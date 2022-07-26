Live

Transfer latest & Euro 2022 semi-final build-up

'There is genuine belief this team can end the wait'

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning!

    Is it Coming Home?

    We'll take another giant leap towards finding the answer to that tantalising question tonight as England face Sweden in their semi-final at Bramall Lane later.

    We'll build up to the big game today, and also bring you the latest transfer news as West Ham's striker chase is set for a happy conclusion and Cristiano Ronaldo is due to have talks with Manchester United.

    First, a quick check in with the papers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top