Transfer latest and Euro 2022 reaction

As jubilant Leeds fans lingered after their team had left the field still overjoyed at a successful last-day relegation fight, it was impossible not to be drawn to the sight of Christian Eriksen.

The Dane danced on the Brentford Community Stadium pitch with his three-year-old son Alfred, waved to supporters as he walked along the touchline with his partner Sabrina and their young daughter, handed his shirt to a fan and clambered over seats to pose for selfies.

It was the drawing to a close of one of football's greatest good-news stories - and now the 30-year-old is beginning the next chapter after signing a three-year deal with Manchester United.

Less than 12 months previously, Eriksen had collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland following cardiac arrest.

Slowly, he pieced his life back together. He had to leave Inter Milan after he had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted, but he was free to play in England, and Brentford offered him a short-term deal.

Brentford didn't win against Leeds. But Eriksen did. He had proved he could resume his professional career.

But, to be brutal, as a footballer, Eriksen is too good for Brentford.

