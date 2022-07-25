Transfer updates & pre-season news

Also over the weekend, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga scored in a comprehensive Arsenal win over Chelsea in Orlando. That meant the Gunners won all three of their matches on their US tour, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters View more on twitterView more on twitter ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Blues well beaten by London rivals
Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea
Also over the weekend, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga scored in a comprehensive Arsenal win over Chelsea in Orlando.
That meant the Gunners won all three of their matches on their US tour, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.
Mykolenko & Patterson impress for Toffees
Blackpool 2-4 Everton
Summer signing Nathan Patterson and fellow full-back Vitalii Mykolenko got among the goals and assists for Everton.
Alli scores twice as Everton enjoy first pre-season win
Blackpool 2-4 Everton
Everton claimed their first win of pre-season on Sunday as they made the short trip to Championship side Blackpool.
The Toffees lost 2-0 to Arsenal on their US tour before being upset 4-0 by Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.
Manager Frank Lampard had warned of another Premier League relegation battle after those defeats but Dele Alli scored twice as Everton won at Bloomfield Road, after Vitalii Mykolenko and Tom Davies had put them 2-0 up inside 11 minutes.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page. How was your weekend?
The semi-final line-up for Euro 2022 was confirmed, some big Premier League clubs got another pre-season game under their belts and, of course, the transfer rumour mill continues to turn.
To summarise, we're one step closer to the new season kicking off... yay!! Stay with us and we'll bring you all the latest.