Transfer updates & pre-season news

Everton claimed their first win of pre-season on Sunday as they made the short trip to Championship side Blackpool.

The Toffees lost 2-0 to Arsenal on their US tour before being upset 4-0 by Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.

Manager Frank Lampard had warned of another Premier League relegation battle after those defeats but Dele Alli scored twice as Everton won at Bloomfield Road, after Vitalii Mykolenko and Tom Davies had put them 2-0 up inside 11 minutes.