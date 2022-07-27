Reaction as England reach Euro 2022 final, plus transfer latest

Once Beth Mead scored 11 minutes before the break, England
never looked back.
But Sweden did have the better of it before that.
4-0 is an outstanding result but it was worked for very hard against a side
that were very good but simply had no answer to England in the second half.
There were moments when England really stood up and were counted
defensively that allowed them to have that platform to build on and get through
to the first major final in the women’s game since 2009.
'One of the best goals I have ever seen'
England 4-0 Sweden
Vicki Sparks
BBC commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live
That whole experience at Bramall Lane yesterday was quite exhilarating.
What a goal from Alessia Russo. I don’t think anyone was expecting her to backheel it.
It’s the decision making in that moment, it’s the technique to do it, it’s the power that she gets on it which sends it past Jonna Andersson and Hedvig Lindahl.
It’s one of the best goals I have ever seen live in all of my years of commentary.
Former England forward Ian Wright feels striker Alessia Russo deserves to start the Euro 2022 final after scoring four goals from the bench, but Alex Scott sees the benefits of her continuing to be a "super sub".
I know this is really what you want, to see Russo's goal agaIn.
I'm here to serve.
'Incredibly proud'
England 4-0 Sweden
England
England boss Sarina Wiegman to BBC Sport: "I think they have shown a couple of time they are very resilient. We didn’t start well, we had a hard time. We found a way. The players in the game found a way to get out of their pressure. I’m so incredibly proud of them."
'When the whistle went I didn't know what to do'
England 4-0 Sweden
England
England scorer Beth Mead, speaking on BBC One (but clearly wanting to enjoy the party instead!): "I think when the full-time whistle went we didn’t know what to do. Unbelievable atmosphere. I enjoyed it. I’m really missing this song, I want to get involved."
England cruise into Wembley final
England 4-0 Sweden
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport at Bramall Lane
England reached their first major women's tournament final since 2009 in stunning fashion as they put four past Olympic finalists Sweden at Euro 2022 in Sheffield.
The Lionesses, who extended their unbeaten run to 19 games under manager Sarina Wiegman, will play either Germany or France for the ultimate prize at Wembley on 31 July.
It was a thrilling match from start to finish at Bramall Lane as Sweden piled on the pressure in the opening 25 minutes, only for England to dismantle them with ruthless finishing and a touch of class.
Substitute Alessia Russo once again produced a moment of magic when her instinctive backheel made it 3-0 to England only 11 minutes after her introduction.
Golden Boot leader Beth Mead had put England ahead in the first half against the run of play, spinning and firing into the far corner, before defender Lucy Bronze headed in a second.
Chelsea's Fran Kirby put the icing on the cake when she chipped despairing goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to complete the rout.
'England never looked back'
England 4-0 Sweden
Vicki Sparks
BBC commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live
'This is what it's all about'
England 4-0 Sweden
Should Russo start the final?
England 4-0 Sweden
How Russo's goal broke social media
England 4-0 Sweden
'Take a bow'...
'I can't remember what happened'
England 4-0 Sweden
Russo was less than certain when recalling that piece of magic last night...
"To be honest I haven't seen it back yet," she told BBC Radio 5 Live. "All I can remember is that I missed a sitter at first and I thought 'I've got to do something about this'.
"I just got it in the net as quickly as I could. It was great. I can't really remember what happened or what really came over me to even try and do that.
'One of the best goals you'll ever see'
England 4-0 Sweden
It was both audacious and outrageous and on a night to remember for England's Lionesses at Bramall Lane, Alessia Russo's backheel goal sent social media into meltdown.
England were already leading Sweden 2-0 when Russo, with her back to goal, produced the cheekiest of backheels through the legs of keeper Hedvig Lindahl to send fans into dreamland.
"Absolutely outrageous. It's one of the best goals you will ever see," former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, who was at the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said.
England went on to secure an emphatic 4-0 and seal a place in Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley.
Full story.
What. A. Goal.
England 4-0 Sweden
'Incredibly proud'
England 4-0 Sweden
England
'When the whistle went I didn't know what to do'
England 4-0 Sweden
England
England cruise into Wembley final
England 4-0 Sweden
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport at Bramall Lane
Match report.
'Heaven and heel'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Swede dreams (are Mead of this)'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Wembley here we come'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
'The pride of England'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Heel we go'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
Good morning!
Well, I hope you've all woken up with a spring in your step!
What a night!
England overwhelmed Sweden at Bramall Lane to reach a first major final in 13 years, with Alessia Russo's stunning back-heel the pick of the four goals.
We'll bring you all the reaction this morning, while also going through the latest transfer news. Stay tuned for that!
We'll dive in with the papers... any guesses on the main headlines?