Pre-season and transfer latest, plus Euro 2022 reaction

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Raimond van der Gouw says '"it's in the DNA" of Erik ten Hag to play attractive football as he backed his countryman for success at Old Trafford.
Van der Gouw is goalkeeper coach at PSV, fierce rivals of Ajax in the Eredivisie, and saw first hand the influence and philosophy of Ten Hag.
"He has a clear vision of how he wants to play and he lets his players do that in a way that's attractive and interesting for them," he told BBC World Service's special Sportsworld podcast on Ten Hag. "He also tries to build a team on the pitch.
"When I was at United, the first step was to win and then it was to entertain the people and that meant attractive football and scoring goals.
"It's in Ten Hag's DNA so from that perspective I think he can be a very good manager for Manchester United."
The podcast delves into Ten Hag's backstory to investigate his vision, emphasising he has his own take on a Cruyffian style.
"He ended up constructing one of the most creative Ajax teams for 30 years," said Karan Tejwani, author of Glorious Reinvention: The Rebirth of Ajax Amsterdam.
"He has a similar line of thought to Cruyff with how to dominate the ball and he wants his teams to be proactive, as he's mentioned a lot in his early news conferences.
"He places a big emphasis on his full-backs and wants to give his wingers more freedom. I think there's a number of players there who will be excited."
Is Erik ten Hag the man to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford?
He's made a positive impression on United's tour of the Far East this summer and his backstory is compelling.
In a special podcast, Sportsworld's John Bennett speaks to players and coaches from his former clubs, as well as a smattering of United legends, to investigate whether his personality and football philosophy will be a hit in Manchester.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ExpressCopyright: Express MailCopyright: Mail MirrorCopyright: Mirror StarCopyright: Star
Varane has 'no regrets' over Man Utd move
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane says he has no regrets about moving to Old Trafford.
The France international, 29,joined United last summer,but a combination of injuries and his new team's form cast a shadow over his debut season.
By leaving Real Madrid, he missed the chance to win a fourth La Liga title, and a fifth Champions League success.
But he rejects the notion he made the wrong choice, telling BBC Sport: "No, absolutely not."
Full story here.
Attacking football 'in Ten Hag's DNA'
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Raimond van der Gouw says '"it's in the DNA" of Erik ten Hag to play attractive football as he backed his countryman for success at Old Trafford.
Van der Gouw is goalkeeper coach at PSV, fierce rivals of Ajax in the Eredivisie, and saw first hand the influence and philosophy of Ten Hag.
"He has a clear vision of how he wants to play and he lets his players do that in a way that's attractive and interesting for them," he told BBC World Service's special Sportsworld podcast on Ten Hag. "He also tries to build a team on the pitch.
"When I was at United, the first step was to win and then it was to entertain the people and that meant attractive football and scoring goals.
"It's in Ten Hag's DNA so from that perspective I think he can be a very good manager for Manchester United."
The podcast delves into Ten Hag's backstory to investigate his vision, emphasising he has his own take on a Cruyffian style.
"He ended up constructing one of the most creative Ajax teams for 30 years," said Karan Tejwani, author of Glorious Reinvention: The Rebirth of Ajax Amsterdam.
"He has a similar line of thought to Cruyff with how to dominate the ball and he wants his teams to be proactive, as he's mentioned a lot in his early news conferences.
"He places a big emphasis on his full-backs and wants to give his wingers more freedom. I think there's a number of players there who will be excited."
Listen to the full podcast exclusively on BBC Sounds
Will Ten Hag succeed at Man Utd?
Is Erik ten Hag the man to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford?
He's made a positive impression on United's tour of the Far East this summer and his backstory is compelling.
In a special podcast, Sportsworld's John Bennett speaks to players and coaches from his former clubs, as well as a smattering of United legends, to investigate whether his personality and football philosophy will be a hit in Manchester.
Listen now on BBC Sounds
Ten Hag on Ronaldo, still searching for new players and Maguire's boos
Simon Stone
BBC Sport in Perth
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says there is no change to Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at the club.
Ronaldo is still to start training due to a personal issue.
However, his Old Trafford future is uncertain amid the 37-year-old’s ongoing desire to play Champions League football next season.
"There is no update, the situation is just the same as last week," said Ten Hag before United’s final game of their pre-season tour of Australia against Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday.
Ten Hag confirmed new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will link up with the United squad when they return to England.
The former Ajax boss also said he was still looking for new players.
He has an ongoing interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and is looking at alternative attacking options.
"We need more options in offence, that is clear," he said. "It is vital if you want to get success but we still have time to fill that in."
Ten Hag also said the only way skipper Harry Maguire could stop the negative reaction to him is through his performances.
Maguire was booed for the first half hour of United’s game against Crystal Palace in Melbourne on Tuesday.
"We heard but you see, if you perform, it slows down," he said. "I don’t think it is a matter of finding out if I understand it, it is can we change it? We can do that by performing."
Get all your Forest news here!
Nottingham Forest
We have dedicated pages on our website to all 20 Premier League clubs.
For all the latest news, analysis and updates on Nottingham Forest, click here!
Lingard scores rocket in 2016 FA Cup final
Lingard has had many big moments in his career, none more so tan his winner in the 2016 FA Cup final for Manchester United against Crystal Palace.
What sort of impact could he have on Forest's season?
We'll set out this morning's main topic later, but get in touch at #bbcfootball with your thoughts.
'A done deal baby' - Lingard
Jesse Lingard says his move to Nottingham Forest is a "done deal".
The former Manchester United midfielder will become Forest's 11th signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League.
What do you think Forest fans? Is this the club's signing of the summer and the man who will make the biggest impact?
We want you to tell us here
Post update
Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest
Former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has completed a move to Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.
The 29-year-old, who has 32 England caps, becomes Forest's 11th summer signing after they won promotion to the Premier League.
He left United after more than 20 years at the club when his contract expired at the end of June.
Forest have not disclosed the length of Lingard's contract.
Full story.
'Cris of life for Ant'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
And finally, it is back to Martial, with the Express also saying that uncertainty over Ronaldo's future could give him another chance at Old Trafford.
'Unstoppable!'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail react to Darwin Nunez's four goals for Liverpool against RB Lepzig at the Red Bull Arena... not bad!
'Can't play for Toffee'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
In the Mirror, it is said Everton boss Frank Lampard fears a relegation and has pushed the board for more signings.
'Martial law'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
We start with the Star, who claim Anthony Martial's impressive form in pre-season and the continued uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo's future will see him remain at Manchester United this season.
Good morning!
Mooorning!
So... what's going on today then?
Well, we'll react to Jesse Lingard's move to Nottingham Forest and all the rest of the transfer news, plus Germany's win at Euro 2022 over Austria.
We'll also bring you updates from Crystal Palace v Leeds in Australia, and much more. But first, a check-in with the papers!