Transfer updates & pre-season news

A young fan poses for a selfie with Dele Alli after Everton's win at Blackpool
What England learned from past semi-final defeats

Ben Collins

  1. Blues well beaten by London rivals

    Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea

    Also over the weekend, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga scored in a comprehensive Arsenal win over Chelsea in Orlando.

    That meant the Gunners won all three of their matches on their US tour, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

    Gabriel Jesus scores against Chelsea in Orlando
  2. Mykolenko & Patterson impress for Toffees

    Blackpool 2-4 Everton

    Summer signing Nathan Patterson and fellow full-back Vitalii Mykolenko got among the goals and assists for Everton.

  3. Alli scores twice as Everton enjoy first pre-season win

    Blackpool 2-4 Everton

    Everton claimed their first win of pre-season on Sunday as they made the short trip to Championship side Blackpool.

    The Toffees lost 2-0 to Arsenal on their US tour before being upset 4-0 by Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.

    Manager Frank Lampard had warned of another Premier League relegation battle after those defeats but Dele Alli scored twice as Everton won at Bloomfield Road, after Vitalii Mykolenko and Tom Davies had put them 2-0 up inside 11 minutes.

    Abdoulaye Doucoure, Vitalii Mykolenko and Dele Alli celebrate after an Everton goal at Blackpool
  Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page. How was your weekend?

    The semi-final line-up for Euro 2022 was confirmed, some big Premier League clubs got another pre-season game under their belts and, of course, the transfer rumour mill continues to turn.

    To summarise, we're one step closer to the new season kicking off... yay!! Stay with us and we'll bring you all the latest.

