak after the final?

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2022: England players & manager react to winning final against Germany
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Get Involved - How did you follow England's Euro 2022 success?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    SMS Message: I went to the Norway, Northern Ireland and Spain games and gave my semi final tickets to my cousin, so he could take his daughter. Couldn't get tickets to the final but really, who cares?! Just ordered a canvas of the Kelly celebration. Maybe by the time it turns up, it'll have sunk in! #Home #Lionesses from Anon
    Anon
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Euro 2022 final highlights: England 2-1 Germany

    England 2-1 Germany (after extra time)

    'Where oh where are the Germans? And frankly, who cares?'

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2022 highlights: England 2-1 Germany
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 11
Navigate to the last page
Back to top