Champions League second qualifying round second leg - Bodø/Glimt v Linfield

Matthew Clarke concedes a free-kick out on the right.
Good position this for Bodo. Amahl Pellegrino sends it into the far post but Stephen Fallon is alert and heads behind for a corner, which is headed well over by Ulrik Saltnes.
Post update
Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Linfield (1-1 agg)
Rare opportunity for Linfield to string a few passes together, but Chris Shields' pass down the right flank to Kirk Millar is slightly overhit and out it goes for a goal-kick.
Post update
Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Linfield (1-1 agg)
The Irish Premiership champions are already up against it - Bodo look a much more determined outfit to the one that lost at Windsor Park last week.
GOAL
Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Linfield (1-1 agg)
Dream start for Bodo as Joel Mvuka weaves his way through a few Linfield challenges before laying the ball off to Hugo Vetlesen, who finds Chris Johns' bottom right-hand corner with a tidy first-time finish.
SAVE!
Bodø/Glimt 0-0 Linfield (0-1 agg)
Big early chance for the home side but Blues stopper Chris Johns gets down quickly to claw away Bodo captain Ulrik Saltnes' free header after a fine Alfons Sampsted cross.
Post update
Bodø/Glimt 0-0 Linfield (0-1 agg)
A couple of early corners for the hosts, who are being roared on by a highly energetic home crowd.
Bodo striker Victor Boniface gets his head on the second set-piece but it's well over.
KICK-OFF
Bodø/Glimt 0-0 Linfield (0-1 agg)
We're under way in Norway!
Big night for Linfield.
Post update
Bodø/Glimt v Linfield (17:00 BST)
Serious pre-match atmosphere building at Aspmyra Stadion, by the way.
Pyrotechnics, flags, AC/DC.
Something for everyone.
Blues unchanged for second leg
Bodø/Glimt v Linfield (17:00 BST)
Not surprisingly after such a tremendous performance last week, Linfield boss David Healy has named an unchanged starting line-up for tonight's game in Norway.
Matthew Clarke is passed fit despite needing three stitches in his nose following those celebrations after Kirk Millar's winner at Windsor Park.
The Norwegian champions make two changes to their attack with Nigerian 21-year-old Victor Boniface and Amahl Peligrino coming in for Runar Espejord and Sondre Sorli.
Linfield: Johns, Finlayson, Hall, Roscoe, Clarke, Mulgrew (capt), Shields, Fallon, Millar, McDaid, Stewart.
Subs: Walsh, Williamson, Newberry, McClean, McKee, Devine, Vertainen, Pepper, Quinn, A Clarke, Palmer, Archer.
Bodø/Glimt: Halkin, Wembangomo, Amundsen, Holbraten, Sampsted, Vetleson, Hagen, Saltnes (capt), Mugisha, Boniface, Peligrino.
Subs: Andersen, Espejord, Konradsen, Hoberg Vetti, Selvag Nordas, Sorli, Tjaeandsen-Skau, Koomson.
Clarke moves alongside Bailie
Bodø/Glimt v Linfield (17:00 BST)
Just a bit more on Matthew Clarke, who tonight joins club legend Noel Bailie in making the second highest number of appearances for Linfield in Europe with 36.
Blues aim for 'historic' European triumph
Bodø/Glimt v Linfield (17:00 BST)
Linfield ignored the naysayers by stunning highly-rated Bodø/Glimt at Windsor Park last week and now aim to finish job in Norway this evening.
Kirk Millar's exquisite late lobbed effort gave the Blues a 1-0 first leg win against a Norwegian club who defeated Celtic and Roma in last year's Europa Conference League.
Blues defender Matthew Clarke says a win in the tie would be an "historic" achievement for the Irish Premiership champions.
"We'll have a real hunger and desire to get over the line," he said.
Some over-exuberant celebrations with team-mate Jordan Stewart left Clarke needing three stitches in his nose after last week's win but the left-back is fit and raring to go to face Bodø.
The winner of the tie will play either Malmo of Sweden or FK Zalgiris Vilnius in the third round of Champions League qualifying - with the Lithuanian side winning the first leg 1-0 last week.
The team that loses, meanwhile, will drop into the third qualifying stage of the Europa League and would play either Qarabag or FC Zurich, with Qarabag taking a 3-2 lead to Switzerland.