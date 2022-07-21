Euro 2022 reaction - England reach semi-finals

And the Express has gone with the same headline as the Guardian, in honour of England's match-winner...
Stanway’s ‘screamer’ - Watch all the angles
England 2-1 Spain (after extra time)
And here is that extra-time winner from Georgia Stanway, which was the 100th goal England have scored under Sarina Wiegman (her 18th game in
charge) and the 11th from outside the box under her leadership.
'Stanway to heaven'
England 2-1 Spain (after extra time)
The Guardian
'Georgia Best'
England 2-1 Spain (after extra time)
Daily Mirror
Now let's have a look at how England's victory went down in today's papers, beginning with the Mirror...
Lionesses keep quarter-final record going
England 2-1 Spain (after extra time)
England have progressed from all
three of their quarter-final encounters at the Women’s Euros (2009, 2017
& 2022), while Spain have been eliminated from all three of theirs in successive
editions (2013, 2017 & 2022).
England came from behind to win a game at the Women’s Euros for just the second time (P17 W2 D1 L14), previously doing so
against Russia in 2009 (3-2).
Esther Gonzalez’s opener for Spain was the first goal
England have conceded at Euro 2022, with what was the 23rd
shot they had faced at this year’s tournament.
England suffered on Spain's famous passing carousel before clearing their heads to reach the Euro 2022 semi-final on a thunderous night at Brighton that contained all the classic ingredients of tournament football.
No-one could make a convincing case that Sarina Wiegman's England were more pleasing on the eye or demonstrated more composure on the ball than Spain - but they came out on top when measured in the only currency that matters with a 2-1 win that means they now face Sweden or Belgium at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.
England's victory had suffering, jeopardy, character, guts, a comeback via a late equaliser and then a spectacular extra-time winner from Georgia Stanway that was celebrated wildly by 28,994 inside the stadium.
It also contained a coaching masterclass as Wiegman's changes saved England's campaign while her Spanish counterpart Jorge Vilda made moves that swung momentum away from his team.
In other words, all the plots and sub-plots that make this an England win of huge significance.
'Stan & Deliver'
England 2-1 Spain (after extra time)
'Stanway to Heaven'
England 2-1 Spain (after extra time)
England show credentials after passing true test
England 2-1 Spain (after extra time)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at the Amex Stadium
Here's more from Phil on a dramatic evening at the Amex.
‘Sorry to the whole nation’ - Williamson apologises for keeping fans up
England 2-1 Spain (after extra time)
It was a bit nervy at Brighton's Amex Stadium, with Esther Gonzalez having given Spain a deserved lead on 54 minutes.
But a crowd of 28,994 spurred England on and were rewarded with a late equaliser by substitute Ella Toone and then a fine strike by Georgia Stanway in extra time.
Yet England captain Leah Williamson says she never thought the Lionesses were going to lose - and apologised for keeping the nation up late to watch the dramatic ending live on BBC One.
"That's the shift from group mentality to knockouts. We've proved we're resilient and can overcome tests," she told BBC Sport.
"I'm so proud of them. We're serious. We back ourselves. We don't get caught up in it. At not one point did I think we were going home.
"Sorry to Mum and Dad that you have work tomorrow and I've delayed you returning home. I'm sorry to the whole nation but I hope you're buzzing like me."
England into semis with dramatic extra-time victory
England 2-1 Spain (after extra time)
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport at the Amex Stadium
England are through to the semi-finals of the European Women's Championship after coming from behind in dramatic fashion to beat pre-tournament favourites Spain in extra time.
Georgia Stanway sent the Amex Stadium into delirium when she thumped in the winner after Sarina Wiegman's side had trailed up until the 84th minute of normal time.
A rendition of Football's Coming Home broke out in the stands as Stanway sprinted over to the corner to celebrate, with England leading for the first time after 95 minutes.
Substitute Ella Toone had volleyed in Manchester United team-mate Alessia Russo's flick-on to cancel out Esther Gonzalez's opener, setting up a nervous ending in stoppage time.
England had momentum on their side and capitalised as the crowd in Brighton were on their feet, while Spain continued to threaten until the final whistle.
Eventual victory for the hosts ensured they reached a fourth successive women's major tournament semi-finals and their impressive unbeaten run under Wiegman extends to 18 matches.
Good morning
Now then, how are you after last night's excitement? What a comeback from England as the Lionesses beat Spain after extra time to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2022.
We're about to bring you all the reaction to that dramatic win and the latest on the overnight friendlies, plus transfer updates throughout the day.