Champions League second qualifying round second leg - Bodø/Glimt v Linfield

Linfield ignored the naysayers by stunning highly-rated Bodø/Glimt at Windsor Park last week and now aim to finish job in Norway this evening.

Kirk Millar's exquisite late lobbed effort gave the Blues a 1-0 first leg win against a Norwegian club who defeated Celtic and Roma in last year's Europa Conference League.

Blues defender Matthew Clarke says a win in the tie would be an "historic" achievement for the Irish Premiership champions.

"We'll have a real hunger and desire to get over the line," he said.

Some over-exuberant celebrations with team-mate Jordan Stewart left Clarke needing three stitches in his nose after last week's win but the left-back is fit and raring to go to face Bodø.

The winner of the tie will play either Malmo of Sweden or FK Zalgiris Vilnius in the third round of Champions League qualifying - with the Lithuanian side winning the first leg 1-0 last week.

The team that loses, meanwhile, will drop into the third qualifying stage of the Europa League and would play either Qarabag or FC Zurich, with Qarabag taking a 3-2 lead to Switzerland.