Transfer latest & Euro 2022 reaction

Manchester United have agreed a £63.5m deal with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong but there is still no guarantee the move will go ahead. Senior club figures have travelled to Barcelona to push through a deal for the Netherlands midfielder. They now know what they have to pay for manager Erik ten Hag's number one target, with a bigger up-front payment and an additional £8.5m in add-ons. However, the 25-year-old is locked in a contract dispute with Barcelona. Full story.
De Jong to Man Utd held up
'Wiegman seeking more rhythm than rotation'
Metro
And finally, the Metro suggests England boss Sarina Wiegman may not make too many changes in their last group game at Euro 2022 with Northern Ireland, despite already booking their place in the knockout rounds.
'United agree £63m fee for Barca's De Jong'
The Daily Mail
The Mail have gone big on the Golf, but also mention Man Utd and Barcelona agreeing a fee for Frenkie de Jong.
More on that in a bit...
'Ronning out of options'
The Daily Star
We start with the Star, who say Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to find an alternative to Manchester United as he continues to push for a move away from Old Trafford.
Good morning!
It is almost time... a home nations clash in a major tournament on English soil.
England take on Northern Ireland at St Mary's tonight. In today's live page, we'll build up to that, but first we've got plenty of transfer gossip and more pre-season action to bring you.
We'll start with a quick look at the back pages and then dive right in!