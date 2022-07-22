Pre-season and transfer latest, plus Euro 2022 reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Raimond van der Gouw says '"it's in the DNA" of Erik ten Hag to play attractive football as he backed his countryman for success at Old Trafford.

Van der Gouw is goalkeeper coach at PSV, fierce rivals of Ajax in the Eredivisie, and saw first hand the influence and philosophy of Ten Hag.

"He has a clear vision of how he wants to play and he lets his players do that in a way that's attractive and interesting for them," he told BBC World Service's special Sportsworld podcast on Ten Hag. "He also tries to build a team on the pitch.

"When I was at United, the first step was to win and then it was to entertain the people and that meant attractive football and scoring goals.

"It's in Ten Hag's DNA so from that perspective I think he can be a very good manager for Manchester United."

The podcast delves into Ten Hag's backstory to investigate his vision, emphasising he has his own take on a Cruyffian style.

"He ended up constructing one of the most creative Ajax teams for 30 years," said Karan Tejwani, author of Glorious Reinvention: The Rebirth of Ajax Amsterdam.

"He has a similar line of thought to Cruyff with how to dominate the ball and he wants his teams to be proactive, as he's mentioned a lot in his early news conferences.

"He places a big emphasis on his full-backs and wants to give his wingers more freedom. I think there's a number of players there who will be excited."

