Euro 2022 reaction - England reach semi-finals

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

England suffered on Spain's famous passing carousel before clearing their heads to reach the Euro 2022 semi-final on a thunderous night at Brighton that contained all the classic ingredients of tournament football.

No-one could make a convincing case that Sarina Wiegman's England were more pleasing on the eye or demonstrated more composure on the ball than Spain - but they came out on top when measured in the only currency that matters with a 2-1 win that means they now face Sweden or Belgium at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

England's victory had suffering, jeopardy, character, guts, a comeback via a late equaliser and then a spectacular extra-time winner from Georgia Stanway that was celebrated wildly by 28,994 inside the stadium.

It also contained a coaching masterclass as Wiegman's changes saved England's campaign while her Spanish counterpart Jorge Vilda made moves that swung momentum away from his team.

In other words, all the plots and sub-plots that make this an England win of huge significance.

Here's more from Phil on a dramatic evening at the Amex.