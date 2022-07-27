Reaction as England reach Euro 2022 final, plus transfer latest

Once Beth Mead scored 11 minutes before the break, England never looked back.

But Sweden did have the better of it before that.

4-0 is an outstanding result but it was worked for very hard against a side that were very good but simply had no answer to England in the second half.

There were moments when England really stood up and were counted defensively that allowed them to have that platform to build on and get through to the first major final in the women’s game since 2009.