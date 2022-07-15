Transfer latest & Euro 2022 reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester United have agreed a £63.5m deal with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong but there is still no guarantee the move will go ahead.

Senior club figures have travelled to Barcelona to push through a deal for the Netherlands midfielder.

They now know what they have to pay for manager Erik ten Hag's number one target, with a bigger up-front payment and an additional £8.5m in add-ons.

However, the 25-year-old is locked in a contract dispute with Barcelona.

